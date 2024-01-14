Lifelike sculpture removed from downtown roof after ‘concerned’ person reported it, official says

“We’ve had a dialogue with BFD for a few days now about our artworks, so they knew today before removing the artwork that it was indeed art and did not pose an immediate public safety threat,” Nichols said in a text message sent to a reporter Sunday night. “But it is our understanding they heard from at least one concerned member of the public and were responding to that.

On Sunday, the Boston Fire Department removed the piece from its perch overlooking School Street near the corner of Washington Street after someone saw the figure and was “concerned” enough to report it, according to Michael Nichols, president of the Downtown Boston Business Improvement District, the organization behind the free public art displays in the Downtown Crossing area.

A lifelike sculpture of a person sitting on the roof of the Old Corner Bookstore in downtown Boston, part of the recently installed Winteractive art experience , appeared a little too real for some.

“We understand and respect the position they were in and hope to have a dialogue in the days ahead about potentially returning the sculpture to public view.”

The sculpture was styled as a fisherman and seated on the roof over a Chipotle restaurant, its legs dangling over the ledge — three stories up from the sidewalk that runs along School Street.

In a photo posted on social media by the BID, the figure appeared to be dressed in tan pants with dark shoes, a dark jacket, and a black ski mask, holding a fishing rod out over the open space with a red heart symbol attached to the end of the line.

The piece is one of five components that make up a work named “Untitled” by American artist Mark Jenkins. The other four pieces are also realistic sculptures showing people in peculiar locations around downtown, including a girl sitting on a swing strung between two buildings high over the entrance to Winter Street near the Park Street MBTA station and a person walking upside down on the underside of a fire escape along Bromfield Street.

Jenkins’ work has appeared in cities around the world, from London and Moscow to Winston-Salem, N.C., and Washington, D.C.

“Cast at human scale and in ordinary clothes, these disarmingly realistic trompe-l’oeil sculptures have passersby doing double-takes to make sure they aren’t real people in alarming positions,” Downtown Boston BID said in a social media post Friday.

“Through the strong reactions they provoke, Jenkins’ installations invite us to reflect on our norms for acceptable behaviour in public space and on the blurring boundaries between what is fake and what is real.”

A message was sent to Jenkins through his website seeking comment Sunday night. The Boston Fire Department and the mayor’s office did not respond to messages seeking comment.

