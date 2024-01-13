Day of service to honor MLK for eighth-graders across Massachusetts

She then cooed at a newborn baby being pushed in a stroller through the line, calling her “bonita,” “beautiful” in Spanish.

“Hola, cómo estás,” greeted the Easton eighth-grader — who said she doesn’t know a lot of Spanish — to people standing across the street from La Colaborativa, a social services organization.

CHELSEA — Fourteen-year-old Sadie Keefe pulled apart bunches of green and yellow bananas and passed them out Saturday afternoon at a food pantry line under a Route 1 overpass in Chelsea.

Keefe worked as part of an assembly line with other eighth-graders from across the state of Massachusetts, placing nutritious grocery essentials in the hands of those in need of support.

Advertisement

More than 360 students served at three sites across Greater Boston Saturday, as new ambassadors of Project 351 — a nonprofit service organization. The day is hosted in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King.

Get Nightmare in Mission Hill A limited-series newsletter about the untold story of the Charles and Carol Stuart case. Enter Email Sign Up

Project 351, a reference to the 351 cities and towns in Massachusetts, engages at least one eighth-grade student from each community for a year of leadership and service, according to founder and Executive Director Carolyn Casey.

“We start every year on Dr. King weekend. Over the next year, it’s about [the students] developing the courage, compassion, and capabilities to lead change,” Casey said in a phone interview. “They will mobilize their schools and their hometowns and work on service projects.”

Isabelle Alphonse, of Easton, helped distribute food to recipients at La Colaborativa. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Before the students dispersed to the Chelsea, Dorchester, and Newton service sites Saturday, Governor Maura Healey took the stage at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum to uplift and encourage them as young leaders.

“If you leave with nothing else, I want you to leave understanding you guys have real power,” she said to the bustling crowd of eighth-graders. “There’s a reason I wanted to make sure that every kid in this state has free school breakfast and lunch — because I heard the stories of young people from your communities.”

Advertisement

Healey said that in her view, the best way to honor Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King is through action. She turned to the family of Martin Richard, a beloved 8-year-old boy who was killed in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, to continue her point.

“We honor people’s memory, we honor what they represent, and we honor what they did,” Healey said.

Students were organized into teams representing “service heroes,” including Anne Frank, national Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman, and Nelson Mandela. They piled on buses and headed to La Colaborativa in Chelsea, Crayons to Cradles in Newton — a nonprofit focused on ending children’s clothing insecurity — and IBEW Local 103 in Dorchester, to begin working.

Students departed for their service locations from the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum during Saturday's day of service. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Senator Edward J. Markey and Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll came to support the students in Dorchester, who were learning about and working with the Immigrant Family Services Institute, according to Casey.

Back at the Chelsea food pantry line, Keefe beamed at each recipient who passed through.

“I feel really honored and determined,” she said of the opportunity to serve as a Project 351 ambassador. “In a community that’s not my school, and not in my town, I want to branch out and expand light to different places.”

Inside La Colaborativa, 13-year-old Noah Toupense, of Hubbardston, packed fidget toys, coloring books, and other little trinkets into drawstring bags for children of newly evicted and struggling families.

Advertisement

He was excited to be selected to serve people as a representative of his town, he said.

“It’s empowerment, and really means I can be a leader in my local community, whether it’s a big community or small community, and help people who need it most,” Toupense said in an interview.

Haven Jones, 14, of Hadley, used a bright pink marker to color in the words on a card that said, “I am strong, smart, and appreciated,” with an intricate mandala design on it. She planned to tuck the card into one of the care personal hygiene packages that were being assembled for those without homes.

She said that although she had never met any of the other teenage volunteers before Saturday, she was quickly bonding with some within a matter of hours.

“It’s a big honor to be here making friendships and helping people,” Jones said.

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.