Bruins at Blues: Can Boston snap its three-game losing streak in St. Louis?

The Bruins are on a three-game losing streak, although they picked up a point in each of the first three games of the road trip that wraps up Saturday by taking games in Denver, Tempe, Ariz., and Las Vegas to overtime.
With goalie Linus Ullmark likely to remain sidelined because of a lower-body injury, Jeremy Swayman is expected to start Saturday in St. Louis, coach Jim Montgomery said on Thursday. Ullmark and forward Matt Poitras were injured Tuesday vs. the Coyotes and are considered day-to-day.
The Bruins will be without defenseman Brandon Carlo, who was placed on injured reserve because of an upper-body injury and is out until at least Jan. 18, when the Bruins play the Avalanche at TD Garden.
Here’s a preview:
When: Saturday, 8 p.m.
Where: Enterprise Center, St. Louis
TV, radio: NESN, WBZ-FM 98.5
Line: Boston -170. O/U: 6.0.
BRUINS
Season record: 24-8-9. vs. spread: 22-19. Over/under: 21-20
Last 10 games: 5-2-3. vs. spread: 6-4. Over/under: 6-4
BLUES
Season record: 21-18-1. vs. spread: 22-18. Over/under: 14-23, 3 pushes
Last 10 games: 6-4-0. vs. spread: 7-3. Over/under: 3-6, 1 push
TEAM STATISTICS
Goals scored: Boston 135, St. Louis 113
Goals allowed: Boston 110, St. Louis 126
Power play: Boston 27.2%, St. Louis 12.0%
Penalty minutes: Boston 442, St. Louis 261
Penalty kill: Boston 85.3%, St. Louis 78.1%
Faceoffs won: Boston 49.4%, St. Louis 49.4%
Stat of the day: The NHL record for consecutive losses beyond regulation time is four.
Notes: The Bruins are averaging 3.29 goals per game, which ranks 11th in the NHL. The Blues average 2.83 goals, which ranks 26th . . . Swayman was pressed into service in overtime of Tuesday’s game vs. Arizona when Ullmark was injured, then started Thursday vs. Vegas, when he made 25 saves and allowed two goals in the Golden Knights’ 2-1 victory . . . The Blues are coming off a 5-2 victory over the Rangers at home on Thursday. They needed a 40-save performance by Jordan Binnington to win for the third time in their last four games. The Rangers generated 89 shot attempts in that game, 50 more than St. Louis . . . With Ullmark sidelined, the Bruins called up goalie Brandon Bussi from AHL Providence . . . The Blues have been playing without defenseman Justin Faulk, who has been out with a lower-body injury . . . The Bruins open a five-game homestand at TD Garden on Monday against the Devils.
Jim McBride of the Globe staff contributed to this report.
Matt Pepin can be reached at matt.pepin@globe.com.