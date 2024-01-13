Heavy rains bring flooding to coastal and river areas in New England

The weather marked an abrupt swing from last weekend, when a nor’easter dumped more than a foot of snow in many parts of the state.

Flood warnings were issued across Massachusetts for much of Saturday. Along the coastline, homes and businesses were inundated with water that swallowed streets and leaked into basements. Inland rivers that soaked up rainfall and snowmelt swelled ominously before it turned warmer.

An almost spring-like rainstorm soaked much of New England with heavy overnight downpours as strong wind gusts swept through the region and flooding hit the coast and inland rivers — yet by Saturday afternoon, temperatures rose to 60 degrees in Boston as the sun returned.

“It’s a little strange. A few days ago, there was snow. Now it’s nice and warm,” said Kara Hatalski, 18, of Framingham’s Saxonville village, where the Sudbury River surged along its banks. “It’s disconcerting.”

Close to Boston, in Winthrop, Miriam Rodriguez watched Saturday morning as waves crashed over the sea wall at Short Beach and water pooled around her rented home. Some water had crept into her basement, she said, and Revere Street, where her house stood, was rendered impassable by flood waters.

Her family couldn’t leave the house because of the water encircling it.

“I’m worried about my family,” said Rodriguez, who moved into the home in August.

Rodriguez, who is from Spain, said she considered the home to be ideal when she moved in.

“We thought it was a perfect house, in front of the beach,” she said.

Across large swaths of New England, flood waters threatened communities Saturday and people came out to record it all on their cellphones.

Portland, Maine, set a new flood record of 14.57 feet around noon, breaking one for 14.17 feet set in 1978, according to the National Weather Service.

In Rhode Island, Johnston Mayor Joseph Polisena Jr. issued a mandatory evacuation order Friday afternoon for residents affected by flooding on Belfield Drive.

Police and fire military vehicles “were both incapacitated by the water,” and first responders can no longer safely reach residents in an emergency, he said in a statement.

In Hampton, N.H., where the early afternoon high tide brought water levels to about 13.75 feet, police reported in Facebook posts that the town’s beach was shut down and roadway access restricted. Parts of Route 1 were closed for a while, but reopened late Saturday afternoon.

Sea foam surrounded a man on the aptly named Ocean Boulevard in Hampton Beach, N.H. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

The mix of heavy rainfall and powerful wind gusts took a toll on travel.

At Logan International Airport, 185 flights were delayed and 73 were canceled as of 6:30 p.m., according to Flightaware.com.

The storm knocked out power for more than 3,000 customers across the state as of late Saturday morning, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, but that figure had dropped to about 675 by 6:30 p.m.

In Winthrop, where flooding was so severe a refrigerator was spotted floating down Morton Street, Nick Agri, said he and his family were preparing to leave their home because of the flooding.

“This isn’t the first time this has happened,” said Agri, who has lived on Morton Street since 2010.

On the South Shore, the water level rose to 13.13 feet in Scituate a little after noon and flooded several streets, including Front Street, which was closed to traffic for a while with more than a foot of water.

Scituate has seen its share of flooding over the years, said James Boudreau, town administrator, but it’s become more frequent.

Niko Papantonakis, 19, whose family has owned the Harbor House of Pizza on Front Street, splashed through the water as he took pizzas outside to waiting customers.

“I can handle the water, I had boots on,” he said.

The waters were no match for Niko Papantonakis as he delivered pizza pies from the Harbor House of Pizza in Scituate. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Along the coast, flood waters peaked with the afternoon high tide.

Gloucester Harbor reached flood stage of 11.5 feet around 10:45 a.m. and continued rising before it peaked at 12.98 feet just before noon, according to the weather service. Several of the city’s roads were closed, Gloucester officials said on social media.

Provincetown Harbor saw water levels rise to nearly 14.7 feet at high tide around noon, pushing near the major flood stage of 15 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

But the air was more reminiscent of spring than January. In the early afternoon, the thermometer hit 60 degrees at Logan International Airport.

Then sunshine began peeking through the clouds.

Inland, the rainfall added to concerns about flooding. Precipitation from storms last weekend and Wednesday had inundated the region and several rivers reached or exceeded flood stage Saturday.

West of Boston, the swollen Sudbury and Neponset rivers overflowed their banks, as rushing water enveloped trees and bushes that normally lined the waterways.

In Framingham and Norwood, the Sudbury and Neponset rivers lapped up at the supports of roadway overpasses.

In Framingham’s Saxonville village, Sudbury Pond spawned whitewater as it rushed over its dam and crashed down under Central Street, turning the Sudbury River into a roaring torrent that flowed just feet from a historic mill building and nearby homes.

“I haven’t seen it this high in my entire life,” said Hatalski.

Zac Aijala and Lisa Xu, both 30, took advantage of the warm weather to walk from their Saxonville home to Walgreens to run some errands. They were taken aback, they said, by the unseasonable temperatures with mostly clear, blue skies.

They weren’t alone. People were jogging, riding bicycles, and walking dogs along Concord Street. But as the roadway passed over the river, the waterway appeared massive and just feet away from homes and businesses.

That includes the home Aijala and Xu share, they said. And they have been keeping a close eye on the potential for flooding.

“I’ve been getting flood alerts for the past two days on my phone,” Xu said. “The river is our backyard.”

In Norwood, the Neponset roared angrily under Pleasant and Morse streets and lapped within a few feet of the roadways.

Alice Szeniawski, 4, played in the waters that took over a parking lot near Boston’s Long Wharf. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Carl Sharpley, owner of Irish Brewing Boston on Morse Street, worries about flooding from the river, he said. The storm that struck Wednesday caused the river to surge, and his restaurant was flooded by with 2 or 3 inches of water. It took him two days to clean up and reopen, he said.

Sharpley said businesses need more help as the state experiences more severe weather events.

“I would love there to be some kind of financial help,” he said.

In Revere, Dawn Horak watched the flood waters rise from inside Beachmont Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6712. She and three other women were there to decorate the hall for a send-off gathering honoring her son, Mike, and members of his Massachusetts Army National Guard squad, who leave for Syria later this month.

Horak said that when she arrived at the hall at about 11:15 a.m., she only saw a bit of flooding.

But as they got to work, the water rose, washing away trash barrels at Beachmont Veterans Memorial School and flooding the road, she said.

Horak said she saw firefighters trying to help free a man from a vehicle stalled in water in front of the school. He got out through a window, she said. Firefighters tried to stop another vehicle from driving through the water, but it kept going until it also stalled out, she said. The driver then waved to the firefighters asking for help, Horak said.

She said she planned to go forward with plans for the gathering, which was scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m.

“We’re still going to decorate and pray for the best,” Horak said.

John Hilliard, Laura Crimaldi, and Nick Stoico