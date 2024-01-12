EMass wrestling: With his takedown of Northeast/Bishop Fenwick’s Luke Connolly at 165, Central Catholic’s Caden Chase headlines the athletes of the week

Douglas Aylward, Triton — The senior extended his season record to 20-0, including a 215-pound title at the Brendan Grant Memorial in Belmont.

Caden Chase, Central Catholic — With a first-period takedown, the sophomore defeated Northeast/Bishop Fenwick senior Luke Connolly, 3-2, in the finals of the Bruce Rich Invitational at 165 pounds. CC also won the team title.

Tony Dew, Milford — The first-year wrestler earned a 6-3 decision to swing a 36-34 dual victory over Lowell, and gritted out a 5-4 win that took over eight minutes in the Scarlet Hawks’ 47-21 triumph that clinched the Hockomock Kelley-Rex division, as the senior heavyweight went 5-0 on the week.

Dom Gangi, Methuen — The senior stayed undefeated, with one of his wins a 8-5 decision over Lowell Holiday 113-pound champion Nick Desisto from Tewksbury.

Matthew Patterson, Middleborough — With four pins — three within a minute — the sophomore won the 138-pound title and was the outstanding wrestler at the Bob Gay Invitational at Whitman-Hanson. Patterson owns the school record for pins.

