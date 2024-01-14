Russell Hamler, last of World War II’s Merrill’s Marauders, dies at 99

The soldiers’ mission was as dangerous as it was audacious: a trek of more than 500 miles through mountainous jungle in northern Burma to seize a Japanese-held airfield in World War II.

An undated family photo shows Mr. Hamler in 1945. He was awarded a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star for his time in the Army.

When the airfield was finally taken three months later, only 130 able-bodied soldiers remained of the 2,600 who had crossed into Burma in 1944 with Merrill’s Marauders, a fabled unit that was one of the forerunners of the Army’s Special Operations elite, the 75th Ranger Regiment.

On Dec. 26, Russell Hamler, the last survivor of Merrill’s Marauders, died at a veterans’ hospital in Pittsburgh, his son Jeffrey said. He was 99.

Mr. Hamler left high school to enlist in the Army on his 18th birthday in June 1942. Originally sent to Puerto Rico, he volunteered, like all of the men in Merrill’s Marauders, for a secretive mission with anticipated casualties of up to 85 percent.

“In essence, they didn’t think any of us would pull through,” Mr. Hamler recalled several years ago.

Mr. Hamler, a private first class, was not a leader of the unit. But he experienced the full brunt of jungle combat behind enemy lines as much as any member. He fought in three of its five major battles, as well as in many lesser engagements, armed with a Thompson submachine gun.

“The jungles were full of Japanese,” he recalled. “We did a lot of shooting because they kept coming.”

After Pearl Harbor, Japan’s forces overran Southeast Asia, capturing Hong Kong, Singapore, and Indochina. An American general, Joseph Stilwell, was forced into a humiliating retreat from Burma (now Myanmar). Allied leaders agreed in 1943 to send a force back into Burma, into what Britain’s Winston Churchill called the “most forbidding fighting country imaginable.” It would be a long-range penetration unit, challenging Japanese control of the northern half of the country. The men would have only the weapons and supplies they could carry on mules or on their backs, with additional supplies dropped from planes occasionally by parachute.

Stilwell named General Frank Merrill to command the unit, officially the 5307th Composite Unit (Provisional).

The dense bamboo, tangled vines, and banyan trees of the jungle, where men marched single file in stifling tropical heat and humidity, were as much an enemy as the Japanese. Dysentery and malaria were endemic.

Mr. Hamler trekked until he wore holes in his boots, then walked on bare feet before receiving new footwear in one of the parachute drops, he recalled in 2022 in a published interview with Carole Ortenzo, a retired Army colonel and a member of Mr. Hamler’s extended family. Leeches sucked blood from his limbs, and bugs “bored into your arms,” he said.

The Army supplied mostly K-rations, providing just 2,830 calories a day to men who were burning far more energy. Famished soldiers dropped grenades into rivers, skimmed the dead fish that floated to the surface, and cooked them in their helmets.

“There had to be absolute silence at night in the jungle because any noise invited shelling from the Japanese,” Mr. Hamler said. Pairs of men dug foxholes so that one could sleep while his buddy stood sentry. When it was time to switch roles, the sentry tugged a rope attached to the sleeping man to wake him without uttering a sound.

In one of the Marauders’ fiercest battles, beginning in late March, Mr. Hamler’s 2nd Battalion was dug into a ridge-top village named Nhpum Ga, which was surrounded.

In a siege that lasted 10 days, the Japanese fired mortars and large artillery ahead of banzai charges by fearless soldiers willing to run into fusillades from the Americans’ Browning machine guns. The Japanese advanced close enough to taunt the batallion’s commanding officer, Lieutenant Colonel George McGee, by name, according to a 2013 history, “Merrill’s Marauders” by Gavin Mortimer. A Japanese American interpreter with the Marauders, Roy Matsumoto, crept close enough to enemy lines to overhear talk of a planned dawn attack, then alerted his comrades.

Mules killed in the assault putrefied and attracted swarms of maggots. As they ran out of drinking water, the men suffered dehydration and delirium and tried chopping apart bamboo to suck water from the joints.

Early in the fighting at Nhpum Ga, Mr. Hamler was hit in the hip by a mortar fragment and lay immobilized in his foxhole for more than 10 days, until Americans from the 3rd Batallion broke through to the village — by that point christened “Maggot Hill” by the Americans — and the Japanese retreated. The Marauders lost 57 men, with 302 wounded, and counted 400 enemy corpses. Merrill himself suffered a heart attack just before the siege and was evacuated.

Command of the Marauders passed to Colonel Charles N. Hunter, who later wrote a critical report accusing Stilwell of sending men still recovering from jungle sicknesses back into combat. The report drew a congressional investigation.

A 1962 movie, “Merrill’s Marauders,” directed by Samuel Fuller, made Merrill the hero, but it appalled many veterans of the unit, including some who considered Hunter their true leader, according to Mortimer’s book.

In May 1944, three months after the Marauders entered Burma, the airstrip in the heavily fortified town of Myitkyina, the mission’s key objective, fell to the Americans and Chinese troops who had reinforced them. In August, the town itself was captured. The Marauders were disbanded one week later.

All told, the unit suffered 93 combat fatalities in Burma and 30 deaths from disease; 293 more men were wounded, and eight were missing. An additional 1,970 men were hospitalized at one point with sicknesses, including 72 with what was described as “psychoneurosis.”

After the battle of Nhpum Ga, Mr. Hamler was evacuated, in April, to northern India, where he spent five weeks in a hospital. He was transferred back home to Pennsylvania and served as a military police officer until he was discharged in December 1945. He was awarded a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star.

He became a mechanic for Trans World Airlines, retiring in 1985.

Russell Hamler was born June 24, 1924, in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., a suburb of Pittsburgh. His father, Robert Hamler, was part owner of a bus company; his mother was Margaret (Schweig) Hamler. Russell attended Mt. Lebanon High School.

Besides his son Jeffrey, Mr. Hamler is survived by another son, James. His wife of 71 years, Imelda Hamler, known as Jean, died in 2018.

In 2022, Merrill’s Marauders were awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, after a lobbying drive by the handful of surviving veterans and family members.

Mr. Hamler was presented with his medal at a ceremony near his home. He said that “people that haven’t been around killing” don’t realize the horror of war. Speaking of children dying in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, he said, “I would like to see them outlaw wars.”

He proposed a body of international leaders to solve the world’s problems. “This group would get together and iron it out in words instead of bullets,” he said. “I would like to see a peaceful world.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.