Fire from multiple oil tankers in Epping, N.H., under control, officials say

Fire officials in Epping could not immediately be reached for comment.

Multiple oil tankers caught fire in Epping, N.H. Saturday evening, creating a roaring blaze that drew firefighters from several communities to the scene, officials said.

Three oil tankers and a tractor-trailer were involved in the fire at North Atlantic Fuels at 76 Depot Road, according to the Exeter Fire Department, which responded to the scene.

The company could not immediately be reached for comment. According to its website, North Atlantic Fuels provides home heating oil, fire wood, wood pellets and other products.

Exeter firefighters posted that the fire was under control shortly after 6:50 p.m.

A crash truck from the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport and a regional hazmat team also responded with fire suppression foam, the fire department posted on social media Saturday evening.

No injuries have been reported, the fire department said.

Videos and photos posted by the Exeter Fire Department show thick, black billowing smoke and tall flames leaping from the vehicles.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.

