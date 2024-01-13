There are dark days ahead for the NFL teams that didn’t make the playoffs

With much of the focus the last week on Bill Belichick and the Patriots’ turn to Jerod Mayo , let’s take a look at what is going on with other teams who didn’t make the postseason:

Eight of the 18 teams have fired their head coach. Those that didn’t are making changes at coordinator and position coaches. Goats are being scaped.

The end of the NFL regular season means the beginning of Misery Season for the teams that missed the playoffs.

▪ The Bears could actually be positioned well for 2024. They finished on a 5-3 stretch. Quarterback Justin Fields was finally playing better. And they have the No. 1 overall pick thanks to last year’s trade with the Panthers.

Instead, the Bears continue to do dysfunctional things. Keeping coach Matt Eberflus was probably the right idea — continuity is better than starting over. But the Bears fired almost the entire offensive staff, including coordinator Luke Getsy. Eberflus also has to hire a defensive coordinator after the previous one resigned midseason. And general manager Ryan Poles was lukewarm in supporting Fields, saying he has to explore all options with the No. 1 pick.

Whether the Bearts stick with quarterback Justin Fields or use the No. 1 pick on a new signal caller is one of the offseason's biggest questions.

If Poles wants to trade Fields and move ahead with Caleb Williams, more power to him. But it would make a lot more sense to pair Williams with an offensive-minded head coach. And if the Bears are going to keep building around Fields, giving him a third offensive coordinator in four seasons doesn’t seem like the best solution.

▪ The Jaguars were coasting along at 8-3 and threatening for the No. 1 seed in the AFC when their team fell apart, finishing 9-8 and missing the playoffs when they lost at Tennessee in Week 18. The Jaguars are just the third team out of 65 in the last decade to start 8-3 and miss the playoffs.

Second-year coach Doug Pederson is safe after returning the team to respectability following the Urban Meyer debacle. But Pederson fired 10 coaches this past week, eight on the defensive side, including coordinator Mike Caldwell.

The Jaguars' struggles also shine a light on Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 pick from 2021 who has been a good but not transformational addition.

The Jaguars’ struggles also shine a light on Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 pick from 2021 who has been a good but not transformational addition. Since their Week 9 bye, the Jaguars ranked 22nd in points per game (20.4) and Lawrence ranked second with 10 interceptions in eight games. He also made the ill-fated decision to call his own quarterback sneak at the end of the loss to the Titans.

Lawrence and the Jaguars took a disappointing step back following last season’s exciting playoff run. The Jaguars can sign Lawrence to a new contract this offseason but may want to wait a year.

▪ The Giants finished with a surprise win over the Eagles, but it apparently didn’t produce any good vibes. Reports surfaced during the season that coach Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale had tension, and it exploded in the season-ending exit interviews. Daboll fired two defensive coaches, which reportedly caused Martindale to drop a few expletives, storm out of the facility, and fly home to Sarasota, Fla. It took two days for the Giants to connect with Martindale and officially end the relationship.

Suffice to say this was a nightmare season for Daboll, going 6-11 following a surprise 9-7-1 campaign in which he was named Coach of the Year.

Suffice to say this was a nightmare season for Daboll, going 6-11 following a surprise 9-7-1 campaign in which he was named Coach of the Year. Considering how often the Giants have been cycling through head coaches — Ben McAdoo, Pat Shurmur, and Joe Judge each only got two years — Daboll’s seat will be red hot in 2024.

▪ After three straight 7-10 seasons, the Falcons fired coach Arthur Smith at 12:02 a.m. Monday, apparently taking a cue from Smith’s father, FedEx founder and chairman Fred Smith: “When it absolutely, positively needs to be done overnight.”

The Falcons have always looked like one of Belichick’s best destinations, and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported on Friday that Belichick is the No. 1 target. Owner Arthur Blank has only hired first-time coaches in his 22 years, and he seems to want an experienced coach such as Belichick to bring buzz and put his team over the top.

While the Falcons figure out their coaching situation, they are still blocking their assistants from interviewing for lateral jobs with other teams, per the Journal-Constitution. The Panthers are reportedly doing this, as well.

▪ It seems clear that Mike Vrabel was no longer interested in working for the Titans and didn’t seem to mind getting fired this past week. Vrabel should be at the top of most teams’ lists and likely will command a hefty salary.

The Titans, meanwhile, want a coach who will work better with owner Amy Adams Strunk and GM Ran Carthon. The Titans have requested to interview nine candidates, but one stands out — Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik.

