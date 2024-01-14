Two people stabbed in East Boston apartment, one of them arrested, police say

Two people were stabbed in an apartment in East Boston on Sunday morning, and one of the people stabbed was arrested as the primary suspect in the incident, officials said.

At around 8:05 a.m. police responded to a report of a stabbing at 504 Bennington St., according to Jason Villanueva, a spokesperson for the Boston Police Department. There, police found two people suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds, Villanueva said. Both were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.