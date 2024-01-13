Eagles won’t have injured receiver A.J. Brown for wild-card game against Buccaneers

“It was going to be a stretch for A.J. to play,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said Saturday. “He did everything he possibly could to get himself ready. He fought like crazy to try and do everything he could do.”

Brown was hurt in the first quarter of last week’s loss to the Giants after a short reception. Cornerback Nick McCloud punched the ball out of Brown’s hands for a fumble, and the two went to the turf at MetLife Stadium. Brown lay on the field for a couple of minutes, walked gingerly to the medical tent favoring his right knee, then went to the Eagles’ locker room.

Advertisement

Brown finished the regular season with 106 receptions for 1,456 yards and seven touchdowns. He had nine catches for 131 yards in the Eagles’ September win over the Buccaneers.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Brown didn’t practice at all this week.

“Unfortunately, he won’t be able to rip it this week,” Sirianni said.

Brown was not ruled out for the next round, should the Eagles advance.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is scheduled to play after a light throwing week because of an injured middle finger on his right hand.

“Everyone’s going to be fighting through things,” Sirianni said. “He’s fighting through the finger injury. But he had a good practice [Friday].”

Sirianni said he didn’t second-guess his decision to play the starters in a mostly meaningless game. The defending NFC champion Eagles opened the season 10-1 before a 1-5 finish knocked them to the No. 5 seed.

For Tampa Bay, quarterback Baker Mayfield is questionable with ankle and rib injuries.

Titans interview Pierce

The Titans have interviewed Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce for their vacant head coaching job.

The Titans announced they completed their third interview to find a replacement for Mike Vrabel, who was dismissed Tuesday after consecutive losing seasons and just six wins in the last 24 games.

Advertisement

Pierce was named interim head coach for the Raiders after Josh McDaniels was fired on Oct. 31 following a 3-5 start to his second season with the team. Pierce and the Raiders went 5-4 after the change, and he remains a leading candidate to get the full-time job.

On Friday, the Titans started the coaching search, interviewing Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

The Falcons said Saturday that they had a virtual interview with Callahan for their head coaching vacancy.

Pierce, who joined the Raiders as linebackers coach in 2022, started his coaching career as a high school head coach at Long Beach Poly in California before joining Arizona State as linebackers coach/recruiting coordinator in 2018. He worked from 2018 to 2021 at Arizona State, where he eventually rose to assistant head coach/defensive coordinator, before joining the Raiders.

Pierce played linebacker in the NFL with Washington and the Giants, winning a Super Bowl with New York in February 2008.















