Today in History: January 13, Trump becomes first president to be impeached twice

Birthdays: TV personality Nick Clooney is 90. Comedian Charlie Brill is 86. Actor Billy Gray is 86. Rock musician Trevor Rabin is 70. Rock musician James Lomenzo (Megadeth) is 65. Actor Kevin Anderson is 64. Actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus is 63. Rock singer ru(Madness) is 63. Country singer Trace Adkins is 62. Actor Penelope Ann Miller is 60. Actor Patrick Dempsey is 58. Actor Suzanne Cryer is 57. Actor Traci Bingham is 56. Actor Keith Coogan is 54. TV producer-writer Shonda Rhimes is 54. Actor Nicole Eggert is 52. Actor Michael Peña is 48. Actor Orlando Bloom is 47. Actor Ruth Wilson is 42. Actor Julian Morris is 41. Actor Liam Hemsworth is 34. NHL center Connor McDavid is 27.

Today is Saturday, Jan. 13, the 13th day of 2024. There are 353 days left in the year.

In 1733, James Oglethorpe and some 120 English colonists arrived at Charleston, S.C., while en route to settle in present-day Georgia.

In 1794, President George Washington approved a measure adding two stars and two stripes to the American flag, following the admission of Vermont and Kentucky to the Union. (The number of stripes was later reduced to the original 13.)

In 1898, Emile Zola’s famous defense of French military officer Capt. Alfred Dreyfus, “J’accuse,” was published in Paris.

In 1941, a new law went into effect granting Puerto Ricans US birthright citizenship.

In 1964, Roman Catholic Bishop Karol Wojtyla (the future Pope John Paul II) was appointed Archbishop of Krakow, Poland, by Pope Paul VI.

In 1982, an Air Florida 737 crashed into Washington, D.C.’s 14th Street Bridge and fell into the Potomac River while trying to take off during a snowstorm, killing a total of 78 people, including four motorists on the bridge; four passengers and a flight attendant survived.

In 1987, West German police arrested Mohammed Ali Hamadi, a suspect in the 1985 hijacking of a TWA jetliner and the killing of a US Navy diver who was on board. (Although convicted and sentenced to life, Hamadi was paroled by Germany in December 2005 and returned home to Lebanon.)

In 1990, L. Douglas Wilder of Virginia became the nation’s first elected Black governor as he took the oath of office in Richmond.

In 1992, Japan apologized for forcing tens of thousands of Korean women to serve as sex slaves for its soldiers during World War II, citing newly uncovered documents that showed the Japanese army had had a role in abducting the so-called “comfort women.”

In 2000, Microsoft chairman Bill Gates stepped aside as chief executive and promoted company president Steve Ballmer to the position.

In 2001, an earthquake estimated by the US Geological Survey at magnitude 7.7 struck El Salvador; more than 840 people were killed.

In 2011, a funeral was held in Tucson, Ariz., for 9-year-old Christina Taylor Green, the youngest victim of a mass shooting that claimed five other lives and critically wounded Representative Gabrielle Giffords.

In 2013, a Cairo appeals court overturned Hosni Mubarak’s life sentence and ordered a retrial of the former Egyptian president for failing to prevent the killing of hundreds of protesters during the 2011 uprising that toppled his regime. (Mubarak was later ordered released.)

In 2018, a false alarm that warned of a ballistic missile headed for Hawaii sent the islands into a panic, with people abandoning cars on a highway and preparing to flee their homes; officials apologized and said the alert was sent when someone hit the wrong button during a shift change.

In 2020, at a royal family summit in eastern England, Queen Elizabeth II brokered a deal to secure the future of the monarchy; it would allow Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, to live part-time in Canada.

In 2021, President Donald Trump was impeached by the US House over the violent Jan. 6 siege of the Capitol, becoming the only president to be twice impeached; ten Republicans joined Democrats in voting to impeach Trump on a charge of “incitement of insurrection.” (Trump would again be acquitted by the Senate in a vote after his term was over.)

In 2022, the Supreme Court found that the Biden administration had overstepped its authority by requiring that employees at large businesses get a COVID-19 vaccine or test regularly and wear a mask on the job; the court allowed the administration to proceed with a vaccine mandate for most health care workers.