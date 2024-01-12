Around baseball, impression is Red Sox content to let top of the trade and free-agent markets pass them by

That guarantee was slightly larger than what the Cubs will pay Imanaga for his first two years, but the lefthander opted for the longer deal, which offers more stability, more control — he can opt out after 2025 if the Cubs do not extend the deal to five years — and considerable financial upside.

Lefthander Shōta Imanaga’s deal with the Cubs — a creative four-year, $53 million pact that could be worth up to $80 million over five years — became official on Thursday. The Red Sox bid for the Japanese star, but according to a major league source, had limited their offer to a two-year deal with the potential for two additional vesting years.

The Red Sox continue to pursue rotation upgrades for 2024, but where will they go to get them?

And so, another potential rotation contributor is off the board.

Top-tier options Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Aaron Nola, and Sonny Gray have signed elsewhere. So have mid-tier options Eduardo Rodriguez, Imanaga, Seth Lugo, Michael Wacha, Sean Manaea, and Marcus Stroman, who reportedly reached agreement with the Yankees on a two-year deal Thursday night.

While it hasn’t been ruled out entirely, sources continue to characterize the Sox as unlikely to make the sort of deep-end, long-term plunge needed to land lefthanders Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery, the top two free-agent starters left on the market.

The Sox have signed free agent Lucas Giolito to a one-year deal with a player option. But with James Paxton a free agent and Chris Sale traded to Atlanta, the team is still looking to add to a group that includes Giolito, Brayan Bello, Nick Pivetta, Kutter Crawford, Garrett Whitlock, and Tanner Houck.

There are other free agents on the board, including Hyun-Jin Ryu and Mike Clevinger, but new chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has talked at multiple points this offseason about adding a young starting pitcher who could be part of the Red Sox for a number of years.

With that in mind: Is there a realistic pitching target in the trade market? Much as has been the case with the team’s free-agent pursuits, it’s necessary to know what it seems unlikely to do this offseason.

Based on conversations with several major league sources, the Sox remain interested in trading for a starter, but their focus remains pitchers who would be under team control for multiple years. Meaning they’re likely to stay out of the mix on potential high-end, one-year rentals such as Shane Bieber of the Guardians and Corbin Burnes of the Brewers.

Moreover, the Sox have shown no willingness to include top prospects Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony, or Kyle Teel in deals this winter. All three are expected to open 2024 in Double A Portland and are seen both by the Sox and across the industry as potential long-term building blocks.

The team’s openness on that big three could change in the future. If, for instance, the Sox are in contention at the trade deadline this year, or if the club takes a sizable step forward entering 2025, a move to fortify the odds of winning the division or making a deep October run would be a different proposition.

But with the Sox almost certain to enter 2024 as a fringe contender, the front office doesn’t see this as the time to consider deals involving elite prospects.

Though the Sox have been more active in the trade market than has been the case for years, that reluctance almost surely would take them out of the mix for the top controllable targets this offseason. Both those who stand a good chance of being dealt this winter, namely Dylan Cease of the White Sox, or those who had been subject to speculation but are likely staying put — George Kirby and Logan Gilbert of the Mariners, among others.

However, even without including Mayer, Anthony, or Teel — or Triston Casas or Bello — the Sox still have the ability to put together a package drawing from young, controllable players who can contribute in the big leagues immediately or soon. That includes Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu, and Houck.

In theory, their depth up the middle also could allow them to trade players with either solid big league floors (Nick Yorke) or high ceilings (Miguel Bleis). Those two, and others, have drawn industry interest.

The Sox are open to deal-making, but there’s little sense they’ll push in the chips to land an established top-of-the-rotation starter either via trade or free agency. Further additions appear more likely to the middle or back of the rotation to improve depth and reliability.

An elevated ceiling for the rotation will rely heavily on the team’s ability to help pitchers develop and deliver production beyond their 2023 levels.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him @alexspeier.