Latest suspension gave Draymond Green time to reflect, and he’s finally realized he has a problem

Green hasn’t played since Dec. 12, when he swung and hit Phoenix’s Jusuf Nurkic with his right arm, the latest in a series of violent on-court incidents for Green that prompted an indefinite suspension from the NBA , mandatory therapy, and some soul-searching.

This may be Draymond Green’s last chance, and as expected, the astute, intelligent but troubled Golden State Warriors forward said all the right things as he nears a return to action with his team on the brink of collapse and its dynasty nearing an end.

“No. 1 is my family, my friends, those close to me. You know, in going through this, you realize how many people is affected, just through the whole process,” he said. “And so I think that’s a big deal. I have children and you want to make sure they see the right thing.

“I needed a break just from everything. One of the best things in the world for me was not waking up the next day like, all right, I’ve got to go get this workout in, I’ve got to go get a lift in, I’ve got to go do this. It was wonderful waking up, like nope, I have an 8-month-old, I have a 3-year-old, 7-year-old, a 9-year-old. It was wonderful waking up to them and being home when they wake up and indulging in that process.

“So I didn’t touch a basketball for the first 10 days, and then I started working again. Then it felt good to get back in the gym. After I sat with some of my thoughts, and I think in going back after 10 days, it was refreshing to go get a workout in. But it didn’t feel like a routine. It didn’t feel like I was jumping right back into the revolving door, if you will, just starting back spinning. I was like, no, I’m going to go here today and I’m going to get some shots up. That was therapeutic in itself. You never realize how stressful this job is until you no longer have that stress.”

The NBA community will monitor Green’s return closely because he has been so defiant over the years. It was always somebody else’s fault. He was prompted to punch Jordan Poole. The reason why he put a chokehold on Rudy Gobert was he was defending a teammate. The league was out to get Green. He was miscast as a villain and was always a victim.

“If you put someone in position to have to deal with things, and it’s not just my kids, but as far as my kids do go, if you let them see you [expletive] up, then you’ve got to let them see you make it right. You’ve got to let them see your growth,” Green said. “You’ve got to let them see you take ownership. Can’t just run and hide. And although throughout my time, I wanted to run and hide, I considered retiring. That’s running and hiding. Regardless of what drive those feelings that would be in that situation, running and hiding, because guess what, you’re not really leaving on your terms. You’re running from something.

Jusuf Nurkic was hit in the face by Draymond Green in their Dec. 12 game, and Green received a Flagrant 2 foul and was ejected. Christian Petersen/Getty

“So I think then you start talking about youth and not youth. Adults struggle with accountability. I do sometimes. And I’ve never been a me guy. It’s not all about me. So in a situation like this, can I help someone else grow? If I help one person grow, incredible. Great. Because that leads us all to a better place.”

The Warriors want to make it work with Green. He signed a four-year, $100 million extension in the offseason. Even after he punched Poole, the Warriors essentially chose him, moving Poole to the Wizards for Chris Paul. But the Warriors’ patience with Green has grown thin, especially since the team has played horribly of late. The Warriors were embarrassed Wednesday at home by the Pelicans, losing by 38 points.

Green said he’s made mistakes in the past, but this suspension prompted serious reflection and self-assessment. He’s saying the right things right now.

“If I can help one person grow from my shortcomings, my failures, you want people to love when you’re doing something great, right? You want people to go crazy when you’re doing something great and you want to feel that love. Don’t run from it when it ain’t so great,” he said. “My goal is that a lot of people can learn from it and yeah, my goal is most importantly to grow, and I think if I can show growth in a position — there’s a responsibility that comes with the positions that we’re in, and I’ve always been one to say, that’s your business. It ain’t really my business. But the reality is there is a responsibility, and to whom much is given, much is required.

