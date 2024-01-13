Charlie McAvoy’s second goal ends Bruins road trip on a high note, with an OT win over the Blues

It was Boston’s NHL record-tying fourth consecutive overtime game, and the outcome allowed the Bruins to end a weeklong, four-game western swing with their first win.

Charlie McAvoy scored 1:10 in overtime to give the Bruins a 4-3 win over the Blues on Saturday night at Enterprise Center.

“Five out of eight points, it sounds good, I mean [we earned] points in every game,” McAvoy said. “That sounds good, but it was kind of disheartening the way we were losing these games like three overtimes in a row, and you go into overtime again tonight, we blew a lead, but it all worked out, so it feels good right now and excited to end the trip with the win.”

The winner was McAvoy’s second of the game and sixth of the season, tops among Boston’s blue liners.

Swirling over the red line on a two-on-one with David Pastrnak — and with former Bruin Torey Krug the lone Blues defender — McAvoy briefly looked over to Pastrnak before sending a top-shelf, bar-down dart past Jordan Binnington’s blocker.

“Early on I didn’t think I was going to get the pass through [to Pastrnak] and I didn’t want to try it, so I just shot it [and] it all worked out,” McAvoy said.

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery liked McAvoy’s aggressiveness.

“That’s why we try to get him to shoot more because both of his goals, when he’s in a shot mode, he can score and we need more goals from our defensemen,” coach Jim Montgomery said. “But in particular, he’s the one that needs to.”

McAvoy and his defensive partner, Matt Grzelcyk, had pep in their steps all game long as they consistently lugged pucks out and turned defensive stands into offensive chances.

“I think they’re using their great feet. They’re skating,” said Montgomery, who is headed to the All-Star Game in Toronto as the Eastern Conference coach for the second straight year by virtue of the Bruins having a conference-leading 59 points. “I thought Grizz was our best player [against Las Vegas], his all-around game, and it carried over to tonight.”

Despite the three straight losses (one in a shootout, two in overtime) and the fact that St. Louis had erased three one-goal deficits, Brad Marchand said there was a sense of confidence at the end of regulation.

“I thought we felt good about our game for the most part, even though they kind of clawed back. I thought we were like, ‘All right, we dropped the ball a couple of times here, but we’re going to get it tonight,’ " said Marchand, who scored Boston’s other two goals, giving him 19 on the season and 901 career points. “So, we were confident, and we felt good about the situation we were in. So obviously overtime can go any way, but we kind of had that desperation and confidence tonight that allowed us to persevere.”

Marchand and Dorchester’s Kevin Hayes traded first-period goals, while McAvoy and Jake Neighbours did the same in the second.

Marchand gave the Bruins their third lead at 3-2, but Oskar Sundqvist tied it with just over five minutes left to set the stage for overtime and McAvoy’s heroics.

The Bruins (25-8-9) will head home Sunday morning feeling good about a trip that had its ups and downs but ended on an electric high note.

“That felt special man, it’s what we wanted,” said newly minted All-Star Jeremy Swayman, who stopped 20 shots in his second straight start. “We wanted to end this road trip off, and it was really special for our guys to take initiative and get it done in overtime tonight. So, it’s a special win and something that we’re going to build on moving forward.”

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him @globejimmcbride.