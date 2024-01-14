Candidates, their supporters in Iowa pledge neither snow, nor ice, nor gloom of night will stop them from caucusing

But, after two days of heavy snow in her hometown of Davenport, there was one very important thing she did not have: a plowed street.

She had her white and gold “Trump Caucus Captain” hat, designating her as a super-volunteer whose job it is to get people to the polls and speak on behalf of Trump. She had a list of elderly people who might need rides. She had a little time to work on her speech.

AMES, Iowa — Stacey Insisiengmay, a devoted supporter of former president Donald Trump, had everything she needed on Sunday to help her candidate at Monday night’s Iowa caucuses.

“I did make a phone call and my alderman is on it,” said Insisiengmay over the phone. But, she vowed to make it to the caucuses on Monday night plowed street or not. “We have a Jeep.”

The contest for the Republican nomination for president in Iowa slipped, slid, and in some cases trudged to a close on Sunday, as new difficulties emerged for crucial volunteers like Insisiengmay and the candidates themselves. After months of planning, organizing, and campaigning, a blizzard’s aftermath and plunging temperatures injected a final blast of uncertainty into the last hours of a race that Trump has long seemed destined to win. The temperature Monday night in Des Moines, for example, is forecast to be 7 degrees below zero when caucusing begins at 7 p.m. central time — but it will feel like 25 below.

“This really takes the cake” in terms of cold, said Iowa Senator Joni Ernst, a Republican, after she introduced former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley at a barbecue joint in Ames, which is north of Des Moines. Still, she said, “There are no snow days for caucus.”

The Arctic weather upended the last weekend of the campaign here, with candidates canceling their own events even as they begged their supporters to bundle up and turn out on Monday night. The Iowa caucuses are already a fairly low-turnout affair — just 187,000 voters showed up for the GOP Caucuses in 2016 — and major fluctuations could shape the final results.

“Every campaign has had to cancel events, every campaign is facing the same set of weather circumstances,” said Nicole Schlinger, an Iowa-based Republican strategist. ”Whoever uses those lessons well I think will see it pay off.”

It was not clear whether those cancelations would blunt an apparent surge of late momentum for Haley, who has, according to a highly respected poll released by the Des Moines Register/NBC/Mediacom poll on Saturday night, leapfrogged Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida to take second place, with 20 percent support to his 16 percent.

She said nothing of her apparent momentum Sunday afternoon, instead offering the same slimmed-down stump speech she has been giving in recent days, one that focuses on her electability in a contest against President Biden.

“Ron doesn’t beat Biden. Trump’s head-to-head with Biden,” Haley said in Ames. “I beat Biden, according to the Wall Street Journal and others, by 17 points!”

Trump, who had the support of 48 percent of voters in the Register poll, canceled a slew of in-person rallies and arrived in Des Moines only on Saturday night, where he walked into a hotel lobby in a thin-looking black wool coat with his shirt collar open. Speaking in Indianola on Sunday, at the one in-person campaign rally he kept on his calendar, he accused the candidates running against him of disloyalty and promised his supporters a kind of revenge if he won.

“These caucuses are your personal chance to score the ultimate victory over all of the liars, cheaters, thugs, perverts, frauds, crooks” and more, he said, as a crowd that had traversed subzero temperatures to see him roared.

Trump sported the same white-and-gold “Trump Caucus Captain” hat that Ms. Insisiengmay planned to wear to caucus. Most of the rows of chairs in front of him were reserved for “VIP” guests like the caucus captains — a way of rewarding his most devoted supporters and channeling their affection into concrete organization on caucus night. The result, observers say, is a far more fearsome ground game than Trump’s haphazard operation during the 2016 caucuses, which he lost to Senator Ted Cruz of Texas.

“They’ve got a very sophisticated packet that’s gone out to these precinct leaders,” said David Kochel, an Iowa-based Republican strategist. “They have covered the bases for how to actually go about identifying and re-identifying supporters, making sure they’re getting there.”

DeSantis and his allies have depicted their ground game operation as the best-suited for the frigid temperatures.

“They can throw a blizzard at us, and we are gonna fight,” DeSantis told a group largely composed of out-of-state volunteers and media reporters inside the bland offices of his Super PAC on Saturday. “They can throw wind chill at us, and we are gonna fight. They can throw media narratives at us, and we are gonna fight. They can throw fake polls at us, and we are going to fight.”

Inside the office, Jim “Doc” Hume, the DeSantis campaign’s chair for Clarke County, was mapping out caucus night transportation routes for the governor’s supporters. Clarke County, about an hour south of Des Moines, is rural, with gravel roads that could be difficult to pass through on Monday.

“We deal with cold weather all the time,” said Hume, an equine veterinarian who seemed unintimidated by the challenge in front of him.

Back at Trump’s rally in Indianola, construction consultant and former congressional candidate Garry Leffler, 62, said he was working through a list of 180 potential Trump supporters to see if they need rides to the caucus or other weather-related logistical help.

“I have jumper cables and a shovel in my car just in case for Monday night,” Leffler said.

Many voters at the event pooh-poohed the possibility of the weather stopping their participation.

“It’s normal winter driving. Start the car up earlier, let ‘er heat up, scrape off the ice if you need to, and be on your way,” said Maizee Lindsey, 21, a senior at Simpson College, where Trump was speaking.

“I’m from Iowa and I ski. I know how to dress for weather like this,” said Robin Copeland, 68, a librarian from Pleasant Hill.

Trump, Haley, and DeSantis were not the only candidates crisscrossing the state to make their case. Earlier on Sunday, the entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy spoke in a busy bar in Ames, where he appeared to convince Katie Ogden, 45, to caucus for him instead of Trump.

“He’s already had one term. So he can only have four more years,” Ogden said. “I think everyone can agree that it’s going to take more than four years to fix the problems in our country right now.”

Ogden was not going to let the cold keep her at home, but she did not exactly seem happy about it. “I do not,” she said, “love living in a place where the air hurts my face.”

At the same time, the former governor of Arkansas, Asa Hutchinson, addressed fewer than 10 voters at a different barbecue joint as staffers for Haley prepared for their campaign event in a bigger room next door.

“We’ve got an opportunity to exceed expectations tomorrow,” said Hutchinson, whose anti-Trump message has failed to catch on with voters here. He offered to make personal appeals to possible supporters if anyone knew any.

“If they’re leaning toward me, make sure to give me their number and I’ll give them a call,” Hutchinson offered.

Asked how Hutchinson was handling the cold, he brightly said that his driver, Ed Cash, was from Boston and had no trouble on the icy roads.

“Everything melts in Boston,” Cash said in a brief interview. “Nothing melts here.”

Lissandra Villa de Petrzelka of the Globe Staff contributed reporting from Des Moines.

Jess Bidgood can be reached at Jess.Bidgood@globe.com. Follow her @jessbidgood. James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.