“So I think allowing the world to see that there’s growth out there for everyone, and your growth may not be the growth that I need, but it’s all relative. And sliding the curtain back and letting everybody take a peek, I let everybody take a peek when it wasn’t right. So, on full display in front of the world. Don’t try to hide now. There’s a stage for you to allow people to see growth, and because I’m so dedicated to growing, I don’t mind you taking a peek because I know ultimately what I want the result to be, and I’ll probably mess up along the way, and that’s all a part of growing. There’s no limit in your path to growing. If you find a straight line to anything, come at me as fast as you can tear it back down, that’s just not the reality.”

If Green returns to form as one of the league’s best defensive players and a team leader, he could set a positive example for younger players who may be more open to seek help for emotional problems. Green is not the only NBA player who has anger and emotional issues.

“I’ve always been quite an open book. Why start running and hiding now?” he said. “So when you sit back, it’s like, yeah, you do need the time. But I don’t lose sight of the people you’re screwing along the way, you know, and so I think accepting what the league handed down was the easy part, from a personal standpoint. But from a team standpoint, from an organizational standpoint, I care about people. And so just to know the people I’m screwing along the way, that part sucks. And by the way, that feeling didn’t go away. That’s currently still here. And so the only way that I can be better and make that right is to be better moving forward.

“It’s urgent from a professional standpoint because I wasn’t hurt. At least my body wasn’t hurt. My mind was hurting. My feelings were hurt. But it wasn’t like some injury forced me off the court. It’s very urgent because I’ve cost my team enough. I’ve cost this organization enough. And so it’s not a team for me to just come back and be like, all right, I’m going to take my time when I can. I’m like, all right, you caused this yourself. You don’t get the grace.”

Silver discusses league issues

NBA commissioner Adam Silver pushed for the In-Season Tournament for years and it was wildly successful, although the Lakers haven’t been the same since winning the title in December. The tournament will become a staple in the schedule, so traditionalists need to prepare.

“We just came from a meeting with all our team presidents and talked about potential changes to the In-Season Tournament, everything from how to break tiebreakers to what the courts look like to maybe even the name of the overall tournament,” Silver said this past week. “We are pleased with the success after the first season, and no doubt it will be back next year, probably with just a couple of tweaks. Then beyond that, as we’re talking to television partners and maybe figuring out when exactly the best time of year is to do it, maybe it will make sense to make some other modifications to the format. Those are things we’ll look at.”

The league likely will adjust the tiebreaker system and change qualifying priorities. The tournament created the interest the NBA has been seeking in early December, when it had been getting overshadowed by the NFL and college football. Even those who rejected the potential of an In-Season Tournament had to acknowledge the idea was successful.

“I think now with the Play-In Tournament, which we view as having been successful, certainly the In-Season Tournament, as so much is changing around us, I feel that gives us a little bit more license with our teams to look at other forms of innovation,” Silver said. “I think it’s because there was a fair amount of resistance to both those initiatives, understandably, and nothing comes without some disruption. But I think there’s a recognition then, as people are consuming media in different ways, the game is becoming more global, you have to look at other things.”

Shifting to Draymond Green’s suspension, Silver would not confirm whether he talked the Warriors forward out of retirement during their meetings. Green is expected to return this coming week.

“In terms of Draymond, at the time we were having those conversations, certainly from my standpoint, they’re private,” Silver said. “That’s his right if he chooses to make them public. There was certainly no agreement we had that everything was private. But I’ll leave it to him to comment on what we discussed. I certainly would be speaking up if he were saying something that wasn’t consistent with our discussions.

“I would just conclude by saying I’m pleased he’s close to being back, and my sense is that he used his time away from the floor very productively.”

Celtics fans will get their first chance to see Victor Wembanyama in person Wednesday when the Spurs come to TD Garden. And there’s increased talk about this year’s No. 1 prospect, Alexandre Sarr, a 7-foot-1-inch Frenchman who plays professionally in Australia. He is the brother of former Kentucky big man Olivier Sarr, who is on a two-way contract with the Thunder.

Alexandre Sarr plays for the Perth Wildcats in Australia. Emily Barker/Getty

Silver stressed to the French media at the NBA’s Paris Games to resist putting too much pressure on the younger Sarr as the second coming behind countryman Wembanyama.

