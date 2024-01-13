Have faith, Mac Jones — we’ve been there

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones hit the turf after throwing an interception to the New York Giants' Bobby Okereke (58) during second quarter NFL action at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Nov. 26, 2023. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

I enjoyed Joan Vennochi’s column “An uncertain ending for Patriots’ Mac Jones” (Opinion, Jan. 11), and I share her hope that the quarterback’s failure in New England will not spell the end of his career. Vennochi offers examples of others, from musicians to actors, who went on to succeed after early failures. I was fired from my first job as an instructor at a major Midwestern medical school. They said I did not have the ability to succeed in academic medicine. But I persisted and moved on, first to Texas, where recovery from failure is part of the state spirit, and then to Boston, where hard work is often (but not always) rewarded with success. Forty years later, I retired after spending 21 productive years on the faculty of Harvard Medical School.

A quarterback is only as good as the team around him. That includes having great coaches. That is probably true of all positions of responsibility. Great talent cannot always overcome a bad situation. Quarterbacks like Joe Montana and Tom Brady were blessed to be in the right situation at the right time. Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy are probably in the same position now.