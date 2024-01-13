Police identify victim in Brockton restaurant shooting

Araujo, a resident of Brockton, was shot inside the Hibachi Sushi Supreme Buffet on Crescent Street, where police responded about 8 p.m. Friday, officials said.

Officials have identified the man fatally shot inside a hibachi restaurant in Brockton Friday night as 22-year-old Joe Araujo, according to the Plymouth district attorney’s office.

Araujo was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The district attorney’s office said the shooting does not appear to be a random act of violence.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Brockton Police Department and State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office, officials said. No further information was made available.

Advertisement

Nick Stoico of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Maria Elena Little Endara can be reached at mariaelena.littleendara@globe.com.