The matchmaker who introduced Martin Luther King Jr. to Coretta Scott in Boston lies in an unmarked grave

But amid a sea of gravestones at the St. Joseph Cemetery in West Roxbury, it can be tough to find the whereabouts of this matchmaker. During a visit to the site, Clennon L. King had to phone a cemetery worker and count out the gravestones to find the bare spot he was looking for, wedged between the ornate tombstones of two families.

She’s known as the Cupid of Twelfth Baptist Church, the legendary secretary who paired Martin Luther King Jr. with Coretta Scott in 1952 before they embarked on a global peace movement.

“We’ve got to do something about this,” King said aloud, during his visit.

For years, Clennon L. King, a documentary filmmaker and historian with no relation to the Kings, has worked to honor the legacy of the civil rights leaders by commemorating the places and people that shaped their lives in Boston. That includes his current attempts to secure a proper headstone to honor the grave of Powell, who is widely recognized for introducing King to Coretta Scott while he was a doctoral student at Boston University.

The memorial for Powell is also part of a broader, citywide effort to celebrate the Kings’ legacy and imprint on Boston, amid the observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and a year after the unveiling of The Embrace sculpture on the Boston Common in their honor and likeness.

“If Boston is going to own that monument downtown, then we have to celebrate everybody who brought them together,” said King, whose father, C. B. King, legally represented MLK in relation to his work with the Albany Movement, a desegregation and voting rights alliance formed in Albany, Ga. “This woman made such a monumental difference by connecting two people, and she’s worthy of recognition.”

The list of local observances in honor of the Kings included Friday’s 16th annual MLK Jr. Breakfast, sponsored by the Roxbury YMCA. And on Monday, the St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church and Union United Methodist Church are slated to hold their own, 54th annual MLK Jr. Memorial Breakfast, with the theme “Keeping the Promise of Democracy.”

Marlon Trotman rode past a mural of MLK talking on the phone to his future wife, Coretta, on a building on Shawmut Avenue, the former site of the Twelfth Baptist Church. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Several community groups and organizations, including the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, also plan annual days of community service on Monday. The city and Boston University plan to cohost the annual “A Day of Celebration in Honor of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.”, an in-person event Monday at the college’s Metcalf Hall that commemorates the figure’s legacy through panel discussions and music.

Embrace Boston, the nonprofit behind the Kings’ sculpture on Boston Common, hosted over the weekend its second annual “MLK Embrace Honors: Friends & Family Sneaker Affair” to commemorate the first anniversary of The Embrace’s unveiling. The sculpture, created by Hank Willis Thomas, captures the hug the Kings shared when they learned that Martin Luther King had won the 1964 Nobel Peace Prize.

Imari Paris Jeffries, executive director of Embrace Boston, said he’s been excited to see the amount of MLK Day celebrations increasing each year.

“Boston is starting to get into this great habit of not having the King holiday be one day, but a week of things to do,” Paris Jeffries said. “From attending a museum, to visiting a monument, to going to a breakfast, we’re creating opportunities for people to celebrate the Kings in the door that’s closest to them.”

And the way Clennon King sees it, no memorial is proper without the recognition of Powell, who was a force of nature in her own right. An obituary published in the Globe after her death in 1991 stated that she founded World Day, a Roxbury-based initiative to help the unfortunate. She received bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Spelman College and Atlanta University, respectively. She pursued an opera career in France after volunteering with the American Red Cross during World War II, and returned to her hometown of Atlanta.

A talented mezzosoprano, Powell moved to Boston to study at the New England Conservatory of Music in the early ‘50s, and that is when she met King. When he asked if she knew any “nice, attractive young ladies,” Powell paired him with her classmate, Coretta Scott.

“I owe you a thousand dollars for introducing me to this girl,” King later told Powell, according to Coretta Scott King’s autobiography.

Powell died from leukemia, and her body has been interred at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in an unmarked grave since. A few years ago, Clennon King, while conducting research on the Kings, reached out to Wendy Gelberg, a genealogy hobbyist, to see if she could find the exact location of Powell’s grave. He then tracked down Powell’s son, Michael, to see if there was a way they could properly mark the site.

At first, Gelberg said, she knew nothing about Powell, but said she was astounded by her biography.

“She was a very impressive person, separate from her role in something significantly larger,” Gelberg said. “Not having anything there [at the grave] … that seems wrong.”

During a state dedication ceremony for the Kings’ newlywed home in Boston in June, Michael Powell, the secretary’s son, said his mother had an eventful life outside of her relationship with the Kings. She worked in Boston Public Schools for 23 years and advocated for children at Roxbury District Court, he said.

“Aside from introducing Martin and Coretta, her willingness, her desire to help Black children was her motivation,” Powell said.

Those behind the effort to procure a headstone first considered crowdfunding on GoFundMe or seeking local grants. Now, Clennon King said he wants to make the headstone part of the Kings’ Heritage Trail, a self-guided, interactive walking trail he is pushing to complete that would take participants to 21 sites significant to the couple’s Boston years. He submitted his idea to the city, and is in talks with officials on how to proceed.

This way, he hopes any city support of the project would also mean a proper headstone or marking at the late teacher’s resting place.

“Rather than go piecemeal, why don’t we make this a part of the larger thing?” Clennon King said.

Though he’s working to spread awareness about Powell’s legacy, Clennon King said there is virtue in her obscurity.

“It speaks to the power of what we do in our everyday lives, through small actions, through small gestures, how we’re capable of being transformative,” King said. “She plays Cupid in a way that changed the racial landscape of this country, and I’m sure she had no idea how much of an impact she would have.”

A commemorative plaque at the mural of MLK talking on the phone to his future wife, Coretta on a building on Shawmut Ave., the former site of the Twelfth Baptist Church. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Tiana Woodard is a Report for America corps member covering Black neighborhoods. She can be reached at tiana.woodard@globe.com. Follow her @tianarochon.