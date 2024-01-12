Photos: Jerod Mayo through the years

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick gave linebacker Jerod Mayo (51) a pat on the head as he is carried off the field by teammates (including Nate Jones, (23) who is also carrying the ball for him) after he appeared to be limping after coming up with the ball in the end zone on Washington's last play from scrimmage in the game on December 11, 2011.Jim Davis/Globe StaffNew England Patriots defenders Josh Barrett (30) and Jerod Mayo (51) celebrated after Mayo stopped San Diego Chargers running back Mike Tolbert on a fourth and goal play on September 18, 2011.Jim Davis/Globe StaffJerod Mayo chatted with a teammate during practice on December 29, 2011.John Tlumacki/Globe StaffNew York Jets quarterback Tim Tebow dives towards the goal line, picking up a first down on a three-yard gain, as he is tackled by New England Patriots’ Jerod Mayo on October 21, 2012.Matthew J. Lee/Globe StaffNew England Patriots’ Jerod Mayo stopped Houston Texans’ Arian Foster for no gain as his teammate Rya Harris lost his helmet on December 10, 2012.Matthew J. Lee/Globe StaffJerod Mayo, linebacker and co-captain of the New England Patriots, arrived with his family for the 5th Annual Mayo Bowl in Dedham on September 8, 2014.Rose LincolnJerod Mayo got a shave from his wife, Chantel, to promote the Gillette Kiss and Tell Live National Experiment at the Prudential Center on February 6, 2013 in Boston.The Boston Globe/Globe FreelanceThe New England bench , including Jerod Mayo (51), looked on ate in the fourth quarter as Miami was pulling away on their way to a victory on September 7, 2014.The Boston Globe/Boston GlobePatriots defenders Jamie Collins (91) and Jerod Mayo walked behind head coach Bill Belichick after their loss to Miami on September 7, 2014.Jim DavisNew England Patriots middle linebacker Jerod Mayo (51) is carted off the field after suffering a leg injury in the second quarter against Buffalo on October 12, 2014.Barry ChinJerod Mayo helped his daughter Chya Mayo bowl at Mayo Bowl, an event hosted by Jerod Mayo, to benefit Boston Medical Center on September 28, 2015, in Dedham.Kayana SzymczakNew England Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo brought down Dallas Cowboys running back Joseph Randle in the third quarter on October 11, 2015.Jim Davis/Globe StaffHouston Texans defensive lineman Vince Wilfork greeted former teammate Jerod Mayo at NRG Stadium on December 13, 2015.Jim DavisNew England Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo arrived at Boston Medical Center to visit children and their families and hand out gifts on December 21, 2015. He posed with patient Kayla Graham, 17, Joanne Chang, of Flour Bakery + Cafe, Amy Green, of Shake Shack and hospital president and CEO Kate Walsh.Pat GreenhouseNew England Patriots Inside linebacker coach Jerod Mayo and outside linebackers coach Steve Belichick during practice on August 4, 2021.Jim Davis/Globe StaffNew England Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo warmed up before the Patriots played the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 20, 2022.Matthew J. Lee/Globe StaffNew England Patriots assistant coach Jerod Mayo on the sidelines against the Buffalo Bills on January 8, 2023.Barry Chin/Globe StaffNew England Patriots defensive coach Jerod Mayo walked off the field after the Patriots lost to the Buffalo Bills on January 15, 2022.Barry Chin/Globe StaffNew England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick with coaches Jerod Mayo and son Steve Belichick at a retirement event for Devin McCourty on March 21, 2023.Barry Chin/Globe StaffNew England Patriots assistant coach Jeron Mayo spoke to Myles Bryant against the Las Vegas Raiders on October 15, 2023.Matthew J. Lee/Globe StaffNew England Patriots assistant coach Jerod Mayo before they played the New Orleans Saints on October 8, 2023.Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff