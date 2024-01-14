Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. remembered in annual rite at 12th Baptist Church

During the church’s annual MLK Convocation service, the Rev. Willie Bodrick II, the church’s senior pastor, and its associate pastor, the Rev. Jeffrey L. Brown, honored the families of Willie Bennett and Alan Swanson, two men who decades ago were publicly identified in the news media as suspects in the 1989 murder of Carol DiMaiti Stuart.

Dozens gathered Sunday inside Roxbury’s historic Twelfth Baptist Church to celebrate the legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. with music and prayer while reflecting on the civil rights leader’s time in Boston, as well as the city’s place in the historic struggle for racial equity.

Stuart’s true killer was her husband, Charles Stuart, who told police his wife had been shot by a Black man, setting off an aggressive manhunt by Boston police in Mission Hill and across Boston’s Black community.

The saga has seen renewed attention in recent weeks following an investigative series by the Globe looking back on the murderous hoax, as well as a narrative podcast and an HBO documentary made in partnership with the Globe. In December, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu issued a formal apology to both families.

King “would have something to say about how Boston treated Willie Bennett and Alan Swanson,” Bodrick said from the pulpit Sunday.

“We revered our mayor for the apology on behalf of the city,” he continued, as the audience responded with applause, “but it should have happened a long time ago.”

Brown, who participated in the documentary, urged attendees at Sunday’s service to watch the film.

“It is a retelling of that horrible period in time,” Brown said from the pulpit, as an audience member called out “horrible!” echoing Brown.

“What we wanted to do at Twelfth was show some love to the Bennett family, to the Swanson family, and to say to them we stand with them and continue to stand with them, because they’re still on a quest for justice.”

Willie Bennett’s nephew, Joseph Bennett, stepped to the stage to accept a proclamation of solidarity from Bodrick on behalf of the church.

“It’s been a lot for my family,” Bennett told the congregation. “My grandmother passed away not seeing justice. It was private, but it was humiliation in public, so for Mayor Wu to do a public apology meant a lot to us.”

Keynote speaker the Rev. Rahsaan Hall delivered his address as Boston City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune and the Rev. Jeffrey Brown looked on during the Martin Luther King Jr. convocation at Twelfth Baptist Church. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

The service featured moments of joyful singing led by Bodrick, impassioned prayer, Bible readings, and remarks by the Rev. Rahsaan Hall, president of the Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts.

Hall, a former prosecutor and civil rights attorney, discussed how King was at first a “reluctant leader” before he became the face of the Montgomery Bus Boycott. King, Hall said, wanted to focus on being a good pastor to his church members; a faithful husband to his wife, Coretta Scott King; and a loving father to his children.

“But after the persistence of local leaders who continued to knock on his door, he was persuaded to get involved,” he said. “They knew that this bright, dynamic preacher from the big city of Atlanta with his Ph.D. would be the perfect person to captivate the hearts and minds of the people, but he could also stand unassailed from the undignified attempts of white leaders in Montgomery to belittle or dismiss him, given his intellectual stature.”

“There’s no need for me to recount all of the things Dr. King went on to do,” Hall said.

The days surrounding King’s birthday, which is Monday, have featured numerous local observances in honor of King and his wife, who met in Boston while King was studying at Boston University and Coretta Scott was a student at the New England Conservatory of Music. They were introduced by Mary Louise Powell, one of Scott’s classmates and a secretary at the Twelfth Baptist Church.

On Friday, the Roxbury YMCA hosted the 16th annual MLK Jr. Breakfast, and on Monday St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church and Union United Methodist Church will also host their 54th annual MLK Jr. Memorial Breakfast. Over the weekend, Embrace Boston celebrated the first anniversary of the unveiling of the Kings’ sculpture on Boston Common, which depicts the arms of the couple embracing after King won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964.

The city and Boston University are cohosting a “A Day of Celebration in Honor of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.” on Monday with music and panel discussions about King’s legacy.

Sunday’s service at Twelfth Baptist Church was attended by Boston City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune and councilors Ed Flynn, Brian Worrell, Julia Mejia, and state representatives Christopher Worrell and Russell Holmes.

Louijeune delivered remarks on behalf of the city council and noted that this current iteration of the council is the first to have two Black people in the highest positions, with her as president and Brian Worrell as vice president. Louijeune is the third Black woman to hold the president’s position, following Attorney General Andrea Campbell and former acting mayor Kim Janey.

“And there will be a fourth, because the work must continue,” she said. “So I just ask . . . for your continued prayer for the city, that we continue to work together to push the city forward for those who have been marginalized, for our Black and brown populations, for our immigrants, for everyone who feels forgotten and unseen by the city. That is our work and that is our calling.”

Ruthzee Louijeune, Boston City Council president, spoke during the Martin Luther King, Jr. convocation at Twelfth Baptist Church. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com.