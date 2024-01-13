See photos of big waves and high coastal water from Saturday’s storm in New England

A storm on Saturday brought rain and strong winds to New England, creating large coastal waves and the possibility of inland flooding. See photos below.Related: Heavy rains bring flooding to coastal and river areas in New EnglandRelated: Forecast: Storm brings more rain, with power outages, high coastal water, and possible floodingLeo Carrueau reacts to foam that surrounded his home his apartment after high tide when waters breached the sea wall.Stan Grossfeld/Globe StaffHigh tide at Hampton BeachStan Grossfeld/Globe StaffLarge waves struck Peggotty Beach in Scituate on Saturday morning.John Tlumacki/Globe StaffA man battled the elements on Ocean Boulevard in Hampton Beach, N.H., on Saturday morning.Stan Grossfeld/Globe StaffScituate police surveyed the scene as the ocean poured onto Otis Place an hour and a half before high tide on Saturday morning.John Tlumacki/Globe StaffA driver arrived just in time to his Jeep on Otis Place.John Tlumacki/Globe StaffA seagull carried a clam past the frothy ocean at Hampton Beach.Stan Grossfeld/Globe StaffTwo men walked along a flooded sidewalk in Scituate.John Tlumacki/Globe StaffA man contended with strong winds as sea foam moved into a yard next to Peggotty Beach in Scituate.John Tlumacki/Globe StaffPolice were set to close in Hampton Beach, N.H., on Saturday morning.Stan Grossfeld/Globe StaffAlice Szeniawski played in the floodwaters that took over her apartment’s parking lot during the high tide on Boston’s Long Wharf on Saturday. Erin Clark/Globe StaffCars traveled through the floodwaters on Atlantic Avenue in Boston during the high tide. Erin Clark/Globe StaffSimon Szeniawski watched as Remy Black drained water from his rain boots during the high tide on Boston’s Long Wharf on Saturday. Erin Clark/Globe StaffSaturday's high tide covered Boston’s Harborwalk at the Christopher Columbus Waterfront Park in Boston.Erin Clark/Globe StaffCharlotte Fredette, 6, played in the floodwaters that covered a parking lot on Boston’s Long Wharf on Saturday.Erin Clark/Globe StaffNiko Papantonakiks got his feet wet on Front Street in Scituate as he delivered pizzas to a customer.John Tlumacki/Globe StaffValdete Rodriguez cleared water from the Alley Restaurant on Front Street in Scituate during the flooding from the extra high tide. John Tlumacki/Globe StaffTricia Litchfield carried her daughter Laney as they walked flooded Front Street in Scituate. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff