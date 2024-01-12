The Hoophall Classic is back and full of future NBA and WNBA stars. Here’s who you need to watch.

Though the schedule began Thursday with some strong local squads, the national showcase picks up Friday and lasts through Monday afternoon. With 81 nationally ranked players on rosters, it is practically guaranteed that multiple future NBA and WNBA talents will take the floor. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are both former Hoophall Classic participants, as are 10 of the previous 12 No. 1 overall NBA Draft picks.

The best high school basketball teams around the country descend on Springfield College every Martin Luther King, Jr. weekend, bringing swarms of elite players to the Bay State. College coaches and scouts are frequently in town. ESPN and NBA TV televise marquee matchups, and fans pack themselves into tiny Blake Arena. Even LeBron James showed up in 2020 to watch his son, Bronny, as a freshman.

The Hoophall Classic has long been one of the hidden gems on the Massachusetts sports calendar, but it’s not so hidden anymore.

Here is the complete schedule for the weekend. With so much basketball worth watching, it can be tough to prioritize. Below are the top players and teams you should make time to see.

New England’s generational talents go head to head

The region got a treat when it was announced that Florida’s Montverde Academy, where Maine native Cooper Flagg plays, would face Brockton’s AJ Dybantsa and California’s Prolific Prep at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

They are two of the best young players to ever come out of New England. Flagg, a 6-foot-9-inch Duke commit, is ranked atop the Class of 2024 by ESPN. Dybantsa, a walking bucket at 6-8, leads the 2025 national rankings. They’re the biggest names at Hoophall purely from their star trajectories; the local ties take the excitement up a notch.

Outside of Dybantsa, Prolific Prep also boasts Tyran Stokes, the nation’s top-ranked sophomore. Undefeated Montverde is considered the best high school team in the country, with other stars including seniors Asa Newell (ranked 11th by ESPN), Liam McNeeley (13th), and Derik Queen (15th). The arena should be full for this matchup, which is being televised on ESPN2.

Superstar siblings

A trio of elite sibling duos will be among the names to know.

Cameron and Cayden Boozer, juniors who play for Christopher Columbus High in Florida, are the sons of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer. Cameron is a 6-9 forward who is physical yet fluid, and is challenging Dybantsa for the top spot in the 2025 hierarchy. Cayden (ranked 16th) is a phenom in his own right as a 6-3 playmaking point guard.

On the girls’ side, Syla and Savannah “Savvy” Swords are sisters from Sudbury, Ontario, who have joined Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.). Syla, a 6-foot Michigan commit ranked 11th in the Class of 2024, is a lights-out shooter with a versatile all-around game. Savvy, a 6-2 forward, is 13th in the 2026 recruiting class. They’re teammates with fifth-ranked senior Kateryna Koval.

Then there’s the Pauldo twins, Mia (ranked 7th in the Class of 2025), and Mya (44th), who played at Hoophall for Morris Catholic (N.J.) last year. The two dynamic guards have already established an internet following and secured endorsements from PUMA.

Rutgers on the rise?

Both the second and third-ranked boys’ seniors in the country have committed to Rutgers, giving the Scarlet Knights the third-best recruiting class behind Duke and Kentucky. It’s a stunning shift for a college program that has rarely been a national frontrunner.

Dylan Harper, a 6-6 guard who is already a phenomenal scorer and passer, plays for Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) and is the son of five-time NBA champion Ron Harper. He’ll team up at Rutgers with explosive 6-9 wing Ace Bailey, a fast-rising prospect on McEachern (Ga.).

Clock in for Kennedy

Juju Watkins was perhaps the most dominant player, girls or boys, at last year’s Hoophall Classic. Watkins is now averaging nearly 27 points per game as a freshman at USC. She’ll soon be playing with Etiwanda (Calif.) High standout Kennedy Smith, who committed in November.

Smith, a 6-1 wing, is the sixth-ranked senior nationwide and can take over a basketball game with her scoring arsenal and competitive fire. She is flanked on Etiwanda by juniors Grace Knox (ranked 17th) and Aliyahna Morris (24th). The girls’ teams collectively had tough draws with scheduling for this weekend’s games, but it will be worth seeing Smith and Etiwanda on Saturday (1:30 p.m.) and Monday (9 a.m.).

A big commitment

For better or worse, large-scale high school events like these often direct a frenzy towards players who have yet to commit to a college or professional pathway. Media members are on the lookout for recruiting scoops. College coaches travel to watch players who have already committed, but also to make an impression on those they’re pursuing. Kentucky’s John Calipari and Michigan’s Juwan Howard were among the attendees last year.

The top boys’ seniors still uncommitted are Long Island Lutheran guard V.J. Edgecombe (ranked 5th) and Montverde Academy center Derik Queen (15th). Juniors and sophomores will also draw plenty of attention since most have not committed.

Here is a list of nationally ranked players on teams who will play at the Hoophall Classic.

