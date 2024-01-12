fb-pixelPhotos: Jerod Mayo through the years - The Boston Globe Skip to main content

Photos: Jerod Mayo through the years

Former New England Patriots player and assistant coach Jerod Mayo will be the 15th head coach in New England Patriots history. Mayo will also be the first Black head coach of the Patriots.

Updated January 12, 2024, 39 minutes ago
New England Patriots’ Jerod Mayo (51) celebrated with teammate Mike Wright (99) after Chargers placekicker Kris Brown, far right, missed a game tying field goal in the last minute of the game, which gave New England a 23-20 victory over San Diego on October 24, 2010.Jim Davis
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick gave linebacker Jerod Mayo (51) a pat on the head as he is carried off the field by teammates (including Nate Jones, (23) who is also carrying the ball for him) after he appeared to be limping after coming up with the ball in the end zone on Washington's last play from scrimmage in the game on December 11, 2011.Jim Davis/Globe Staff


New England Patriots defenders Josh Barrett (30) and Jerod Mayo (51) celebrated after Mayo stopped San Diego Chargers running back Mike Tolbert on a fourth and goal play on September 18, 2011.Jim Davis/Globe Staff


Jerod Mayo chatted with a teammate during practice on December 29, 2011.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff


New York Jets quarterback Tim Tebow dives towards the goal line, picking up a first down on a three-yard gain, as he is tackled by New England Patriots’ Jerod Mayo on October 21, 2012.Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff


New England Patriots’ Jerod Mayo stopped Houston Texans’ Arian Foster for no gain as his teammate Rya Harris lost his helmet on December 10, 2012.Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff


Jerod Mayo, linebacker and co-captain of the New England Patriots, arrived with his family for the 5th Annual Mayo Bowl in Dedham on September 8, 2014.Rose Lincoln


Jerod Mayo got a shave from his wife, Chantel, to promote the Gillette Kiss and Tell Live National Experiment at the Prudential Center on February 6, 2013 in Boston.The Boston Globe/Globe Freelance


The New England bench , including Jerod Mayo (51), looked on ate in the fourth quarter as Miami was pulling away on their way to a victory on September 7, 2014.The Boston Globe/Boston Globe


Patriots defenders Jamie Collins (91) and Jerod Mayo walked behind head coach Bill Belichick after their loss to Miami on September 7, 2014.Jim Davis


New England Patriots middle linebacker Jerod Mayo (51) is carted off the field after suffering a leg injury in the second quarter against Buffalo on October 12, 2014.Barry Chin


Jerod Mayo helped his daughter Chya Mayo bowl at Mayo Bowl, an event hosted by Jerod Mayo, to benefit Boston Medical Center on September 28, 2015, in Dedham.Kayana Szymczak


New England Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo brought down Dallas Cowboys running back Joseph Randle in the third quarter on October 11, 2015.Jim Davis/Globe Staff


Houston Texans defensive lineman Vince Wilfork greeted former teammate Jerod Mayo at NRG Stadium on December 13, 2015.Jim Davis


New England Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo arrived at Boston Medical Center to visit children and their families and hand out gifts on December 21, 2015. He posed with patient Kayla Graham, 17, Joanne Chang, of Flour Bakery + Cafe, Amy Green, of Shake Shack and hospital president and CEO Kate Walsh.Pat Greenhouse


New England Patriots Inside linebacker coach Jerod Mayo and outside linebackers coach Steve Belichick during practice on August 4, 2021.Jim Davis/Globe Staff


New England Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo warmed up before the Patriots played the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 20, 2022.Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff


New England Patriots assistant coach Jerod Mayo on the sidelines against the Buffalo Bills on January 8, 2023.Barry Chin/Globe Staff


New England Patriots defensive coach Jerod Mayo walked off the field after the Patriots lost to the Buffalo Bills on January 15, 2022.Barry Chin/Globe Staff


New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick with coaches Jerod Mayo and son Steve Belichick at a retirement event for Devin McCourty on March 21, 2023.Barry Chin/Globe Staff


New England Patriots assistant coach Jeron Mayo spoke to Myles Bryant against the Las Vegas Raiders on October 15, 2023.Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff


New England Patriots assistant coach Jerod Mayo before they played the New Orleans Saints on October 8, 2023.Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff