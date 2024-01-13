Bruins at Blues: Can Boston snap its three-game losing streak in St. Louis?

The Bruins are on a three-game losing streak, although they picked up a point in each of the first three games of the road trip that wraps up Saturday by taking games in Denver, Tempe, Ariz., and Las Vegas to overtime.

With goalie Linus Ullmark likely to remain sidelined because of a lower-body injury, Jeremy Swayman is expected to start Saturday in St. Louis, coach Jim Montgomery said on Thursday. Ullmark and forward Matt Poitras were injured Tuesday vs. the Coyotes and are considered day-to-day.

The Bruins will be without defenseman Brandon Carlo, who was placed on injured reserve because of an upper-body injury and is out until at least Jan. 18, when the Bruins play the Avalanche at TD Garden.