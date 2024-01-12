Patriots expected to name Jerod Mayo as next head coach

The Patriots have been eyeing Mayo as Belichick’s successor since January 2022, when they released a statement saying the team had begun negotiating a contract extension that would keep Mayo in New England “long term.”

The 37-year-old Mayo is set to become the 15th head coach in franchise history and the youngest active NFL coach. He will replace Bill Belichick, with whom the organization mutually parted ways on Thursday after 24 years.

The Patriots are expected to soon announce linebackers coach Jerod Mayo as their next head coach, a league source told the Globe.

At the time, according to a league source, the plan was for Mayo to become head coach in 2025. However, New England’s dreadful 2023 season and 4-13 record expedited the timeline.

Advertisement

When the Patriots decided to part ways with Belichick, the assumption was their coaching search would have to comply with the league’s Rooney Rule. In an effort to foster equitable hiring practices, the NFL has mandated that all clubs with head coaching vacancies conduct an in-person interview with at least two external candidates who are people of color and/or women.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

It turns out, however, the Patriots are able to bypass this process because of pre-existing language in Mayo’s contract. When a team has established, in writing, a succession plan involving an internal coach, it is not required to conduct a subsequent coaching search as long as the plan is in place prior to the season in which the vacancy occurs.

The Patriots laid out such a plan in Mayo’s contract and informed the league office at the time of its signing, according to a source. As a result, they can promote Mayo to head coach at any time. They do not have to conduct a single additional interview.

In 2009, two teams implemented a contractual succession plan at head coach: Jim Mora Jr. succeeded Mike Holmgren in Seattle and Jim Caldwell succeeded Tony Dungy in Indianapolis. Baltimore also did so at general manager in 2019 by promoting Eric DeCosta.

Advertisement

If Patriots ownership experiences an unforeseen change of heart, and elects not to move forward with Mayo as head coach, then the organization must comply with the Rooney Rule and the league’s interviewing requirements.

External candidates who would make sense for the Patriots, given their coaching experience and ties to the franchise, include newly fired Mike Vrabel and Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

Mayo will be the first Black head coach in Patriots history. Headed into this hiring cycle, New England was one of 13 NFL teams to have never had a Black non-interim head coach.

After joining Belichick’s staff in 2019, Mayo quickly ascended as a popular head coaching candidate across the league. Denver, Philadelphia, and Las Vegas all interviewed him for their previously open head-coaching gigs. Carolina also requested an interview for its opening last offseason, but Mayo turned it down once the Patriots made their intentions clear.

During the owners’ meetings last March, Patriots owner Robert Kraft shared with reporters why he felt it was important to retain Mayo.

“Jerod is an individual that, I think, has no ceiling for his ability to grow and how competent he is,” Kraft said. “We had the privilege of having him as a player, and I saw how intense he was and his leadership skills that he had. Then, I saw him leave us and go into the private industry and learn the X’s and O’s of business. And then come back to be a coach and do that with us.

Advertisement

“Good coaches get hired away, so I was happy we were able to sit with him and try to keep him long term. I’ll do everything I can to make that happen.”

Mayo, who spent the entirety of his eight-season NFL career with the Patriots, served as a captain both in college at Tennessee and in New England. His playing experience is a major plus, according to current Patriots defensive players. Players also highlighted Mayo’s ability to form relationships, in addition to his football knowledge.

Although Mayo has only four years of coaching experience at any level — with no official coordinator experience — players expressed confidence that he is more than ready to become a head coach.

“I think people tend to overlook the actual qualities in the people,” linebacker Matthew Judon said. “When you start saying, ‘Well, this guy was a head coach,’ or ‘This guy was a coordinator,’ like, does he know football? Can he rally a group of individuals into a team? I think Mayo can.”

Asked Thursday about what qualities he’s looking for in his next head coach, Kraft did not make mention of Mayo and kept his answer straightforward. He wants someone who can win games and return to the team to postseason contention.

Advertisement

“I am very upset when we don’t win games. It carries the whole week,” Kraft said. “I promise you, I’ll be focused on doing the best I can do to make sure we’re putting ourselves in the best long-term position to win for many years.”

It behooves the Patriots to proceed quickly with Mayo’s transition, as this offseason is expected to be a busy one. Up first for Mayo will be finalizing his coaching staff. Some of those decisions will likely be contingent upon Belichick’s next move. Up next for the Patriots will be determining their plans to replace Belichick’s role in the personnel department.

For now, though, the Patriots have already addressed a major offseason question mark by identifying their top choice to take over in the post-Belichick era.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her @nicolecyang.