Fatigue finally catches up to the Celtics — too bad it was against the Bucks

And the duo did play but not well. None of the Celtics played especially well. The starters missed shots, were a step slow getting back on defense and closing out to shooters. The Bucks had target practice.

New NBA rules mandated that at least one play in Thursday’s game at Fiserv Forum despite the Celtics being pushed to overtime by the Timberwolves the night before.

MILWAUKEE — In previous years, the Celtics likely would have left Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum in Boston and conceded this so-called showdown with the Bucks because of fatigue.

Jrue Holiday never really had an opportunity to show that his new team is better than his old team. The Bucks came out like a school of piranhas, with two days off after a humiliating home loss to the Jazz — in which they trailed by 33 points in the first half — pummeling the Celtics, 135-102, in a game that wasn’t that close.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Boston trailed by as many as 43, looking spent and exhausted. Tatum played 16 minutes and made two baskets. The entire starting lineup combined for 13 field goals, only two more than Bobby Portis.

Advertisement

The NBA schedule has treacherous points for every team. There are going to be nights where fatigue is exposed, where shots are short, legs are heavy and effort just isn’t enough. This is the first time this season the Celtics have been exposed, blown out completely with no chance of winning after halftime.

They yielded a 25-0 run in the first quarter as the Bucks looked like the Harlem Globetrotters. And those open Celtics looks that usually swish through the hoop clanged off the rim, leaving coach Joe Mazzulla with the unenviable decision to pull his starters at halftime.

Advertisement

Mazzulla saved the players from themselves. Holiday, desperately wanted to win, to stick it to his ex-team, which shuttled him off to Portland to acquire Damian Lillard.

The Celtics have flourished with Holiday while the Bucks have stumbled a bit with Lillard and his lack of defense. But when Lillard drained two long 3-pointers in the first 91 seconds, and then Giannis Antetokounmpo added a dunk and layup for an 11-2 lead, the Celtics were essentially done.

It’s excruciating for a proud team to admit defeat, especially when their coach is obsessed with winning. Mazzulla ran Tatum back out there with the Bucks up, 64-31; Milwaukee increased the lead to 37. Nothing worked.

“Everything is about the players and as you look at life from a players’ perspective and you look at the intentions and the character of your team, you have to look at this and say, ‘OK is this a one off?’” Mazzulla said. “Is this something you have to be concerned about? The answer is no. Things like this happen. It gives you perspective. You take a deep breath. We’re not on this (losing) side very often, so when you are, it’s good to learn from it.”

Holiday was the only Celtics starter to speak to the media afterward. He signed autographs, took photos and shook hands prior to the game. He spent three years in Milwaukee, helped the Bucks to their first championship in 50 years in 2021 and made the All-Star Team last season. He’s never really expressed disappointment or anger with the trade, despite the Bucks sending him to a lottery team in their eagerness to get Lillard.

Advertisement

And he was first class after the game. The Bucks gave him a tribute video during a timeout in the first period. He hugged Antetokounmpo after the game and then participated in the Bucks midcourt postgame prayer like it was old times.

But in hindsight, the Celtics got their butts kicked and Holiday was visibly disappointed, especially because the source was not a lack of execution but a lack of energy. The league won’t stop scheduling back-to-backs, but putting a high-profile team on national TV on the second night against an opponent with two full days off can create these situations.

Turner Network Television, in a stunning move, pulled a 1970s move by switching to a more competitive game in the second half: Knicks-Mavericks. The Celtics got flexed in the middle of this debacle.

“It wasn’t a lack of us playing hard, (it was) having a tough schedule and being a back-to-back, going into overtime, having a flight,” Holiday said. “Based off the way the game went, sometimes coaches make decisions like that. We wanted to fight. We wanted to stay in there and play but as players sometimes you have to listen to your coaches, too. I appreciate Joe for that. As a coach he does care about our wellbeing and he also knows we’re going to fight until the end, no matter what the score is.”

Advertisement

Holiday and Mazzulla said the best remedy for this shellacking is to respond with a vengeance in their next game, which is Saturday against Ime Udoka and the Rockets. Despite holding the league’s best record, the Celtics have lost two of three games and need to get their full swagger back.

Mazzulla just wanted to give his main guys a break, and in the process of watching the bench guys play the full second half , they processed the defeat and understood this shouldn’t have any significance in April and May. Every NBA team gets hammered, the Celtics didn’t get their pummeling until Game 38.

“I’ve been on this end of it before but I think the type of team that we have, the resiliency that we have, how we play and I feel like we play the right way, we’re gonna come out and fight,” Holiday said. “Again, it wasn’t a lack of hustling or not playing hard, we know when we stop on the court we’re going to give it our all, so not worried.”

Jrue Holiday never really had an opportunity to show that his new team is better than his old team. Stacy Revere/Getty

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him @GwashburnGlobe.