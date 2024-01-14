Vehicle crashes into Dollar Tree store in Lakeville, then flees, police say

At around 10 a.m., Lakeville police responded to a report that a vehicle had crashed into 56 Main St., the address of a Dollar Tree location, according to a statement released by the Lakeville Police Department.

An initial investigation showed that the vehicle had jumped the curb and hit the building, shattering glass along the storefront, according to the statement. The driver then fled the scene.

The town’s building commissioner was notified about the damage. No injuries were reported, and an investigation is underway. Anyone with information can contact Lakeville police at 508-947-4422. No further information was immediately available.

