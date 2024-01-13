Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Berkshire County: Three-hundred-fifty common mergansers, 100 hooded mergansers, and two white-winged scoters at Stockbridge Bowl in Stockbridge, a red-breasted merganser, 10 green-winged teal, and a lesser scaup on Lake Onota in Pittsfield, five American wigeon on Richmond Pond in Richmond, and a Lapland longspur at Great Barrington Airport.

Unusual birds reported last week were the continued presence of a Say’s phoebe in Belchertown, an ash-throated flycatcher in Halifax, a Western grebe in Mashpee and Winthrop, Western tanagers in Sandwich, Truro, and Framingham, a yellow-throated warbler in Eastham, and a MacGillivray’s warbler in Raynham.

Bristol County: A continuing MacGillivray’s warbler in the thickets behind the Town Fair Tire shop on Route 44 in Raynham, 11 Northern shovelers were seen at Interchange Park in Fall River, and five more shovelers were found at Buttonwood Park in New Bedford. A Barrow’s goldeneye was sighted from the New Bedford Harbor Walk off Gifford Street in New Bedford.

Cape Cod: Two Western tanagers at the Sandwich Marina area in Sandwich, two more at the Scusset Beach Reservation in Sandwich, and a third in the vicinity of Highland Light in Truro. A Western kingbird, a lark sparrow, and a yellow-throated warbler in the vicinity of the Cape Cod Seashore Visitor’s Center in Eastham. At least two Rufous hummingbirds were seen in the thickets at the head of Town Cove in Orleans, five pomarine jaegers, three thick-billed murres,and an Atlantic puffin were observed at First Encounter Beach in Eastham after last week’s storm, and a very late great shearwater was seen off Nauset Light Beach in Wellfleet. A Western grebe was found off Attaquin Park at Mashpee Pond in Mashpee, a willet and a glaucous gull were tallied at West Dennis Beach, and a black-headed gull was spotted at Eugnia Fortes Beach in Hyannis Port. An American bittern appeared at Forest Beach in Chatham, a dickcissel continued to be observed at a private address in Wellfleet, a Lincoln’s sparrow showed up at Wellfleet Bay Sanctuary in Wellfleet, and a Northern shrike was spotted at the Crane Wildlife Management Area in Falmouth.

Essex County: A thick-billed murre off the Jodrey Fish Pier in Gloucester, a continuing lark sparrow at the Salisbury Beach State Reservation Campground in Salisbury, a cackling goose at Cherry Hill Reservoir in West Newbury, a yellow-breasted chat in the vicinity of Niles Pond in Gloucester, a dickcissel and five pine warblers at a private feeder in Georgetown, a greater yellowlegs and an orange-crowned warbler at Plum Island, and an Eastern phoebe at the Appleton Farm Grass Rides in Hamilton.

Franklin County: Two Iceland gulls and a lesser black-backed gull at the Turners Falls Power Canal, a redhead at Barton Cove in Gill, and five great blue herons in Sunderland. At the Quabbin gate 35 in New Salem 16 red crossbills and a black scoter were tallied, and nine red crossbills were seen at the entrance to the Erving State Forest in Erving.

Hampden County: Six ring-necked ducks and two gadwalls at the Longmeadow Flats in Longmeadow, a ruddy duck on the Congamond Lakes in Southwick, and a hermit thrush at Pynchon Point in Agawam.

Hampshire County: A Say’s phoebe near the Quabbin Reservoir Visitor’s Center in Belchertown, a Northern shrike at the Honey Pot in Hadley, and six Lapland longspurs in the East Meadows in Northampton.

Martha’s Vineyard: A yellow-breasted chat at Thumb Cove in Chilmark, a continuing Eurasian wigeon at Crystal Lake in Oak Bluffs, a wintering black-throated blue warbler on Indian Hill Road in West Tisbury, a snow goose and 40 American pipits at Katama Farm, a redhead at Upper Chilmark Pond in Chilmark, 13 killdeer in the area of Deep Bottom Pond in West Tisbury, 28 tree swallows at Wilfred’s Pond in Tisbury, and four Lapland longspurs at the North Field Preserve in Edgartown.

Middlesex County: A Western tanager observed on the Bay Circuit Trail in Framingham, a snow goose at Hager Pond in Marlboro, a clay-colored sparrow near Weston Station Pond in Weston, 10 Northern pintails at Nine Acre Corner in Concord, 11 greater scaup at the Mystic Lakes in Medford, and single orange-crowned warblers were seen in Wakefield, and at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge where three fox sparrows were also tallied. Ten red crossbills were counted at the Assabet River NWR in Stow, and another 12 crossbills were sighted in Littleton.

Nantucket: A continuing dickcissel at a Madaket feeder, a willet in Nantucket Harbor, and a great egret at Stump Pond.

Norfolk County: A yellow-throated warbler at a private address in Milton, a snow goose at Moose Hill Sanctuary in Sharon, a lesser black-backed gull at Lake Massapoag in Sharon, two continuing great egrets at the Sailor’s Home Pond in Quincy, a king eider at Scituate Lighthouse in Scituate Harbor, and 12 Eastern meadowlarks at Shea Naval Air Station in Weymouth.

Plymouth County: An ash-throated flycatcher and an orange-crowned warbler on the power line adjacent to Laurel Street in Halifax, a greater white-fronted goose was seen with Canada geese at Monponsett Pond in Halifax, 30 red knots were counted at Duxbury Beach, a black-headed gull was spotted at Plymouth Beach, and eight American oystercatchers were counted feeding on the beach at Hull. A male king eider was sighted off Scituate Lighthouse, 84 dovekies were tallied during the storm at Manomet Point, and a yellow-breasted chat was found at Russell Sawmill Pond in Plymouth.

Suffolk County: A Western grebe off Winthrop Beach, a Virginia rail and a clay-colored sparrow at Millennium Park in West Roxbury, a Barrow’s goldeneye at Castle Island in Boston Harbor, and a yellow-bellied sapsucker and an orange-crowned warbler the Chestnut Hill Reservoir in Boston.

Worcester County: Several large flocks of wintering common grackles including a group of at least 1,200 at the Bolton Flats Wildlife Management Area in Bolton. Sixteen black vultures over the Blackstone River Greenway in Blackstone, two Lapland longspurs at the Fitchburg Airport, an Iceland gull at the Great Wolf Lodge in Fitchburg and another one at the Westminster Power Plant in Westminster, a red-throated loon and two long-tailed ducks at gate 40 at the Wachusett Reservoir in Clinton, 50 greater scaup at South Meadow Pond in Clinton, and a black-crowned night-heron on Castle Hill Road in Northbridge.

