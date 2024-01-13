Globe Santa soars to the top, and beyond with record-breaking year

“It completely blew us away,” said Bill Connolly, the executive director of Globe Santa, the signature program of the Boston Globe Foundation.

It started in October, with the stunning announcement of a $1 million bequest from the estate of longtime Globe reporter Gloria Negri, who died in 2017 at the age of 91.

It wound up last week with a record-breaking tally of $1,767,228.42 in donations, from 7,944 donors. Because of this generosity, we were able to fulfill all qualified requests for holiday gifts, and 28,457 children from 16,698 families received toys, books, games, and winter gear when they otherwise might have had nothing.

It’s a remarkable expression of generosity at a precarious time for charities, which are struggling nationwide: Total charitable giving – from individuals, bequests, foundations and corporations – decreased 10.5 percent in 2022 after adjusting for inflation, according to Giving USA’s annual report on philanthropy. And giving by individuals fell by an even greater rate of 13.4 percent.

Yet the need is greater than ever, as the letters to Globe Santa attest. Innumerable families in Greater Boston are contending with “bad situations,” as one mother characterized her own. These situations come in many guises: illness, divorce, accidents, eviction, house fires, job loss, domestic violence, inflation, the impact of COVID-19, floods, depression, being forced to flee a violent homeland.

Some who turn to Globe Santa are elderly, trying mightily to raise grandchildren and even great-grandchildren. They are migrants and refugees from Ukraine, Haiti, Central America. They’re homeless, hospitalized, veterans, bereaved.

It would take until next Christmas to enumerate all the people who have helped make this year so successful for the Globe Santa program. “There’s been so much participation from so many people and places, large and small,” Connolly said.

Among them are the dedicated Globe Santa team members who read the nearly 17,000 letters from families requesting assistance and who collected the donations; the Boston Globe Media volunteers who helped with fund-raising events; and employees in marketing, the newsroom, and the digital operation who amplified Globe Santa’s message on social media and on globesanta.org, and who designed, edited, wrote, photographed, and illustrated Globe Santa stories.

Beginning in October, and continuing for weeks, our team at the Globe’s Taunton facility prepared and packed custom gift boxes, which our Globe trucks delivered to more than 200 post offices so that postal carriers could bring them to the homes, hotels, and shelters where the children are living.

“One of the most special features of our program is that we deliver gifts directly to families,” said Linda Henry, chief executive officer of Boston Globe Media and president of the Boston Globe Foundation. “We delivered toys, games, books, and warm winter gear to more than 28,000 kids by Christmas Day, bringing smiles, confidence, and joy to our youngest neighbors in need. We are incredibly grateful for the kindness and generosity of all our donors who help make this magic possible in our 68th year serving our community.”

We are grateful, as well, to media outlets such as WBUR and Boston Globe Today for producing stories about Globe Santa, which generated significant donations from listeners and viewers; NESN, which promoted Globe Santa in December with live interviews and promotions at games; and the Globe Magazine, which solicited a moving “Connections” story from comedian and actor Lenny Clarke, whose family received gifts from Globe Santa when he was 11. “It was, without a doubt, the best Christmas of my life,” Clarke said.

We so appreciated the unexpected submission from a woman in California who wrote a touching essay in tribute to Globe Santa, nearly half a century after he brought her toys.

“You made my Christmas as a poor kid in Lowell a little brighter than it would have been otherwise,” Laura Dees wrote.

Thank you to all who organized fund-raisers, and to the employers who encouraged their employees’ efforts to support Globe Santa.

Above all, we salute the thousands of parents, guardians, grandparents, and children who wrote Globe Santa to tell us about their challenges. It’s not easy to ask for help, but we’re glad you did.

And thank you for letting us know what a difference Globe Santa has made to your family. In the words of one mother (who inventively gave Globe Santa an address and a fancier name):

Dear Global Santa: 123 North Pole Lane, Santa’s Village, Arctic Circle: Your initiative to provide gifts to children like my daughter is not only an act of kindness but a necessity to ensure they don’t feel left out during the holiday season.

Thank you all, so much. We’ll be back next year!

Linda Matchan can be reached at linda.matchan@globe.com

For 68 years Globe Santa, a program of the Boston Globe Foundation, has provided gifts to children in need at holiday time. Please consider giving by phone, mail, or online at globesanta.org.

