See images of coastal flooding in New England from Saturday’s storm

Alice Szeniawski, 4, and Charlotte Fredette, 6, played in the floodwaters that took over their apartment's parking lot during the high tide on Boston's Long Wharf on Saturday. Erin Clark/Globe Staff Historic coastal flooding became a reality across Maine and New Hampshire today. This has resulted in major damage across the coast. Here's a look back at what occurred today: Posted by New England Storm Center on Saturday, January 13, 2024 Scituate got hit pretty hard with a super high tide. Scary shit.Posted by Jay Gabriel on Sunday, January 14, 2024 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlie Nutting (@charlielikeswater) Cars were parked in floodwater near the Chart House restaurant along Boston's Long Wharf during the high tide on Saturday.Erin Clark/Globe StaffAtlantic Avenue in Boston on Saturday afternoon during the high tide.Erin Clark/Globe StaffA mother and daughter walked through the high water that covered Boston's Harborwalk at the Christopher Columbus Waterfront Park on Saturday.Erin Clark/Globe StaffTricia Litchfield carries her daughter Laney, 8, as they walk down flooded Front Street on their way to their condo in Scituate on Saturday.John Tlumacki/Globe StaffValdete Rodriguez swept water from the floor of the Alley Restaurant in Scituate.John Tlumacki/Globe StaffAlice Szeniawski, 4, plays in the floodwaters that took over her apartment's parking lot during the high tide on Boston's Long Wharf on Saturday.Erin Clark/Globe Staff