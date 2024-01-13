Rockets at Celtics: Boston is coming off a blowout loss and facing its former coach’s new team

The Celtics have had quite a week. There was a controversial loss to the Pacers, a thrilling overtime victory against one of the NBA’s best teams in one of the best games this season, and a blowout loss the next night.
Adding to the drama is the return of former Celtics coach Ime Udoka, who is now running the show in Houston and has the Rockets above .500 (19-18) coming into Saturday night’s showdown at TD Garden.
The Rockets are already just three wins shy of last season’s total, and they enter with some momentum, having ended a two-game losing streak by beating the Pistons in Detroit on Friday.
Here’s a preview:
When: Saturday, 7 p.m.
Where: TD Garden
TV, radio: NBCSB, WBOS-FM 92.9
Line: Boston -15. O/U: 228.0.
ROCKETS
Season record: 19-18. vs. spread: 20-15, 2 pushes. Over/under: 16-21
Last 10 games: 4-6. vs. spread: 3-7. Over/under: 6-4
CELTICS
Season record: 29-9. vs. spread: 18-18, 2 pushes. Over/under: 21-17
Last 10 games: 7-3. vs. spread: 4-6. Over/under: 6-4
TEAM STATISTICS
Points per game: Houston 112.6, Boston 120.8
Points allowed per game: Houston 110.5, Boston 111.6
Field goal percentage: Houston .463, Boston .478
Opponent field goal percentage: Houston .453, Boston .453
3-point percentage: Houston .362, Boston .374
Opponent 3-point percentage: Houston .334, Boston .365
Stat of the day: Boston set a franchise record for consecutive home wins at the start of a season when it improved to 18-0 at TD Garden by beating the Timberwolves on Wednesday.
Notes: The Celtics are playing their fifth game in eight days. Coach Joe Mazzulla didn’t play his starters in the second half of Thursday’s loss to the Bucks . . . Rockets players Alperen Sengun (29 points) and Jalen Green (28) had big games in Friday’s victory. Fred VanVleet scored 17 points in the second half and finished with 20 points and 12 assists . . . Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in average minutes per game at 36.0 with Jrue Holiday second at 34.1 and Jaylen Brown third at 33.7. Last season, Tatum averaged 36.9 and Brown was at 35.9 . . . The Celtics’ official injury report did not list any players. Al Horford missed the Milwaukee game because of an illness.
