Still drying out from recent flooding, New England faces a cold snap

Flood warnings remained in place Sunday along stretches of several inland waterways around Greater Boston — including the Charles and Sudbury rivers. A wind advisory was in place until evening for Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard, where the islands could be battered by winds of up to 35 miles per hour, plus gusts of up to 55.

A cold front was expected to sweep in starting in the early afternoon, with temperatures falling into the low 20s by Sunday evening in Boston, according to the National Weather Service.

As New Englanders cleaned up from flooding caused by Saturday’s storm, the region faces a bitter cold snap this week heralded by snow squalls and plunging temperatures expected Sunday afternoon.

The forecast comes as coastal communities and inland areas recover from Saturday’s flooding, which was exacerbated by rainfall and a nor’easter last week.

Governor Maura Healey, in a statement Sunday, said she has been closely following the recent severe weather and flooding that has occurred in communities across the state.

“Our team at MEMA is in contact with municipal leaders to identify any ongoing needs and coordinate support as communities recover,” Healey said in the statement. “We understand the level of damage and stress this is causing to our cities and towns, and our entire administration is here to assist with needs related to public safety, utilities, transportation and more.”

The statement included links to resources for recovering from a disaster and flood safety tips.

Snow showers and heavier snow squalls with wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour were likely in store Sunday for much of Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Maine, according to the National Weather Service.

For Massachusetts, the inclement weather should begin in the afternoon, when temperatures will drop quickly and squalls could dump 1 to 2 inches of snow in areas north and west of Route 128, creating poor visibility and hazardous travel conditions.

The swift-moving squalls could last less than an hour, and create sudden white-out conditions and icy roads within minutes, forecasters said in a series of social media posts Sunday.

“Despite minor snow accumulations, snow squalls can lead to brief yet severe disruptions in travel, historically associated with deadly traffic accidents,” forecasters said. “The combination of gusty winds, falling temperatures, and reduced visibility creates dangerous conditions for motorists.”

Areas south and east of Route 128 should see rain change into snow, but the storm will likely have less impact in that area.

At Logan International Airport, 82 flights were delayed and 16 canceled at Logan International Airport as of about 12:30 p.m., according to Flightaware.com.

On Logan’s website, travelers were advised to check with airlines before coming to the airport, as flights were being disrupted Sunday by storms across the country.

On Cape Cod, the Steamship Authority issued a travel advisory Sunday that warned cancellations were likely for the service’s route to Nantucket due to the gusty wind conditions. “Please continue to monitor the forecast if you are traveling with us,” the advisory said. Ferry trips had been canceled through the day Saturday.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported about 300 power outages at around 11:30 a.m.





