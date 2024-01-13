Celtics light up Rockets in Ime Udoka’s return to TD Garden

On Saturday, Udoka coached a game in TD Garden for the first time since departing, this time leading the upstart Houston Rockets. The Celtics have long since moved on, roaring to the top of the NBA this year behind Udoka’s replacement, Joe Mazzulla.

He did nothing to dampen that optimism when he guided Boston within two wins of a championship that year. But those good feelings proved fleeting. Last season Udoka was suspended and subsequently dismissed for having an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate team employee.

When the Celtics hired Ime Udoka as their coach in the summer of 2021, they were hopeful for a long-term partnership that would bring the franchise its first NBA title since 2008.

Before the game began, it seemed that the fans here had moved on, too. When Udoka’s name was announced during introductions, there were some boos and cheers, but most of all, there was indifference.

Then the ball was tipped, and Udoka’s presence was an afterthought. The Celtics rolled to a 145-113 win to improve to a franchise-record 19-0 at home.

“That relationship [with Udoka] is always going to be there,” Celtics forward Jaylen Brown said. “Obviously, it’s the Boston Celtics vs. the Houston Rockets. Tonight was just all about us.”

Several Celtics said they had a chance to catch up with Udoka over the course of the night. When the final buzzer sounded, guard Payton Pritchard, a fellow Portland native who has known Udoka since Pritchard was a child, walked over and hugged his former coach. Udoka then turned and walked through the tunnel toward his team’s locker room.

If there were concerns within the organization that his return could become a distraction for this team that has mostly avoided any of them, they were surely washed away.

The Celtics were more focused on bouncing back from their abysmal performance against the Bucks on Thursday, a game that was so lopsided that Boston’s starters sat the entire second half.

The stars sat most of the fourth quarter Saturday, but that was because this rout was in their favor.

Jayson Tatum’s night was probably nearing its end with 10:17 left in the fourth quarter anyway, but then he ensured that it was over. Eleven seconds earlier, Tatum barreled down the lane and went up for a dunk that was blocked by Houston’s Cam Whitmore.

Upset that no foul was called, Tatum picked up a technical foul for complaining to an official. His dialogue then continued with another referee, and he was ejected for the second time this season.

Tatum said he believed he was fouled on the previous play, too, and he knew how his diatribe would likely be received.

“I’m a very self-aware person,” he said. “I understand time and score. The game was pretty much over and I just had to stand up for myself. I said my piece, got ejected, and that was it.”

Prior to that, he had poured in 27 points in just 29 minutes. Brown was even more efficient, erupting for 21 third-quarter points and finishing with 32 points in 28 minutes. The two superstars had uneven starts to this year offensively, but have recently been surging simultaneously.

“Both of them were relatively efficient tonight,” Mazzulla said, “so I think they’re doing a good job of getting to their spots, of understanding the coverage and picking and choosing when to attack. So I didn’t look at the box score in the Minnesota game, but I do like the intention that they are playing with.”

The Celtics shot 53.1 percent from the field and 51.1 percent from the 3-point line. Whitmore had 22 points to lead the Rockets, who made just 7 of 30 3-pointers.

Tatum was scoreless during his first six-minute stint, but that quiet stretch did not last. Boston held a 25-23 lead when he reentered the game with three minutes left in the opening quarter, and he played the rest of the half, making 8 of his next 10 shots. 4 of 6 3-pointers and scoring 22 points.

“Just in a rhythm,” Tatum said. “You know that you’ve been playing well lately, you’ve been shooting the ball really well lately as an individual and we have as a group, so you just want to stay in that zone for as long as you can.”

The Rockets have been one of the NBA’s surprising teams this season under Udoka and they entered the night with a 19-18 record, just three wins shy of their total from last season. But they played in Detroit on Friday night and on Saturday appeared both sluggish and overmatched.

While Tatum owned the first half, the third quarter belonged to Brown. The forward made 8 of 11 shots and 4 of 5 3-pointers while scoring 21 points in the period. Boston outscored the Rockets in the quarter, 43-28, and Houston made just 9 of 26 shots.

“The third quarter, that was the physical [play], the defense, that’s who we are, who we need to be,” Mazzulla said.