He's only 36 and been a coordinator for one season, but Kyle Shanahan assistants are all the rage, and Slowik is the latest one.

He’s only 36 and been a coordinator for one season, but Kyle Shanahan assistants are all the rage, and Slowik is the latest one. Slowik is a big reason the Texans went 10-7 and C.J. Stroud lit up the NFL this season. And Slowik was a 49er from 2017-22, overlapping exactly with Carthon, who was the director of player personnel. Losing Slowik after one year could be a big blow for the Texans and a big gain for their rival Titans.

▪ The one city where the end of the season has produced nothing but hope is Washington. The Commanders thanked Ron Rivera for four years of respectable service, but with Dan Snyder gone and the team holding the No. 2 overall pick, it’s all sunshine and optimism.

New owner Josh Harris wasted little time in reshaping the football organization, hiring highly sought-after Adam Peters as GM on Friday. Peters, 44, is yet another 49er (2017-23), but he began his career as a Patriots scout from 2003-08 before going to Denver with Josh McDaniels. If the Patriots were serious about remaking their football operation, Peters should have been a top candidate.

It was interesting to see that Harris is relying on former Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers, 48, as a consultant in the hiring process.

It was interesting to see that Harris is relying on former Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers, 48, as a consultant in the hiring process. While the Commanders may swing for the fences at head coach with Jim Harbaugh, it seems likelier that Harris and Peters want a young, analytics-based coach.

▪ Pete Carroll certainly had no designs of stepping down as Seahawks coach and into an advisory role. But as with Belichick, it was time for Carroll to move on after 14 seasons. The Seahawks have just one playoff win in their last seven seasons, and this season’s 9-8 finish was a massive disappointment.

The entire coaching staff is also free to look for jobs elsewhere, meaning there will be a lot of turnover. The expectation is that Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who held the same position with the Seahawks during their 2013-14 Super Bowl years, will be the next coach.

JOB SECURITY?

Coaching carousel goes round and round

▪ Could Nick Sirianni lose his job if the Eagles lose to the Buccaneers on Monday night? It seems like it would be an awfully quick hook for a coach who went to the Super Bowl last year and is 34-17 in three seasons. But the Eagles are falling apart quickly, from 10-1 and favorites for the No. 1 seed in the NFC to 11-6 and a road playoff game in Tampa. Sirianni has had a tough time this season with new coordinators on both sides of the ball, and the locker room is coming apart. Doug Pederson’s downfall came swiftly in Philly, and the same could happen for Sirianni.

▪ Watch out for the Cowboys and Buccaneers to potentially replace coaches Mike McCarthy and Todd Bowles if they lose this weekend, as well.

▪ Watch out for the Cowboys and Buccaneers to potentially replace coaches Mike McCarthy and Todd Bowles if they lose this weekend, as well. And despite reports weeks ago that the Steelers were going to sign Mike Tomlin to a new contract, it hasn’t happened.

▪ This year’s coaching pool is short on the two things owners covet most — offensive backgrounds and experience. The two offensive coordinators getting all of the interviews are the Lions’ Ben Johnson and Bengals’ Brian Callahan, who have five each. Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith is getting buzz, Jim Harbaugh is certainly available, and Bobby Slowik will probably get more requests, but that seems to be the extent of it. As for experienced coaches, the four available are Bill Belichick, Harbaugh, Mike Vrabel, and Dan Quinn.

With seven jobs open and potentially more becoming available, some teams are going to have to reach a little deeper to find their next coach.

▪ With Pete Carroll, 72, and Belichick, 71, out of the NFL (for now), the league’s oldest head coaches: Andy Reid 65, John Harbaugh 61, McCarthy 60, Sean Payton 60, Bowles 60, Pederson 55, Matt Eberflus 53. Jim Harbaugh is 60 if he gets back in.

ETC.

Playoff weekend has plenty in store

▪ Four of the 14 postseason teams have never won a Super Bowl: Bills, Browns, Texans, and Lions.

▪ Bills coach Sean McDermott likely ended any talk of him being on the hot seat with a five-game winning streak to end the season. The Bills are the 13th team since the merger to start 6-6 and finish with at least 10 wins. The 2011 Giants did so and won the Super Bowl.

▪ The Texans’ AFC South title made it 19 times in 21 years that at least one team went from worst to first in its division. The Texans went 7-26-1 the last two years under David Culley and Lovie Smith, and had a remarkable turnaround to 10-7 this season with DeMeco Ryans, C.J. Stroud, and Bobby Slowik.

