Ashland wrestler Nora Quitt a Bay State singular sensation at Eastern States Classic

“I felt really confident going into it,” said Quitt, who became Ashland’s first all-state champion last year . “‘I’m just going to go get it,’ kind of attitude. That’s how I was the whole day. I’m proud of that, glad I was able to keep that mental state the whole day.”

With four takedowns, Quitt turned her defense into offense to defeat Central Catholic’s Ashley Dehney, 8-1. for the 138-pound title. When Dehney established an underhook, Quitt turned her whizzer defense into a bodylock for her first takedown. She let Dehney shoot, and found ways to earn points from there.

In a matchup between Massachusetts all-state champions, Ashland’s Nora Quitt put on a show to be the sole winner from the Bay State at the Eastern States Classic in Loch Sheldrake, N.Y.

Advertisement

Ashland's Nora Quitt poses with her father, Adam, and the hardware after winning the 138-pound championship at the Eastern State Classic on Saturday in Loch Sheldrake, N.Y. Photo courtesy Nora Quitt

Though Dehney — a repeat all-state champion — earned an escape point, it was the only point Quitt allowed in her three matches. It was a long day, but she enjoyed the feeling of the bracket and plaque in her hands atop the podium.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

After an opening round fall, she took down the tournament’s top seed and No. 15-ranked nationally, 138-pounder Zoe Griffith (Gouverneur, N.Y.), 6-0 in the semifinals.

“Always feels good to go up against a girl who’s nationally ranked and win,” Quitt said. “Getting one of those wins is a really good feeling, makes you feel like you’re improving, more to come after that.

“I was very happy about that.”

▪ Haverhill finished 12th and Central Catholic 15th at the Eastern States Classic. CC’s Nate Blanchette (170 pounds) earned second place and Haverhill’s Brent Nicolosi (160) took third.

▪ St. John’s Prep won the Woburn Invitational, racking up an incredible 319.5 points. Ben Schumacher (113 pounds), Jimmy Lally (138), Jayden D’Ambrosio (157), Rani Haddad (190), and Alex Bajoras (heavyweight) took home the gold for the Eagles.

Advertisement

Bridgewater-Raynham earned second place with 194 points, with Luke Driscoll (175 pounds) earning three pins and a major decision, taking out the top two seeded wrestlers in the last two rounds.

Andover (192) finished a close third with some thrilling finishes. Jason Ballou earned a tight 6-5 victory over St. John’s Prep’s Braedon Goes in the 120-pound finals, and Yandel Morales (126) with a sudden victory takedown against Dylan Kadish, who defeated him at the Lowell Holiday tournament, to win the finals, 2-0. Anthony Archambault (165) also earned first place, defeating Prep’s Matt Pineiro in the finals.

Morales and D’Ambrosio were named Outstanding Wrestlers.

▪ Weymouth (194.5 points) won their home invitational, with Kevin Mackin (144 pounds) and Jake Thompson (165) finishing in first place. Boston Latin (177) and Brockton (160) followed in the team standings.

▪ With three champions and 14 placers, New Bedford won the James Peckham tournament in Canton. Miguel Gomes (138 pounds) was named Outstanding Wrestler, with Anthony Bojorquez (106) and Forrester Thompson (175) also taking home first-place hardware. Silver Lake finished second.

▪ Monty Tech (261 points) held serve at home, winning the Kieron Smith Memorial with six champions and 10 placers. Repeat all-state champion Jonah Paulino won at 132 pounds, with Sean Lyle (113), Cooper Wiebe (126), David Lehmann (144), Xaedyn Natal (150), Gregory Lehmann (157) also victorious.

Billerica (176.5) finished fourth, tops among eastern Massachusetts teams. Defending New England champion Peter Rincan (120 pounds) took first, along with Jackson Gearin (138) and Jizaiah Candelario(165)

Advertisement

▪ Tyngsborough/Dracut (142 points) took third place at the Dan Gionet Memorial in Pelham, N.H. behind Sanford, Maine (232.5) and the hosts (158). 106-pounder Amauri Hernandez was the lone champion for T/D.

▪ Ludlow (167 points) won the Taconic Invitational, with Ryan Gomes (126 pounds), Brady Trahan (157), and Lucas Alvan (165) each topping the podium.

▪ In other local matches:

Chelmsford 42, Scituate 34 — Isaiah Burgos (120 pounds), Jose Bethel (190), and Thomas Brown (heavyweight) each earned four pins for the Lions (12-3), who repeated as champion at the Ross Reynolds Duals in Leominster. Matt Lallos (132) also went undefeated on the day with three pins. Chelmsford also defeated Lawrence 60-18, Excel 72-12, and the hosts 51-21.

Melrose 42, Holliston 37 — Senior Gabe LaVerde (190 pounds) and sophomore Scott Santos (215) came through with late pins against the meet hosts for the Red Hawks (13-4), who swept the quad with wins over Concord-Carlisle (54-24) and Hopkinton (51-29).

Methuen 44, Taunton 30 — Heavyweight Peter Simone earned a pin after trailing 6-3, giving the Rangers (12-1) the lead in a nonconference victory. Methuen also defeated South Shore Voc-Tech, 72-3.

Norwood 42, Milton 33 — Senior Nate Hsu (150 pounds) earned his 100th win as the Mustangs (8-2) swept their home quad, adding wins over Oliver Ames (46-29) and Latin Academy (54-3).

Shawsheen 64, Natick 15 — Seven went undefeated on the day, all 165 pounds or below, for the Rams (13-0) at the Springfield Dual Festival. Jayden Perez (106 pounds) and Dante Graziano (113) held down the lightest weights, and brothers Sid (138) and James (144) Tildsley continued their undefeated seasons. Shawsheen took down Pinkerton (N.H.) 51-15, Mt. Anthony Union (VT) 59-13, and previously-undefeated Natick.

Advertisement

Wellesley 46, Wayland 34 — Senior captains Jonah Ginsberg (175 pounds) and Darren Jimenez (190) were two of six to go undefeated for the Raiders (7-7), who defeated Greater Lowell 55-23, but lost to Beverly 42-32 at a quad meet in Wayland.





AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.