US says it does not want wider war as Houthis vow to respond to strikes

Kirby said it would be “some hours” before analysts could assess how much damage was done in the latest round of strikes but that everything the United States hit was a “valid, legitimate military target.” US officials have said they fear that support from Iran has helped turn the Houthis into a sophisticated fighting force.

“We’re not interested in a war with Yemen — we’re not interested in a conflict of any kind,” spokesperson John Kirby said. “In fact everything the president has been doing has been trying to prevent any escalation of conflict, including the strikes last night.”

A White House spokesperson said Friday that the US-led military strikes on Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen were not intended to ignite a wider regional war, even as Houthi leaders and their allies vowed to respond.

The United States, Britain, and a handful of other allies launched air and naval strikes early Friday against more than a dozen targets linked to the Houthi militia. Some US allies in the Arab world have expressed doubts that the attacks would not deter the Houthis but could further inflame a region seething over Israel’s war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Oman, a US ally that has mediated talks with the Houthis, criticized the strikes and expressed its “deep concern.”

The US-led strikes were a sharp escalation of US action against Houthi drone and missile attacks in the crucial commercial shipping lanes of the Red Sea, which the militia has said are in support of Palestinians under Israeli bombardment in Gaza. A spokesperson for the Houthis, referring to the US-led strikes, told Al Jazeera: “It’s not possible for us not to respond to these operations.”

The Biden administration and some allies, which have sought to avert a wider conflict, had issued ultimatums to the Houthis warning of serious consequences if they did not stop firing at ships. Since the Houthis began their attacks in November, global shipping lines that use the Red Sea and the Suez Canal have diverted hundreds of vessels around Africa, adding around two weeks and costs to the journey.

President Biden called the strikes a “clear message that the United States and our partners will not tolerate attacks on our personnel or allow hostile actors to imperil freedom of navigation in one of the world’s most critical commercial routes.” British warplanes joined the strikes, and the Netherlands, Australia, Canada, and Bahrain provided logistics, intelligence, and other support, according to US officials.

The US-led strikes in Yemen hit radars, missile- and drone-launch sites, and weapons storage areas, according to two US officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity. Biden administration officials said the strikes were intended to hinder the Houthis’ ability to strike Red Sea targets, rather than to kill leaders and Iranian trainers, which could be viewed as more escalatory. A Houthi spokesperson said at least five of its fighters were killed.

Russia requested an emergency United Nations Security Council meeting Friday to discuss the US-led strikes, according to a diplomat from France, which holds the rotating council presidency this month. The session was scheduled for Friday afternoon and was to be closed consultations, according to the diplomat.

Oil prices rose sharply on concerns that the Middle East conflict could be spreading. Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose about 4 percent to just over $80 a barrel.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.