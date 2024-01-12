Five things worth knowing about Jerod Mayo, the Patriots’ successor to Bill Belichick

“When I think about when I do get my opportunity — and I don’t know when that’s going to be — honestly, I’m kind of like a dry leaf blowing in the wind, wherever (it) takes me,” Mayo said during a recent conference call with the media prior to the news that the linebackers coach would succeed Bill Belichick. “But at the same time, I feel like I’m prepared. I feel like I’m ready. I look forward to the opportunity, wherever that may be.”

Jerod Mayo will be named the 15th head coach in Patriots history next week. As a player, assistant coach and media analyst, he’s been a part of the New England football fabric since he arrived as a first-round pick out of Tennessee in 2008. In many ways, it feels like a natural move for a player who was voted a team captain at the age of 23.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Here are five things worth knowing about Mayo.

Advertisement

1. He understands that great teams are led by players, not coaches.

It was a lesson instilled in him by Tommy Austin, who coached Mayo for three years at Kecoughtan High School in Hampton, Va. Austin said when he heard the news Friday that Mayo was going to be the next head coach of the Patriots, he thought back to that same conversational thread they’ve shared over the years.

“It was one of the things we always taught: Great teams are led by players, not coaches,” Austin said.

It would certainly appear to be straight out of Belichick’s long-standing coaching playbook — the former Patriots coach has often referred to the NFL as a “players’ league,” and said Thursday that “players win games in the NFL.”

As a result, Austin, who coached high school football for 38 years in Virginia, wasn’t surprised Mayo got the call.

Advertisement

“I’m tickled, but it was something I expected to happen at some point,” Austin said. “He told me he wanted to be a head coach, and that he had a timeline. He felt like he was going to give it everything he had for a certain period of time, and if that didn’t work out, he has a lot of other talents.

“But he just loves the game, and he loves the things that most coaches really love: the interaction between himself and the players, loves helping players develop, and he loves being around other coaches and players in the locker room. Any coach worth his salt has to love all those things, and he certainly does.”

2. They really aren’t surprised at Tennessee.

Mayo played three college seasons in Knoxville, helping the Volunteers to an SEC East title and multiple Outback Bowl berths. The linebacker collected 236 career tackles, 21 tackles for loss and 6½ sacks. His last season with Tennessee saw him earn first-team All-SEC honors, with a league-high 140 total tackles, including 8½ for loss. (He logged 15 tackles against LSU in the SEC Championship game, which remains the second-most in title game history.)

Winning never gets old, but great coaches do Share WATCH: Three coaching legends in their 70s left their jobs within two days. Host Chris Gasper answers the question, “Is new age football for old age coaches?”

“I’m so proud of Jerod and his accomplishments,” former Tennessee coach Phillip Fulmer said Friday. “He was a great leader at the University of Tennessee, and one of the hardest-working people I have ever had the opportunity to coach. He poured into his teammates who believed in him, and he was an infectious leader on and off the field.

Advertisement

“It was no surprise to see him have success as an NFL player for eight seasons and as an NFL assistant coach. His quick rise to the NFL head coaching ranks is a testament to who he is as a person. I can’t wait to see him continue his career success as head coach of the New England Patriots.”

3. As a player, he arrived in New England with a bang.

Selected with one of highest draft choices of the Belichick Era (10th overall in 2008), Belichick was “excited” to have Mayo join the organization.

“He’s a pretty versatile player,” Belichick said shortly after the pick was made. “Played inside, played outside, played in sub defense, [and] played in the kicking game. He is a smart kid, runs well, pretty physical player and I think he will be a great addition to our football team.

“He’s a very intelligent player — he’s a good football player. He’s smart, he understands schemes and concepts, he runs the defense, makes the calls, makes adjustments and all those things. I think that he has a lot to offer.”

A few months later, Mayo dramatically announced his presence in the first quarter of his first preseason game. He delivered a perfect-form tackle on Ray Rice that was so decisive, the hit knocked the Ravens running back’s helmet clean off.

Advertisement

It was a clear a sign as any that Mayo would be a special ballplayer — he became just the second Patriot to win the Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year award and ended up leading the team in total tackles in each of his first five seasons.

4. He was anointed as a leader as soon as he showed up in Foxborough.

When you talk about the Patriots’ locker room, real estate is everything. There was a reason why the team had Randy Moss locker next to Tom Brady, and why players who might be inclined to speak with the media more end up landing a corner locker spot with more room.

Jerod Mayo accepted the Ron Burton Community Service Award in 2011. Handout

However, since the building opened in 2002, the most important real estate has been the corner locker near the players’ entrance. It’s an exalted spot, given to those who are expected to be leaders. Over the course of their careers in New England, Mayo, Willie McGinest, Dont’a Hightower and Ja’Whaun Bentley have all occupied that spot over the last dozen-plus years.

Mayo, who was named a captain in seven consecutive seasons, made that spot his own.

5. His ascension to NFL head coach sets a number of marks.

Mayo is breaking barriers by agreeing to take the job.

He is the first Black man to take the reins.

At 37 years old, he’ll be the youngest coach in the NFL. For what it’s worth, in the brief window between Pete Carroll’s retirement and Bill Belichick being let go, the Patriots had the oldest head coach in the league in Belichick.

Advertisement

And Mayo will be the first Patriots head coach who played professional football since Raymond Berry, who led the team from 1984-89.

He’s also the first former Tennessee player to be named a head coach in the NFL.

Boston Globe Today: Sports | January 12, 2024 Share WATCH: Friday's episode. Stories include: Predicting the NFL playoff's wild-card weekend, why winning never gets old, but great coaches do.





Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.