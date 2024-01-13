PWHL Boston nets historic first victory, thanks to Amanda Pelkey’s overtime goal in Montreal

Amanda Pelkey scored in front at the left post off a feed from Gigi Marvin at 2:17 of the overtime period. Jamie Lee Rattray notched her second assist after gaining the zone for Boston (1-1).

The team won, 3-2, in overtime against PWHL Montreal, rallying from a two-goal deficit early in the second period at Verdun Auditorium.

The goal came moments after Montreal (2-1-1) had an OT goal wiped out on video review.

Hannah Brandt scored off Rattray’s first helper at 5:46 of the second period, only 1:31 after Taylor Girard scored on a shorthanded breakaway. Marvin provided the breakout pass.

Aerin Frankel (30 saves) helped the visitors remain scoreless after the first period, during which Boston was outshot, 11-6. Montreal netted twice within a 29-second span just a minute into the middle stanza, courtesy of Erin Ambrose and Laura Stacey.

Boston, playing its first game in 10 days after its second scheduled game at Tsongas Center on Jan. 8 was postponed because of inclement weather, plays at PWHL Toronto (1-3) on 7 p.m. Wednesday at Mattamy Athletic Centre.







