Why would the Patriots hire Jerod Mayo? A lot of questions follow Robert Kraft’s decision.

The big question every Patriots fan should be asking: Why?

Robert and Jonathan Kraft apparently have so much confidence in Mayo, who has only been a position coach for five years, that they didn’t interview a single candidate.

The Patriots wasted little time on Friday, announcing Jerod Mayo has been tapped as the organization’s next head coach after Bill Belichick.

The whole thing stinks like rotten cheese if you’re a Patriots fan. No outside interviews, no apparent due diligence, no nothing.

They also hired a head coach before a general manager. The cart has officially been put before the horse.

With all due respect to Mayo, who was a terrific player for eight years in New England and is an affable, likable guy, why is he the heir apparent? It doesn’t make sense — not from a football perspective.

It all points in one direction: Robert and Jonathan Kraft taking their team back after employing a dictator for the last 24 years.

Coaching searches? That’s for the other 31 teams. The Patriots play by their own rules.

The Patriots put a succession clause in Mayo’s contract last offseason that allowed them to hire Mayo without having to go through an interview process or satisfy the NFL’s Rooney Rule for diversity hires.

It’s quite an honor, getting an NFL head coaching job for a prestigious team. But why, exactly, was Mayo tapped for this extraordinary opportunity?

Is it Mayo’s experience? That’s a tough sell. Mayo may end up being a great coach, but his résumé is light. He’s only been a coach for five years, it has only been in New England, and he’s never called a play. Mayo, 37, will be the NFL’s youngest head coach. He’ll also be the least experienced.

Is it because Mayo is part of the Patriots family? So are Mike Vrabel, Brian Flores, and Josh McDaniels, each with head coaching experience and who didn’t get a sniff from the Krafts.

Is it because Mayo is a former player who can relate to the locker room? See Vrabel, Jim Harbaugh, or any number of quality coaching candidates who are available this year.

Is it because Mayo has a great network of allies from which to pull a staff? That’s another tough sell, as Mayo is young and has never worked anywhere but Foxborough.

Football-wise, it’s hard to see how Mayo is the choice over Vrabel, who has the experience, the network, and the hardware as the NFL’s 2021 Coach of the Year. Vrabel has the better résumé in almost every way.

It’s hard to see why Mayo is the pick over hot young assistants such as Ben Johnson or Brian Callahan, who have interviews lined up with five other teams, but weren’t considered by the Patriots.

Why did the Patriots choose a coach with almost no experience when proven winners such as Vrabel, Harbaugh, and Dan Quinn were available? Belichick had 25 years of coaching experience, including five as a head coach, when the Krafts hired him in 2000.

Even if the Krafts were intent on hiring the organization’s first minority head coach, there are plenty of other candidates across the NFL with more experience and more robust résumés.

And why the rush to hire Mayo? Eight teams have vacancies, and the Patriots were the first to fill theirs. Couldn’t they have taken a couple of weeks to see if there was anyone else available?

That’s why Mayo’s hiring feels underwhelming. The football reasons don’t add up.

Perhaps finances were a driving factor, or a willingness to take direction. Belichick was believed to be the NFL’s highest-paid coach for years, and had an ornery relationship with the Krafts. Vrabel and Harbaugh will generate massive salaries and are free thinkers. Mayo, as an inexperienced first-timer, is likely going to be near the bottom of the pay scale and is probably more willing to listen to his bosses.

Maybe it’s as simple as no one other than Mayo wanted the job. Though the Patriots’ job looks attractive with the No. 3 overall draft pick and lots of salary-cap space, replacing a legend is usually an impossible task.

Or maybe the Patriots just didn’t want to conduct a coaching search.

The Krafts instead exploited a loophole to the Rooney Rule to hire Mayo without having to talk to anyone else. While we don’t know why the Krafts chose not to conduct an interview process, this is a famously private organization that doesn’t like its secrets getting out.

Robert Kraft spoke Thursday of being a “custodian of this asset . . . we know how important it is to the psyche of the community.” But in promoting Mayo without considering any external candidates, the Krafts are treating the Patriots like a family business.

It’s laudable — and I mean that sincerely — that the Krafts hired the first Black coach in Patriots history, but they didn’t help the NFL’s broader goal of creating opportunities for other minorities. Even just the news of an interview can be enough to get a coach more opportunities in the future.

But Mayo’s hiring is the type of favoritism that the NFL is trying to root out. The NFL wants teams to be more methodical in their coaching searches and to get more minority candidates in front of owners.

Instead, the Krafts have a premier job opening, and they run a quiet, secretive process in which they don’t talk to an outside candidate.

This isn’t how championship organizations go about finding their leaders. Take the Steelers, the model of consistency in the NFL. In 2007, looking to replace longtime coach Bill Cowher, they stumbled upon a young defensive coordinator for the Vikings who didn’t have any connections to the Steelers but blew them away. Their hiring of 34-year-old Mike Tomlin shocked the world, and over 17 years has been a grand slam in every sense.

Even last year, when the Steelers promoted internal candidate Omar Khan to general manager, they interviewed 15 other candidates, and whittled their list to six finalists — three of whom were external — before settling on Khan.

The Patriots, though, didn’t bother. The owners like Mayo. Apparently that’s enough.

Mayo may end up being a terrific leader. But fans shouldn’t be thrilled with the result.

It feels as if Mayo’s hiring was more about the Krafts reclaiming direction of their organization than finding the best head coach for the Patriots.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.