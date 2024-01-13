We’re poised to enter a whole new phase in the race for president

If you pull the lever for Trump, you (and, God forbid, we) get the entire package. History suggests that the result of a second Trump term would be, at best, chaos. Please vote accordingly.

Re “For these N.H. voters, a variety of paths from ‘undecided’ ” (Page A1, Jan. 5): As we approach the first presidential primary of 2024, I write to my friends in New Hampshire and other fellow Americans with a simple message: One cannot be a cafeteria MAGA. You cannot say yes to Donald Trump’s economic populism, tough stance on law and order, and phony piety but pass on his dangerous views on race, peculiar understanding of the place of the Constitution in our system of government, and choice of belligerent friends abroad.

Norm Blanchard

Reading





Biden needs to sell the sizzle, not the steak

After beating Donald Trump in the 2020 election, President Biden should be solidly ahead in the polls. Instead, Biden and Trump are neck and neck. Democrats wonder why Biden isn’t polling better against the multiply indicted Trump. Is the president’s age holding him back? The high cost of food, gas, and shelter? Revulsion against the war in Gaza? All of the above?

Yes, yes, yes, and yes. But that’s not the entire story.

Campaigns need to build an emotional bridge between candidate and voter. Or as salesman Elmer Wheeler famously advised, “Don’t sell the steak — sell the sizzle.”

The Trump campaign has spent three years going for Biden’s political jugular, accusing the president of everything from stealing the 2020 election to senility. The former president’s histrionics are all sizzle and no steak, but they remain a magnet for MAGA voters.

In contrast, Biden’s more easygoing campaign style lends itself to lots of steak but perhaps not quite enough sizzle to reunite the coalition of voters he attracted in 2020. The Biden-Harris campaign must target voters’ emotional center, and it needs to start now.

Mark Levy

Brookline





Romney has a point — focus should be on the issues we face

I must disagree with Joan Vennochi’s column that was critical of Mitt Romney’s recent views on the 2024 presidential campaign (“Romney needs to re-stiffen his spine,” Opinion, Jan. 9). At the time of the insurrection, Romney clearly stated that the participants were in the wrong and that then-president Donald Trump’s behavior was unacceptable. Today the steady drumbeat of legal filings against Trump has become so routine that many are tuning it out. Romney expressed the opinion recently that President Biden’s focus on the events of Jan. 6, 2021, is “beating a dead political horse,” and he has a point. We have many issues facing the next president’s term — energy, climate, wars, immigration, and the economy. Suppose Biden’s campaign is based on a message of “I hate Trump.” Suppose the Republicans select a young, charismatic alternative to Trump as their nominee.

Perhaps there should be more attention paid to the issues.

Allan Clemons

Hanson