“We’re particularly now talking about the elite players, that discipline that’s required because, just like all other young people, they’re distracted potentially by social media,” Silver said. “But once they’re starting to get that type of global attention — Alexandre is a perfect example. Even before he comes into the NBA, it’s very easy to no longer be in the present and to be focused on being the very best player you can.

“That’s one thing that I think where Victor has been a fantastic example to other young players. With all this pressure on him, with the global attention on him, it just seems watching even his progress from — I actually first met him when we were here for our game last year. Then spending time with him around the draft and his family, and then seeing him come into the league, I’ve noticed already the changes in his physique, the changes in his mental approach to the game. Again, I’m sure the losses haven’t been easy on him, but my sense is he’s just determined to get better every single day.”

Sarr is likely the No. 1 overall pick, but there is no guarantee the hype will be close to Wembanyama.

“I remember last year when we were getting questions about Victor, and I think my response was that I didn’t want to jinx him in terms of even raising expectations further,” Silver said. “But I’d say Alexandre, again, I saw that same mock draft on ESPN, and in other mock drafts he and two other French players have been floating around the top five in those drafts. I’m very encouraged.

“I would say also to him: Don’t get distracted by mock drafts. And at the end of the day, same thing I’ve said to many players since I’ve been in this position on draft day: Just focus on making the league. As we all know, while Victor, of course, was the first pick, there’s great stories — Giannis Antetokounmpo is another one, he was 15th in the draft. [Green] was a second-round pick in the NBA Draft.

“So there’s amazing success stories of players who were drafted a little bit lower and came in even more determined players — in the second round and even some undrafted players. To me, things like precisely what position you’re drafted at is essentially out of your control, but what’s in your control is your focus on the game.”

Meanwhile, LeBron James remains a top-10 player at age 39, despite the Lakers’ issues. He’s an example of the dedication and — good health fortune — needed to remain relevant in a league filled with players born this millennium.

“Now jump ahead to somebody like LeBron James. Think about that. That’s 20 years later and still playing at a high level,” Silver said. “I think, as sports science continues to improve, these players can come into this league and have such long careers. They’ve just got to stay present and continue to work hard, their body, their mind, and look what fantastic opportunities are available globally for them.”

Layups

For those looking for an emotional Marcus Smart return Feb. 4 at TD Garden, there could be a delay. Smart’s injury-plagued season continued when he was diagnosed with ligament damage in his finger that will cost him at least six weeks. Smart was injured Tuesday in the win over the Mavericks, Memphis’s first game since it was announced that superstar Ja Morant would miss the rest of the season after shoulder surgery. The Grizzlies have had a difficult season, beginning with season-ending knee surgery for Steven Adams. Brandon Clarke has not returned from last season’s torn Achilles’. With Smart and Morant on the shelf, the Grizzlies are likely to focus on the draft and perhaps landing a lottery pick. Memphis has never been a free agent destination, so the Grizzlies have to cultivate their draft picks, as they did with Morant, Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Clarke. The Grizzlies have one expiring contract they could move; the $14 million deal of Luke Kennard, who has a team option for next season. Don’t be surprised if he’s made available as the Grizzlies look to build assets, develop younger players, and prepare for next season when they’ll hopefully be healthy . . . The Clippers wanted Kawhi Leonard to be their cornerstone player entering their new arena next fall and signed him to a contract extension. Leonard gave up his player option and signed a three-year, $152 million contract. The club is also working on an extension with Paul George, who is enjoying an All-Star-caliber season and has a player option this summer. The Clippers have been one of the more impressive teams for the past month after they adjusted to the acquisition of James Harden . . . Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, third in Eastern Conference frontcourt voting with more than 2.9 million votes, is a near lock to start his fourth All-Star Game. Miami’s Jimmy Butler is fourth with just over 1 million votes. Celtics forward Jaylen Brown is fifth with 749,000 votes. The NBA will return to the East-West format and the top three frontcourt and top two backcourt players voted in will comprise the starting five.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him @GwashburnGlobe.