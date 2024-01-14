Officials identify South Hampton, N.H., driver who died after crash into Powwow River

Officials on Sunday identified the driver from South Hampton, N.H., who died after a vehicle crashed through a guard rail and went into the Powwow River on Thursday afternoon.
The driver was 90-year-old Robert Woodbury, according to South Hampton Police Chief Robert Roy.
Woodbury was reportedly driving west on Hilldale Avenue when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a guardrail, police said Friday. The guardrail gave way, and the vehicle went into the water. The vehicle was quickly submerged and swept under a nearby bridge, police said.
When police arrived, they found a witness “working tirelessly” to free Woodbury, police said. Emergency responders were able to free Woodbury from the vehicle, and he was taken to Exeter Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No further information was immediately available.
Globe correspondent Adam Sennott contributed to this report.
Collin Robisheaux can be reached at collin.robisheaux@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ColRobisheaux.