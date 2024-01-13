Coast to coast, a brutal mix of snow, rain and bitter cold

Here is a look at some of what’s going on around the country.

More than 40 million Americans were under winter weather advisories Saturday, according to the National Weather Service, from rain to high winds to heavy snow, and a large portion of the United States was expected to face the coldest conditions of winter so far in the coming days.

Residents in Billings, Montana, woke up to a temperature of 25 degrees below zero Fahrenheit. In Des Moines, Iowa, homeowners were digging out and facing wind gusts of 45 mph. Residents in Paterson, New Jersey, were evacuated from flooded homes. And communities near the Gulf Coast were preparing for a deep freeze.

Advertisement

The Midwest after the blizzard

Some Iowans spent Saturday morning bundling up and clearing their driveways and walkways; the temperature was 1 degree at one point, with a wind chill of 45 degrees below zero. In Des Moines, main thoroughfares were drivable but still covered in snow and hazardous. Many rural highways remained impassable.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

The Iowa State Patrol said that from 12:30 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. on Saturday, it responded to 535 motorist assist calls and 86 crashes, none fatal.

At a truck stop in Urbandale on Saturday morning, Amir Ford, a 24-year-old trucker who was hauling a load of glass doors, was trying to decide whether to continue his journey east to Chicago after a harrowing drive up I-35.

“It’s treacherous. It’s cold, it’s icy, it’s bad,” he said, adding that he saw multiple vehicles in ditches along the route.

Early Saturday afternoon, officials in Iowa noted deteriorating conditions as more snow and high winds arrived. By late afternoon, blizzard conditions were reported in parts of the state.

Blizzard warnings remained in effect for much of the day in many states, including for parts of North Dakota, South Dakota and Nebraska. And areas of Michigan, Indiana and Minnesota faced additional snowfall.

Advertisement

Flooding in the Northeast

The storm brought record-breaking water levels to parts of Maine’s coast Saturday, leading to extensive flooding in at least one area.

In South Portland, three century-old fishing shacks that had been recently restored were swept away in the storm surge that sent a wall of waves crashing onto Willard Beach on Saturday. The city had “just rehabbed them to sturdy them up to make sure they stayed,” Lt. Kevin Theriault of the city’s Police Department said in an interview.

South Portland Fire Chief Phil Selberg said emergency worked helped a few people out of cars stuck in floodwaters at the peak of the storm Saturday, but that no injuries were reported.

Parts of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have experienced nearly 2 inches of rain since Friday, according to the weather service.

That precipitation, which lasted overnight into Saturday, caused flooding in parts of New Jersey and led to evacuations of residents living near the Passaic River in Paterson and Little Falls.

Plunging temperatures in the South

Temperatures in many areas began plummeting Saturday, and forecasters said that would continue into next week.

In Oklahoma, the weather service said that “dangerously cold wind chills” — as low as 25 degrees below zero — were to be expected at times, beginning Saturday night. Officials are urging residents to avoid outdoor activities.

Alabama could get up to 4 inches of snow beginning Sunday night, forecasters said. A winter storm watch is in effect for many counties in Tennessee from Sunday to Tuesday morning, with temperatures expected to drop Saturday night to as low as the teens and snow expected beginning Sunday evening, the National Weather Service said.

Advertisement

In Amarillo, Texas, on Saturday, it was 10 degrees by midday. In the flat, dormant pastureland, ranchers have been feeding their cattle more in anticipation of the frigid weather, so they can stay warm, said J.D. Ragland, a Texas A&M University agriculture expert in Randall County.

“Long episodes of extremely cold weather in our part of the world, we’re just simply not used to,” Ragland said.

Snow and frigid temperatures in the West

Parts of Wyoming, Oregon, Northern California, Colorado, Nevada, Utah and Alaska were under winter storm warnings and wind chill warnings on Saturday, with low temperatures and heavy snow expected in some areas and freezing rain possible.

On Saturday afternoon, heavy snow was being reported in parts of Idaho.

In Sacramento, California, snow-covered roads in the Sierra Nevada caused “hazardous travel,” officials said.

In Montana, temperatures of 40 or 50 degrees below zero were possible Saturday. Flood advisories in some areas of the state also remained in effect on Saturday.

Power outages and flight disruptions

In the Great Lakes region Saturday afternoon, just under 220,000 households were without power, according to PowerOutage.us, and in Oregon, more than 120,000 customers were without electricity.

Thousands of people across the Northeast also experienced outages Saturday. In New England, most of the outages were in Vermont, Rhode Island and New Hampshire, where wind gusts of 30 mph or more had been predicted overnight.

Advertisement

In air travel, there were more than 1,200 flight cancellations and more than 4,300 flight delays within, into or out of the United States by Saturday afternoon, according to FlightAware, a tracking site. Cancellations were reported at airports including Chicago’s O’Hare Airport, Detroit’s Metro Wayne County Airport, Denver International Airport and Buffalo, New York’s Niagara International Airport. On Friday, the storm disrupted more than 10,000 flights across the country.

How the Iowa caucuses have been hit

This is the final weekend before the Iowa caucuses, and Republican presidential candidates are battling two forces: brutally cold temperatures and the threat of low voter turnout as they navigate the dangerous, icy roads and winds.

Candidates have maintained a more regular schedule Saturday after being forced to cancel many events Friday.

Still, in Des Moines, the National Weather Service urged drivers to stay off the roads amid a storm that was once in a generation. A measurement at the Des Moines airport recorded 22.3 inches of snow so far this week, the most in a five-day period since 1941, according to the weather service.

A different environment for the NFL playoffs

In New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Saturday that the playoff game in Buffalo between the Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers, which had been scheduled for Sunday afternoon, will be postponed to 4:30 p.m. Monday, citing “dangerous conditions.”

Forecasters in Erie County, which includes Buffalo, said that the snow totals could reach up to 2 feet and that blizzard conditions were possible on Saturday night and Sunday.

In Kansas City, Missouri, where the defending Super Bowl champion, the Chiefs, were set to host the Miami Dolphins in a wild-card playoff game on Saturday night, temperatures were expected to be “well below zero” at kickoff, forecasters said.

Advertisement

The game was set to kick off at 8 p.m. ET, with an expected temperature of 5 degrees below zero, according to AccuWeather.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.