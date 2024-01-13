fb-pixelSee photos of big waves and high coastal water from Saturday’s storm in New England - The Boston Globe Skip to main content

See photos of big waves and high coastal water from Saturday’s storm in New England

Updated January 13, 2024, 12:28 p.m.
On Ocean Blvd a man is overtaken by sea foam as it comes over the sea wall before high tide.Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

A storm on Saturday brought rain and strong winds to New England, creating large coastal waves and the possibility of inland flooding. See photos below.

Related: Heavy rains bring flooding to coastal and river areas in New England
Related: Forecast: Storm brings more rain, with power outages, high coastal water, and possible flooding
Leo Carrueau reacts to foam that surrounded his home his apartment after high tide when waters breached the sea wall.Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff
High tide at Hampton BeachStan Grossfeld/Globe Staff
Large waves struck Peggotty Beach in Scituate on Saturday morning.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
A man battled the elements on Ocean Boulevard in Hampton Beach, N.H., on Saturday morning.Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff
Scituate police surveyed the scene as the ocean poured onto Otis Place an hour and a half before high tide on Saturday morning.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
A driver arrived just in time to his Jeep on Otis Place.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
A seagull carried a clam past the frothy ocean at Hampton Beach.Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff
Two men walked along a flooded sidewalk in Scituate.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
A man contended with strong winds as sea foam moved into a yard next to Peggotty Beach in Scituate.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Police were set to close in Hampton Beach, N.H., on Saturday morning.Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff
Alice Szeniawski played in the floodwaters that took over her apartment’s parking lot during the high tide on Boston’s Long Wharf on Saturday. Erin Clark/Globe Staff
Cars traveled through the floodwaters on Atlantic Avenue in Boston during the high tide. Erin Clark/Globe Staff
Simon Szeniawski watched as Remy Black drained water from his rain boots during the high tide on Boston’s Long Wharf on Saturday. Erin Clark/Globe Staff
Saturday's high tide covered Boston’s Harborwalk at the Christopher Columbus Waterfront Park in Boston.Erin Clark/Globe Staff
Charlotte Fredette, 6, played in the floodwaters that covered a parking lot on Boston’s Long Wharf on Saturday.Erin Clark/Globe Staff
Niko Papantonakiks got his feet wet on Front Street in Scituate as he delivered pizzas to a customer.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Valdete Rodriguez cleared water from the Alley Restaurant on Front Street in Scituate during the flooding from the extra high tide. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Tricia Litchfield carried her daughter Laney as they walked flooded Front Street in Scituate. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Boston Globe Today