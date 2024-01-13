Rockets at Celtics: Boston is coming off a blowout loss and facing its former coach’s new team

The Celtics have had quite a week. There was a controversial loss to the Pacers, a thrilling overtime victory against one of the NBA’s best teams in one of the best games this season, and a blowout loss the next night.

Adding to the drama is the return of former Celtics coach Ime Udoka, who is now running the show in Houston and has the Rockets above .500 (19-18) coming into Saturday night’s showdown at TD Garden.

The Rockets are already just three wins shy of last season’s total, and they enter with some momentum, having ended a two-game losing streak by beating the Pistons in Detroit on Friday.