Tatum Friedholm delivers overtime winner for No. 5 Lincoln-Sudbury girls’ hockey in intense battle vs. No. 10 Methuen/Tewksbury

Tatum Friedholm’s overtime winner — her second goal of the game — shot No. 5 Lincoln-Sudbury past No. 10 Methuen/Tewksbury, 3-2, in a back-and-forth battle Saturday night at Valley Sports.

Once Tatum caught up to her older sister, Harper sent her into plenty of space with a drop pass. All she had to do was wind up and shoot — and she picked her spot perfectly.

CONCORD — As Tatum Friedholm saw her sister Harper fly up the ice early in overtime, she knew she had to follow suit.

“The patience of Harper was amazing,” said L-S head coach Paul Hardy. “I told the kids not to pass up a shot on net, and she kind of did to cut it in. But she just dropped it to her sister, and she found that opening. It was fabulous.”

The Warriors (8-1-1) opened the game with a dominant first period and got rewarded for it when Friedholm buried her first goal with two minutes to go.

But once the second period started, the ice completely flipped. It was the Red Rangers (6-3-0) who seemingly had every scoring chance in the frame. They capitalized and eventually took the lead — Emma Giordano and Breena Lawrence both knocked in rebounds to put Methuen/Tewksbury up, 2-1.

It presented a challenge for L-S — but one the Warriors were ready for. And after Hardy challenged his team to answer the bell, they did.

Lincoln-Sudbury’s Tatum Friedholm (right) tangles with Metheun/Tewsbury’s Kat Schille along the boards. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

Eighth-grader Emmy Channel stole the puck in neutral ice and raced in to tie the score five minutes into the second, giving the Warriors the quick goal they needed.

“It was a great response,” Friedholm said. “The pep talk from coach got us going, and I think we really brought the energy. During the second, our energy was low, they had the chemistry, and they were going. When we stepped it up, we took back that energy.”

The two conference foes traded scoring chances for the rest of regulation, with both L-S goalie Lauren Kennedy and M/T netminder Lydia Barnes coming up with big stops.

It set the stage for Friedholm to continue her strong freshman campaign by rifling the puck low glove side to beat Barnes for the second time.

“I was telling [M/T coach Dave O’Hearn], they’re the best team we’ve played so far,” Hardy said. “They were bringing it in that second period, they showed us they came to play . . . These are the measuring sticks of a team. Not when you’re winning, 5-1. It’s these games, where you’re down or tied, and they answered the bell in the third.”

Metheun/Tewskbury’s Breena Lawrence skates by the bench after her second-period goal. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe



