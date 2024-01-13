Milton vote next month will be a crucial test for state’s ambitious new housing law

And over the last month, a front line has emerged in Milton, where a contingent of residents is resisting a new land-use plan adopted by Town Meeting in December that they say will have catastrophic consequences for their upper-middle-class suburb on Boston’s southern border. Opponents have succeeded in forcing a townwide vote on the proposal in February, which will determine whether Milton will be the last of the 12 close-in communities that have the earliest deadline to comply with the new housing law — or the only one that hasn’t.

From the moment almost three years ago when Massachusetts passed a landmark housing law requiring many communities to allow more multifamily housing, it was clear a political war was brewing.

It will be the greatest test yet for what’s known as the MBTA Communities Act, which compels cities and towns served by the transit agency to zone for multifamily housing and is widely considered Massachusetts’ most powerful tool for chipping away at the housing crisis.

A yes vote by Milton residents would be a major victory for the state — all 12 communities that were required under the law to create new zoning by the end of 2023 will have done so. (None of the other 11 had community-wide referendums on their zoning changes.) A no vote could spark an ugly chain of events that might include financial penalties and legal action against Milton by the attorney general’s office and, advocates say, send a signal to other towns that compliance is optional.

“It’s a really significant moment for the law,” said Jesse Kanson-Benanav, executive director of the pro-housing group, Abundant Housing Massachusetts. “We have close to 200 communities going through this really complicated process of achieving meaningful zoning reform. If Milton votes to withdraw their zoning, I think that will send the wrong message to other communities that are skeptical about it.”

Following the 12 communities that are in a “rapid-transit” zone, according to the law, another 130 Eastern Massachusetts municipalities must draft and submit new multifamily zoning to the state by the end of this year.

Milton’s plan, which its Town Meeting approved 158 to 76, would rezone six sections of town, mostly in commercial and industrial areas near Boston, as well as a few spots in East Milton. It would allow building heights of anywhere from two-and-a-half to six stories, with some areas requiring commercial space on the ground floor of new development. The zoning changes would cover 1.9 percent of the town’s 13 square miles.

The plan was the result of more than a year of work by local officials, who tested 30 options before arriving on the final zoning.

But there was dissent from the start.

A Milton Town Meeting in December in which members voted on MBTA Communities zoning. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

At first, some residents and planning board members wanted the town to ignore the law entirely. Then their objections shifted to the Mattapan Trolley, and why its presence in Milton classified the town as a “rapid transit community” — such as those served by the Red, Orange, Green and Blue Lines — and thus required it to create more multifamily zoning than most other municipalities and have those rules adopted by the end of 2023.

When that effort hit a wall, opponents began submitting significant amendments at Town Meeting in December, trying to change or derail it. And when the proposal ultimately passed mostly intact, a group called Milton Neighbors for Responsible Zoning quickly gathered nearly 3,000 signatures, well over the 5 percent of registered Milton voters needed to trigger the referendum.

“We believe that Milton does have a role to play in addressing the regional housing crisis,” said Denny Swenson, a leader of the opposition group who is also a Town Meeting member and former planning board chair. “But this is the biggest zoning change in over 100 years. We really think the plan could be better on traffic mitigation, on affordable housing, and where this density is going. This zoning would send us backwards from our goals.”

The group has several, disparate objectives: It says it wants Milton to draft new zoning entirely; meanwhile, it wants the town to press the state to drop the “rapid transit community” classification, which would lessen Milton’s obligations under the new law. And they are also calling into question the validity of the law itself as well the state’s authority to punish communities that do not comply.

Under a section of the group’s “Vote No on Question 1″ website titled, “what are the legal implications of [the state’s] guidelines,” the opponents assert, “there are none.”

The state disagrees. Housing Secretary Ed Augustus sent a letter to the town of Milton warning it could lose access to numerous grant programs if residents overturn the zoning.

And there is the threat of legal action from Attorney General Andrea Campbell, who, a spokesperson said, is “closely monitoring the situation.”

“While it is our expectation that all covered municipalities will comply with the law, the AG’s Office has authority to bring legal action against a municipality that fails to comply with the requirement,” Campbell said in a statement. “When a municipality and select group of residents choose to be a part of the problem rather than part of the solution, especially in the face of a statutory mandate, my office will do its job by enforcing the law.”

Swenson, asked about the possibility of legal action against Milton by Campbell’s office, said her group wants to work with the state on alternatives, although Augustus said in his letter to the town that it would consider Milton noncompliant if voters shoot down the zoning. Last year, the state threatened to withhold grants and even Housing Authority funds from towns that were slow to meet preliminary requirements of the law.

Because the Mattapan Trolley runs through Milton, it is one of 12 cities and towns that were required to approve their new MBTA Communities zoning plan by the end of 2023. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

The vote, set for Feb. 13, will also test on-the-ground sentiment about building more and denser housing in Boston suburbs.

Towns such as Milton are notoriously hard places to build, as The Boston Globe Spotlight Team documented in a special report last year. While opposition is often stiff, research has indicated that the residents who show up at town meetings to protest new development don’t necessarily represent the community at large. Organizers of Yes for Milton, a group formed to support of the rezoning, are hopeful that residents will understand the stakes.

They see the referendum as a key moment in the town’s history.

“It’s a bad look for Milton to be the outlier here,” said Matt Morong, a leader of the Yes for Milton campaign. “The no side doesn’t believe that the consequences are real. The consequences aren’t what’s motivating me. It’s helping people live. This zoning acknowledges that Milton should play a role in alleviating the current housing crisis we’re in.”

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him @andrewnbrinker.