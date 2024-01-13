Emmy Awards: How to stream all of the nominees for outstanding drama, comedy, and limited series

Ahead of the Emmys next week, here’s how you can stream all of the shows nominated in the categories for outstanding comedy, drama, and limited series.

The 2024 Emmys were originally supposed to take place last September, but the ceremony was postponed due to the writers and actors strikes in Hollywood. Now that the industry is back to work, the Emmys will return Monday with actor Anthony Anderson at the helm as host for the telecast, which airs live on Fox at 8 p.m.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place Monday night to honor the biggest stars and best shows on television.

Advertisement

‘Abbott Elementary’

ABC’s hit mockumentary sitcom about a Philadelphia school is up for outstanding comedy series. “Abbott Elementary” earned five nominations this year, including nods for stars Quinta Brunson, who’s nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series, and Tyler James Williams, who’s nominated for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series. Meanwhile, co-stars Janelle James and New England native Sheryl Lee Ralph are both nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series. Available on Hulu and Max

‘Andor’

Set during the period after the Empire’s rise at the end of the prequels but before the start of its downfall in the original trilogy, “Andor” takes “Stars Wars” fans to a new corner of this far, far away galaxy. The show, starring Diego Luna as rising rebel hero Cassian Andor, is up for outstanding drama series. “Andor” also earned nods for outstanding directing for a drama series and outstanding writing for a drama series. Available on Disney+

‘Barry’

Hitman-for-hire turned actor Barry Berkman earned his swan song with the fourth and final season of “Barry” in 2023. The hit HBO show, starring Bill Hader, is up for outstanding comedy series at this year’s Emmys. Hader also earned nods for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series, outstanding directing for a comedy series, and outstanding writing for a comedy series for his work on “Barry.” Available on Max

Advertisement

‘The Bear’

FX’s “The Bear” is in a bit of an odd place heading into this year’s Emmys. Since the award show was postponed, “The Bear” has aired a second season, with only the first season up for awards on Monday night. Regardless, the show is nominated for outstanding comedy series, while star and Dorchester native Ayo Edebiri is up for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series. Available on Hulu

‘Beef’

Where’s the beef? Well, in this Netflix series, it’s between road-rage opponents Danny and Amy, played by Steven Yeun and Ali Wong. “Beef” earned seven Emmy nominations, including a nod for outstanding limited or anthology series. Stars Yeun and Wong are also up for outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie and outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie, respectively. Available on Netflix

‘Better Call Saul’

While the “Breaking Bad” spinoff series came to an end in 2022, due to the Emmys postponement, the show will get its last crack at the award Monday night. The final season of “Better Caul Saul” is nominated in four categories, including outstanding drama series. Star Bob Odenkirk is nominated for outstanding lead actor in a drama series as well. Available on Netflix

‘The Crown’

The fictional drama inspired by the British royal family history entered its sixth and final season in 2023, but it’s the show’s fifth season from 2022 that will be honored at the Emmys Monday night. “The Crown” has a pair of nods at the Primetime Emmy Awards, earning a nomination for outstanding drama series. Star Elizabeth Debicki, who plays Princess Diana, is also nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series. Available on Netflix

Advertisement

‘Dahmer − Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’

Evan Peters portrays infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in this dramatization of the murderer’s life story. “Dahmer” is nominated in five categories, including outstanding limited or anthology series. Peters, meanwhile, was nominated for outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie while Richard Jenkins is up for outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie. Available on Netflix

‘Daisy Jones & the Six’

Fictional rock band Daisy Jones & the Six brought the noise when their eponymous show debuted on Amazon Prime Video last spring. Set in the ‘70s and adapted from Taylor Jenkins Reid’s novel of the same name, the music-filled show is up for three awards Monday night, including outstanding limited or anthology series. Riley Keough, who stars as lead singer Daisy, is also nominated for outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie. Available on Amazon Prime Video

‘Fleishman is in Trouble’

