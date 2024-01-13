Icy Iowa and New Hampshire might be warming to Haley. But can she steal support from Trump?

The Iowa caucuses have turned from a traditional political pageant into an exercise in survival of the elements. Blizzard conditions bore down on huge swaths of the state Friday and Saturday, forcing the cancellation of some last-minute campaigning, while treacherously low temperatures in the offing could significantly depress turnout on caucus night.

“I know it’s going to be negative 15,” she told a crowd of about 150 inside a theater here on Thursday afternoon. “I don’t even know what that is.”

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Former governor Nikki Haley of South Carolina knows the weather conditions for Monday night’s Iowa caucuses will be downright inhospitable.

Haley, the Republican presidential candidate and former UN ambassador, has lavished her recent attention on Iowa caucus-goers anyway. She hopes to deliver a blow to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis before taking on former president Trump more directly in New Hampshire, where she has made significant inroads with the state’s moderate electorate and could get another boost from supporters of Chris Christie, the former New Jersey governor who dropped out of the race on Wednesday. Her campaign is hoping that the two northern states — frigid as they may be — will light a fire underneath her candidacy.

But even if everything goes right for Haley in Iowa and New Hampshire — and that is a very big if — she faces a significant problem. Once the campaign turns toward warmer climes, including her home state of South Carolina, where she was twice elected governor, Haley will be competing for votes in Trump-friendly territory that may well be even tougher politically than the frozen ground she is treading now.

“The path is just so slim,” said Chip Felkel, a South Carolina-based Republican strategist who is deeply critical of Trump. “I’m not even sure if she wins New Hampshire, that she can win South Carolina, just because of Trump’s favorability with likely voters in a Republican primary.”

A campaign sign for 2024 presidential hopeful Nikki Haley was planted outside the James Theater in Iowa City on Saturday. CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA/AFP via Getty Images

Iowa and New Hampshire love to deliver surprises, and it is impossible to predict just how a burst of momentum, if Haley has one, could reset the map. But those swirling questions about what comes next have injected a current of anxiety into her closing events in Iowa, where voters who insist she just might be able to win are deeply worried about what will happen if she doesn’t.

“I think this is a very perilous time in America’s history, and we don’t need somebody in the White House that exhibits what we’ve seen here in the last while,” said Randy Krug, 68, a retired CFO who says he no longer recognizes his Republican Party and believes Haley has been too cautious when it comes to attacking Trump.

“I think they need to take the gloves off; it’s not too soon,” Krug said.

But Haley still seems content taking only the gentlest swipes at Trump, even as she tries to push back against the narrative of his inevitability.

“The political pundits on TV want to write this story already and act like November 2024 is already here,” she said on Thursday, as the sky outside turned steely gray. “They don’t know, but you do.”

A few months ago, it might have been difficult to predict that Haley would be so focused on Iowa in the opening weeks of 2024. Her calls for moderation on the issue of abortion are out of step with the state’s deeply religious and conservative electorate. While DeSantis practically moved to Iowa, making a well-publicized point of visiting all 99 counties — a rite of passage here to show the ultimate commitment — her visits were less frequent and she did not start airing ads here until December. Polls showed her trailing both Trump and DeSantis for the entirety of last year, while a recent series of gaffes raised questions about whether she could sustain the heavier scrutiny that comes with momentum.

But that could be changing. Last week, a Suffolk University poll found her leading DeSantis here, 20 percent to 13 percent, although both trailed Trump, who had the support of 54 percent of voters. And her endorsement from Americans for Prosperity in December, a conservative group affiliated with the billionaire Koch brothers, has given her something else she desperately needed in Iowa: a ground game.

“She’s run a campaign in Iowa on a really small staff until about a month or two ago,” said David Kochel, an Iowa-based Republican strategist, who said that Americans for Prosperity’s formidable organization could help her turn out supporters when it most counts.

She has begun to campaign with even more caution. On Thursday, for example, she delivered short versions of her stump speech and took no questions from voters, although she devoted considerable time afterwards to posing for pictures with her supporters. Her campaign has become stricter about credentialing reporters for events and limiting the amount of time available for them to interact with voters at them. On Friday, as the blizzard made most travel in the state impossible, she turned her three in-person events into telephone town halls.

Her rise has spurred attacks from DeSantis, who said Thursday at his own campaign event that she has “struggled to really put one foot in front of the other on basic campaign stuff.”

Trump, too, has taken aim at her.

The former president used his social media site last week to promote a racist conspiracy theory that suggests that Haley, the daughter of Indian immigrants, is not qualified to be president — an echo of the attacks he repeatedly lobbed at former president Obama, the country’s first Black president. His campaign also released an ad attacking her for her calls to reform Social Security — complete with the ominous title, “The Enemy Within.”

Haley and DeSantis, who clashed in a debate Trump did not attend on Wednesday. Their allies have spent millions upon millions attacking each other. And this past week she also trained cautious criticism at Trump.

“These fellas have spent a lot of time lying about me, and so I’m going to spend time telling the truth about them,” Haley said at a fuel industry conference in Altoona, Iowa, before attacking DeSantis’ record on energy and accusing Trump of distorting her stance on immigration.

Still, she has tried hard not to anger the devoted fanbase of her former boss, choosing to condemn the mayhem around him rather than Trump himself.

“Rightly or wrongly, chaos follows him,” Haley said Friday morning at a campaign event she held by phone. “We all know that chaos follows him, and we can’t be a country in disarray and have a world on fire and go through four more years of chaos; we won’t survive it.”

For many of her supporters, she is a breath of fresh air, and her events are a kind of safe space in which the concerns of traditional, Reagan- or the late Arizona senator John McCain-loving Republicans still matter within their party.

“I still believe this country is rooted in the center,” said Tristan Harris, the general manager of a hotel in Cedar Rapids who supported Trump in 2016 and then switched to Biden. “I think that she can be a centrist candidate who leans conservative, who can lead us forward and get us back to more traditional politics.”

“She’s a presidential candidate I could really see in the White House, one that I don’t think would drive this country into the ground — which is a low bar,” said Kendall Prehn, 25, a park ranger who drove 90 minutes to see Haley in Cedar Rapids and planned to caucus for her on Monday.

Felkel, the South Carolina Republican, said, however, that whatever comfort voters find at a Haley event will mean little if she cannot beat Trump.

“She creates safe space where instead she should be fighting back for those people,” Felkel said. “She should be saying, ‘Trumpism is not Republicanism.’”

Jess Bidgood can be reached at Jess.Bidgood@globe.com. Follow her @jessbidgood.