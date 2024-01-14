Officials identify South Hampton, N.H., driver who died after crash into Powwow River

Officials on Sunday identified the driver from South Hampton, N.H., who died after a vehicle crashed through a guard rail and went into the Powwow River on Thursday afternoon.

The driver was 90-year-old Robert Woodbury, according to South Hampton Police Chief Robert Roy.

Woodbury was reportedly driving west on Hilldale Avenue when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a guardrail, police said Friday. The guardrail gave way, and the vehicle went into the water. The vehicle was quickly submerged and swept under a nearby bridge, police said.