The FX miniseries starring Jesse Eisenberg as a divorced hepatologist Dr. Toby Fleishman is nominated for five awards Monday, including outstanding limited or anthology series. While Eisenberg didn’t score a nomination, co-star Lizzy Caplan is up for outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie. Clare Danes is also nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie. Available on Hulu

Advertisement

‘House of the Dragon’

Sex, violence, and dragons are all back on the menu in HBO’s prequel series to its hit show “Game of Thrones.” While this return to Westeros earned a ton of acclaim from fans and critics, it’s only nominated in one category Monday night: outstanding drama series. Available on Max

‘Jury Duty’

What do you get when you combine a fake jury trial with unsuspecting jurors? A recipe for comedy gold. Co-created by Needham native Lee Eisenberg, the reality hoax series scored nominations for outstanding comedy series and outstanding writing for a comedy series. Star James Marsden is also nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series. Available on Amazon Prime Video

‘The Last of Us’

Aside from the Massachusetts geography inaccuracies, “The Last of Us” earned a ton of praise for its adaptation of the hit, zombie survival video game. The show is nominated for five awards Monday night, including outstanding drama series. Star Pedro Pascal’s portrayal of paternal figure Joel is up for outstanding lead actor in a drama series, while Bella Ramsey’s turn as Elie earned her an nod for outstanding lead actress in a drama series. Available on Max

‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino’s hit comedy drama came to an end in May, but the show about stand-up comedy is up for one more round of applause at this year’s Emmys. “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is nominated for outstanding comedy series, with Sherman-Palladino also up for outstanding directing for a comedy series. Meanwhile, star Rachel Brosnahan is nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series. Available on Amazon Prime Video

Advertisement

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

Hello, there. Obi-Wan Kenobi returned to teach us another lesson in the Force with Disney+’s limited series on the Jedi master’s time after the “Star Wars” prequel but before his untimely demise in “A New Hope.” The show is up for outstanding limited or anthology series. Available on Disney+

‘Only Murders in the Building’

The hit comedy-mystery series starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez is on the case and up for outstanding comedy series at Monday’s Emmy Awards. The show about neighbors making a true crime podcast while solving a true crime is also nominated for outstanding writing for a comedy series. Meanwhile, Short is up for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series. Available on Hulu

‘Succession’

“Succession” sang its swan song in 2023, with the hit HBO show about the bad blood and business battles of the Roy family concluding in May with its fourth and final season. The series isn’t lacking for praise, with “Succession” up for 14 nominations at Monday’s Emmys, including outstanding drama series. Boston native Jeremy Strong is also nominated for outstanding lead actor in a drama series. Available on Max

‘Ted Lasso’

Did TV fans lose enough shows in 2023? Another causality of the last year was “Ted Lasso,” the Apple TV+ soccer comedy starring Jason Sudeikis. Despite “Ted Lasso” lovers bidding farewell to the players of AFC Richmond, the show is nominated in six categories on Monday night, including outstanding comedy series. Sudeikis is also nominated for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series, while co-stars Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple are up for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series. Available on Apple TV+

‘Wednesday’

Get ready to do the Wednesday dance again as Netflix’s hit Addams Family spinoff is up for a bunch of Emmys. The macabre show is nominated for outstanding comedy series, with star Jenna Ortega nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series. Director Tim Burton, who also directs Ortega in the Massachusetts-filmed “Beetlejuice” sequel, is up for outstanding directing for a comedy series. Available on Netflix

‘The White Lotus’

Not everyone checks out of the White Lotus resort, but the HBO series is set to check in at the Emmys Monday night. “The White Lotus” is nominated for several awards, including outstanding drama series. Boston native Jennifer Coolidge is also up for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series, facing off against co-stars Longmeadow native Meghann Fahy, Sabrina Impacciatore, Aubrey Plaza and Simona Tabasco. Available on Max

‘Yellowjackets’

“Yellowjackets” follows a high school girls’ soccer team that gets stranded in the wilderness following a plane crash and must survive the elements — and each other. The Showtime thriller earned a nod for outstanding drama series at this year’s Emmys. Star Melanie Lynskey is also nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series. Available on Paramount+, PlutoTV, Roku, and Showtime

Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.