See images of coastal flooding in New England from Saturday’s storm

Updated January 14, 2024, 7:31 p.m.
Floodwaters and seafoam took over Ocean Boulevard in Hampton Beach, N.H., on Saturday.Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Rain on Saturday brought flooding conditions to coastal locations in many places in New England. See photos and video.

Alice Szeniawski, 4, and Charlotte Fredette, 6, played in the floodwaters that took over their apartment’s parking lot during the high tide on Boston’s Long Wharf on Saturday. Erin Clark/Globe Staff
Cars were parked in floodwater near the Chart House restaurant along Boston’s Long Wharf during the high tide on Saturday.Erin Clark/Globe Staff
Atlantic Avenue in Boston on Saturday afternoon during the high tide.Erin Clark/Globe Staff
A mother and daughter walked through the high water that covered Boston’s Harborwalk at the Christopher Columbus Waterfront Park on Saturday.Erin Clark/Globe Staff
Tricia Litchfield carries her daughter Laney, 8, as they walk down flooded Front Street on their way to their condo in Scituate on Saturday.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Valdete Rodriguez swept water from the floor of the Alley Restaurant in Scituate.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Alice Szeniawski, 4, plays in the floodwaters that took over her apartment’s parking lot during the high tide on Boston’s Long Wharf on Saturday.Erin Clark/Globe Staff
