See photos from political campaigning in Iowa ahead of Monday’s caucuses

Updated January 14, 2024, 1 hour ago
Supporters of former president Trump stood with signs at the Trump campaign headquarters in Urbandale, Iowa, on Saturday.JON CHERRY/NYT

Political campaigning by Republican candidates is in full swing in Iowa, despite frigid weather conditions. The Iowa Caucuses are Monday night in locations throughout the state.

Nikki Haley spoke in Davenport on Saturday.Win McNamee/Getty
Ron DeSantis campaigned at an event in Davenport on Saturday.CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA/AFP via Getty Images
Nikki Haley departed a campaign event in the snow in Iowa City on Saturday.Alex Scott/Photographer: Alex Scott/Bloombe
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds introduced Ron DeSantis, left, at an event in West Des Moines on Saturday.Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Associated Press
Weather conditions in Polk City on Saturday.Tasos Katopodis/Getty
A man walked by jars labeled for each presidential candidate on a window sill at the Hamburg Inn Diner in Iowa City.CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA/AFP via Getty Images
Representative Chip Roy (R-TX) spoke at an event for Ron DeSantis in Council Bluffs on Saturday.Kevin Dietsch/Getty
Des Moines and the state capitol building on Saturday.Andrew Harnik/Associated Press
Casey DeSantis, wife of Ron DeSantis, spoke in Council Bluffs.Kevin Dietsch/Getty
The sun set over a snow-covered field in Treynor, Iowa, on Saturday.Kevin Dietsch/Getty
Donald Trump participated in a livestream with Iowa's attorney general, Brenna Bird, in Des Moines on Saturday.HAIYUN JIANG/NYT
Des Moines on Saturday.Andrew Harnik/Associated Press
