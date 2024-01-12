As he tours his old stomping grounds, Bruins coach Jim Montgomery reflects on what brought him to Boston

A college star at Maine, where he helped lead the Black Bears to a national title in 1993 and where his No. 19 is retired, Montgomery experienced huge personal and professional growth at Denver.

The Bruins’ current road trip began in Denver, where Montgomery led the Pioneers to an NCAA title in 2017, and concludes here Saturday, where his NHL coaching career was reborn with the Blues.

ST. LOUIS — You’ll have to forgive Jim Montgomery if this has felt a little like old home week.

“We went from two to four kids and our oldest kids started going to school and the community we lived in was phenomenal. Everybody had young kids, people were outside playing. It reminded me of when I was young,” said Montgomery. “And then, professionally, the coaches and athletic directors were outstanding to work with and I really learned — they helped me learn — how to manage.”

Montgomery’s success in Denver, where he was 125-57-26 in five seasons, led to his first NHL job with Dallas in 2018.

Jim Montgomery's first NHL head coaching gig lasted less than two seasons but featured one playoff appearance with the Stars. Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Following his well-documented dismissal as the Stars coach in 2019, Montgomery, who acknowledged his battles with alcohol, was given a lifeline by the Blues organization: an offer to join Craig Berube’s staff.

“Excitement,” Montgomery said this week, recalling his first call from the Blues. “Because you never know if you’re going to get that opportunity again.”

St. Louis, where Montgomery, coincidentally, had just moved his family, was a perfect fit for his re-entry to the coaching ranks.

“For so many reasons,” said Montgomery. “No. 1, my support system family-wise and friends-wise was there and it was off the charts.”

Then there was the almost immediate comfort factor with Blues general manager Doug Armstrong and Berube.

“I didn’t know them. Well, I knew them, but I didn’t really know them,” said Montgomery. “And throughout the interview process I was like, ‘These are the kind of people I need to be around, and this is the right situation,’ so I guess they would be Nos. 2 and 3.”

Montgomery immediately bonded with Berube and the players, specializing in running the special teams — first the power-play unit, then the penalty kill.

Jim Montgomery (right) learned at the side of head coach Craig Berube in St. Louis. Colter Peterson/Associated Press

He’s unabashed in his admiration and appreciation for Berube, who he credits with aiding his adjustment to the pro game. Berube was dismissed by the Blues last month.

“I learned so many different things from ‘Chief,’ " Montgomery said. “I learned different ways to handle players, his communication style. And then I also learned the right way to practice. In college you have more time, so it’s more like a football practice. You can really scheme Xs and Os. In pro hockey it’s all about taking advantage of that 20 minutes and guys have got to be moving, so you can’t teach. So, you’ve got to learn the balance of video teaching and then getting on the ice and growing. That was big, I think, in the evolution of my coaching at the NHL level.”

Following two seasons with the Blues, Montgomery began generating interest from NHL clubs looking for new bench bosses. He took some interviews, but it wasn’t until the Bruins dismissed Bruce Cassidy that it started to seem like a second chance at a head coaching post was realistic.

Like St. Louis, a return to New England seemed like a perfect destination. After his conversations with general manager Don Sweeney and team president Cam Neely, Montgomery was even more convinced.

“Boston was the right fit because I didn’t really know Don Sweeney. But I understood, from a little bit of being around him, how he thinks. And in the interview process, the communication that he valued is something that I really value,” said Montgomery. “I like to discuss things and in an open discussion, fully knowing where my role is and him fully knowing where his role is and how I look for guidance from him for everything. Like I might say, ‘I’m going to talk to this player,’ and he might say, ‘Well, have you thought about this?’ And it just helps me prepare for my meetings. There’s nobody that outworks or is brighter than him.”

Jim Montgomery (right) and Cam Neely have bonded over their competitiveness. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Montgomery meshed with Neely, as well.

“I really felt comfortable with Cam in the interview process. This was a hockey guy president that really valued competing,” said Montgomery. “And so, when you’re around like-minded people, it makes coming to an Original Six [team] great.”

. . .

The Bruins will look to post their first win of the trip against the Blues after losing three straight, including Thursday’s 2-1 overtime setback to the Golden Knights.

A point was collected by the Bruins in each game, with a shootout loss to the Avalanche and an overtime loss to the Coyotes. The NHL record for consecutive losses beyond regulation time is four.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him @globejimmcbride.