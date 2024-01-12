Ime Udoka is coming back to Boston as coach of the Rockets, reminding us how quickly the NBA moves on

It was destined to be a long-term marriage. Finding a quality head coach is increasingly difficult in today’s sports landscape, and the Celtics hit a home run. They were ecstatic and Udoka, as emotionless as he could be, appeared content.

Udoka did that in Boston, taking the Celtics to their first NBA Finals in 12 years as a rookie head coach, using his defensive philosophy, no-nonsense demeanor and tough-love approach with the players to advance the organization to the next level.

Ime Udoka returned to the sidelines faster than even he likely would have expected. The NBA can be a forgiving league for those who have proven they can win and uplift their franchises expeditiously.

But Udoka off-the-court behavior, a relationship with a Celtics subordinate and inappropriate actions stemming from the accord, stunned those in the organization and forced the ownership to suspend Udoka, eventually allowing him to seek other jobs.

The Celtics players were confused. Udoka was legally single and relationships amongst employees in professional sports franchises are common, if not always moral. Udoka walked away in embarrassment from a team looking to win a championship, and everybody scrambled to recover under interim coach Joe Mazzulla.

Fast forward 11 months later and Mazzulla is the permanent head coach after leading the Celtics to within one win from the Finals. And after undergoing therapy, keeping a low profile and showing nothing but remorse for his actions, Udoka was hired in April 2023 by the Houston Rockets, a fledgling franchise in need of new leadership and a strong voice.

Udoka certainly fits those requirements. His first move as coach was to dissuade James Harden from even considering a Houston reunion after disharmony with the Philadelphia 76ers. For months, Udoka’s off-the-court lifestyle and his previous relationship with actress Nia Long (the two have a son together) were constant fodder for entertainment and gossip podcasts and websites. Udoka was not painted fondly, but he ignored the criticism and turned the Rockets into a respectable ballclub. And the Rockets come to Boston for the first time Saturday under Udoka, and his return will likely prompt mostly jeers and disapproval from the TD Garden faithful (7:30 p.m., NBCSB).

No one can debate Udoka’s ability to coach and motivate players. And the Rockets invested heavily in the free agent market, signing Toronto’s Fred VanVleet and Memphis’ Dillon Brooks along with ridding themselves of some former prospects who were failing to reach their potential. Udoka had no time for babysitting. He wanted young players who were solely focused on winning.

The Rockets are 18-18, four wins shy of their total all of last season. Like younger teams, Houston is much better at home than the road – 15-6 compared with 3-12 – but is fifth in the NBA in defensive rating, a Udoka staple. The Rockets were 28th last season under Stephen Silas.

And there have been so many stories in the NBA newscycle – Draymond Green’s antics, James Harden’s trade demand, Ja Morant’s suspension, Damian Lillard trade, the Celtics acquiring Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis – that Udoka’s past issues have been merely a footnote, last year’s news.

Udoka has moved on, and so has the Celtics.

Mazzulla, thrown into the coaching role when president of basketball operations Brad Stevens chose him over Udoka assistants such as Ben Sullivan and Damon Stoudamire, endured a bumpy first season but managed to lead Boston to 57 wins.

Most of the players were hurt and shaken by Udoka’s departure but the coach kept in touch with his former pupils throughout last season. Jayson Tatum said at All-Star Weekend Udoka was the best coach he’d ever had and that included Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski. Marcus Smart said the Udoka left a significant void that Mazzulla tried to fill and eventually did.

What was even more difficult for Mazzulla during his first season was coaching with a staff that obviously realized their long-term future wasn’t in Boston. Udoka added three of his former assistants (Sullivan, Garrett Jackson and Mike Moser) to his staff in Houston. Stoudamire left for Georgia Tech last spring, while Aaron Miles joined Willie Green’s staff in New Orleans.

Udoka comes back to Boston coaching against a team that has matured immensely since he departed, with championship aspirations and motivation after an embarrassing loss Thursday at Milwaukee. Mazzulla, who has learned under a pressure-packed situation, credits the year under Udoka for his development.

“You look at coaches around the league who don’t get experience working for multiple head coaches,” Mazzulla said. “I can sit there today and I’m grateful that I got to work for him. I’m grateful that I got to see another way to do things because I was with Brad and that was the only experience I had in the NBA. If I don’t get that opportunity to work for another coach who’s worked with multiple coaches, who’s been on benches for championships, San Antonio, Philly, other stops then I don’t get to see how the league works, and look at it from a different perspective.

“I’m grateful for that year because I got to see a different approach. I got to see two really good coaches do it different ways and combine my philosophy with theirs and try to make something of my own.”

His tenure ended shamefully and abruptly, but Ime Udoka helped the organization progress to the next level on the floor and the Celtics were a better team than when he arrived. And they are in a better place now than when he left.