▪ Entering Saturday night’s frigid game in Kansas City, the Dolphins had lost five straight games with a kickoff temperature at 32 degrees or colder, and were 10-24 all time. The Dolphins’ last win in the cold came in Pittsburgh in 2013.

Meanwhile, the Bills offered $20 an hour plus free food breaks for fans who showed up to Highmark Stadium on Saturday night and help shovel out the 1-3 feet of snow expected to hit before the playoff game against the Steelers, which was postponed to Monday.

▪ The Lions are hosting their first home playoff game since 1993 and looking for their first win since 1992, and of course they play Matthew Stafford and the Rams. Both teams feature record-setting offensive performances. The Lions joined the 2013 Broncos as the only teams with four players with at least 10 scrimmage touchdowns — David Montgomery (13), Jahmyr Gibbs (11), Sam LaPorta (10), and Amon-Ra St. Brown (10). And the Rams’ Puka Nacua set NFL rookie records with 105 catches for 1,486 yards.

▪ With a win Sunday over the Packers, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy would be the first in NFL history to win a playoff game over a team with which he won a Super Bowl as head coach.

One last shot

Anyone else notice that Robert Kraft pointed one last finger at Bill Belichick at Thursday’s press availability? He was asked about the possibility of keeping Belichick and bringing in a GM. The key part is italicized.

“Think about it, when you have someone like Bill, who’s had control over every decision, every coach we hire, the organization reports to him on the draft, and how much money we spend. Every decision has been his, and we’ve always supported him,” said Kraft.

Belichick seemed to start the fight last year when he noted in his end-of-season press conference that over a three-year period “we were 27th in the league in cash spending. Couple years we’re low, one year was high, but over a three-year period, we are one of the lowest-spending teams in the league.”

Kraft responded last March that Belichick “has never come to me and not gotten everything he wanted from cash spending. We have never set limits . . . Ownership has always made the cash available. Money spending will never be the issue. I promise you.”

Extra points

After firing Mike Vrabel, the Titans may not be finished making major moves, as a divorce with Derrick Henry this offseason is looking possible. Henry turned 30 this past week, played his fewest snaps (53 percent) since 2018, and had his lowest rushing average (4.2) since 2017. But Henry still rushed for 1,167 yards and 12 touchdowns and potentially went out in style, rushing for 153 yards and a touchdown in the Week 18 win that knocked the Jaguars from playoff contention. Henry has 90 career rushing touchdowns, joining LaDainian Tomlinson, Emmitt Smith, and Shaun Alexander as the only players to reach that mark in eight seasons. Henry probably has a few miles left in those legs, and they’ll keep churning whether he’s in Tennessee or elsewhere . . . The Patriots and Panthers averaged just 13.9 points per game, making them the lowest-scoring teams in 11 years (the 2012 Chiefs averaged 13.2) . . . Two players accomplished rare feats this season. Pass rusher Montez Sweat, traded from Washington to Chicago at the deadline, led both teams in sacks, with 6.5 in eight games with the Commanders and 6 in nine games with the Bears. And defensive tackle Leonard Williams, traded from the Giants to the Seahawks at the deadline, became the first player since the 1930s to play 18 games in the regular season. Williams was traded before the Giants’ Week 13 bye and after the Seahawks’ Week 5 bye. Since players get a regular game check during their bye week, Williams essentially played one game for free . . . The Athletic reported that the Patriots’ celebration of Vrabel in October rankled a few people in the Titans’ organization, including owner Amy Adams Strunk. “The whole event did not sit well with Strunk,” a team source said. “She and Vrabel never talked about it, but she let it fester.” The Titans apparently had nothing to worry about since the Patriots hired Jerod Mayo and didn’t interview Vrabel. But it would have been interesting to see if the Titans would have pursued tampering charges against the Patriots . . . A rarity for Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr., who wasn’t named to the Pro Bowl but earned a far more prestigious selection as first-team All-Pro. Winfield became the first defensive back with six sacks and six forced fumbles in a season since 2000, and added three interceptions and 122 tackles . . . Christian McCaffrey, Fred Warner, and Tyreek Hill were unanimous All-Pro selections. The 49ers had five first-team All-Pros (Trent Williams, Kyle Juszczyk, George Kittle, McCaffrey, and Warner) plus two second-teamers (Brandon Aiyuk, Charvarious Ward) . . . In 2022, the Bears beat the Patriots then lost their final 10 games. In 2023, the Commanders beat the Patriots then lost their final eight games.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.