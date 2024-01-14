Shay, 13, is sweet and engaging

Her social worker describes her as lovable and engaging. She has a good imagination and sense of humor. Shay is well-liked by all of the adults in her life and they note that she is extremely kind and empathetic.

Shay loves music, singing, and making TikTok videos. She also enjoys playing volleyball and doing her makeup and getting her hair done.

Shay will thrive in a loving and stable family of any constellation that can support her as she grows and provide her with opportunities to participate in extra-curricular activities and spend time with peers. Shay is longing for a permanent family and told a social worker, “I just want to be adopted somewhere peaceful, where I can stay for a long time. Maybe there will be a brother or a sister, but it doesn’t matter as long as I don’t have to keep moving and everyone is nice.” Shay’s social worker feels that she will do best as the only or youngest child in a home.

https://adopt.mareinc.org/waiting-child-profiles#gallery/child/7384

Can I adopt?

If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child. Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ+ singles and couples.

As an adoptive parent, you won’t have to pay any fees, adoption from foster care is completely free in Massachusetts.

The process to adopt a child from foster care includes training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you. These steps will help match you with a child or sibling group that your family will fit well with.

To learn more about adoption from foster care visit www.mareinc.org. Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) can give you guidance and information on the adoption process.