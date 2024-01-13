Boston College men’s basketball, minus Quinten Post, falls to No. 21 Clemson

The three double-digit scorers put it all together for the first time in more than two weeks as the 21st-ranked Tigers got back to winning with an 89-78 victory over shorthanded Boston College on Saturday.

“When you guys play poorly,” Brownell told them, “we’re probably going to lose.”

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson men’s basketball coach Brad Brownell brought his three leading scorers — PJ Hall, Joe Girard III, and Chase Hunter — into his office after a loss at Miami last week that started a three-game losing streak.

Hall and Girard had 26 points apiece and Hunter kept the offense clicking by finding his teammates in the right spots.

Clemson (12-4, 2-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) had lost its scoring touch after its 11-1 start that had them as the league’s top team in the NET rankings.

“I’m probably the biggest sore loser there is,” Girard, a transfer from Syracuse, said after having a season high for points. “I needed that feeling of winning again. We all needed it.”

Hall is the 6-foot-10-inch senior who passed on going pro for another season with the Tigers. He thought his team settled too much for outside shots during the three losses and was happy they got back to working the paint down low.

That came at practice after an 87-72 loss at Virginia Tech and showed itself against the Eagles (10-6, 1-4).

“When you have the funk,” Hall said, “you figure out a way to get back.”

The Tigers struggled early in league play, but Hall and Girard led the way to their first victory since topping Radford, 93-58, more than two weeks ago.

Hall, the team’s leading scorer, responded with his first 20-point performance in five games and had a game-high 11 rebounds. Girard, who had five 3-pointers combined in Clemson’s last three losses, hit five against the Eagles, who lost for the third time in four games.

Boston College played without leading scorer Quinten Post, who was among three players out with the stomach flu. Post averages 16.9 points a game.

Junior guard Jaeden Zackery led BC, which had only seven scholarship players, with 18 points. Junior guard Claudell Harris Jr. netted 17 points, while freshman forward Elijah Strong and senior guard Mason Madsen each added 14.

Clemson opened slowly and missed seven of its first eight attempts and were still up just 31-29 after BC freshman guard Donald Hand Jr.’s driving basket with 4:12 left.

But the Tigers outscored Boston College, 13-6, the rest of the half after Girard connected on a 3-pointer and got fouled shooting from behind the line in the final 4 seconds. He hit the three foul shots for a 44-35 lead at the break.

BC returns home to face Notre Dame (7-10, 1-4) at 7 p.m. Monday.