Speaker Johnson reaches a crossroads in leading an unruly House GOP conference

Johnson was aiming to show his conservative bona fides, but the move rankled some in the conference, including Miller, who knew the Democratic controlled Senate would never accept the bill and aid for Israel would continue to languish. Johnson, who was elevated from a Republican backbencher to speaker overnight and has just a few deep relationships with his colleagues, eventually asked Miller what he wanted to see from leadership.

Just a few weeks into his tenure as House Speaker, Mike Johnson called Representative Max L. Miller into his office to talk about how to fund the government as new deadlines loomed in early 2024. In the meeting, the Ohio Republican brought up his displeasure that Johnson’s first act as speaker was to pair cuts to the Internal Revenue Service with aid for Israel, which had just been attacked by Hamas.

Advertisement

It’s a question colleagues say Johnson is still struggling with. Just shy of his 100th day serving as speaker of the House, Johnson has had to gather the reins of an unruly conference that, at seemingly every turn, has tested his ability to steady them. A proud staunch conservative, Johnson had believed his reputation within the House Freedom Caucus would help manage their demands in a way that former speaker Kevin McCarthy could not.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Now Johnson is facing the most critical moment in his short tenure with less than a week until funding runs out for 20 percent of the government. Does the Louisiana Republican shun the small but vocal far-right faction in favor of governing and risk losing his speakership, or does he appease the hard-liners and shut down the government without concessions from Democrats? His attempts to please most members, while not turning his back on his conservative background, have left some lawmakers with the impression that Johnson remains too indecisive or naive for the job.

Advertisement

How Johnson navigates striking deals with a Democratic Senate and White House that an overwhelming majority of House Republicans would support is being closely watched by members of his conference, who are keen to see how the negotiating novice handles the difficult political landscape. The drama is playing out at a crucial time for House Republicans, who entered an election year hoping to prove they can govern, while Congress faces two government funding deadlines over the next month, demands to secure the southern border in exchange for providing assistance to Ukraine, and other policy issues that must be addressed by the spring.

Congressional leaders are set to unveil legislation to extend federal government funding to March, attempting to dodge a government shutdown with another stopgap spending bill.

Funding for 20 percent of the government, including the Transportation Department, some veterans’ assistance, and food and drug safety programs, is set to expire Jan. 20, just after midnight. The rest, including for the Defense and State departments, expires on Feb. 2.

The measure that Congress will consider in the coming week will extend those deadlines to March 1 and March 8, respectively, a person familiar with congressional negotiations said Saturday. A spokesperson for Senate majority leader Charles E. Schumer, Democrat of New York, said his office planned to release legislative text of the agreement.

The legislation, which the Senate has already taken procedural steps to advance, would fund the government at current spending levels and maintain the staggered funding approach favored by Johnson, said the person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations.

Advertisement

Johnson and Schumer have agreed on an overall $1.66 trillion spending deal for the 2024 fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30. But lawmakers won’t have time to enact it before the deadlines, and some House Republicans attempted to scuttle the proposal late last week.

Many Republicans acknowledge the onerous, if not impossible, task Johnson has taken on while learning on the job. Representative Richard Hudson, Republican of North Carolina, said the conference put Johnson “in a boat that’s on fire,” while his Arkansas colleague, Representative Steve Womack, said the speaker - and a majority of governing-minded Republicans - is limited by myriad, conflicting demands from the far-right flank, making it “hard to worry about bailing water when you got the alligators sniffing at you.”

"[Whether] your name is Kevin McCarthy or Mike Johnson, this job is incredibly hard," Miller said in an interview. He echoed what many Republicans across the conference have privately admitted: "I think a lot of us feel lost."

In conversations with over two dozen Republican lawmakers and aides, many of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity to outline closed-door meetings and private conversations, it became clear that frustration is growing with Johnson. Governing conservatives, who are tired of the antics of the far right, fear he remains too focused on appeasing them when they won’t be happy regardless of the decisions he makes. But Johnson can’t ignore hard-liners, either. He faces mounting pressure from the emboldened right flank, which is privately telegraphing plans to gum up the legislative process on the House floor, and could face efforts to remove him from the speakership over how he handles negotiations on spending and border security.

Advertisement

In a meeting early last week with members from across the conference in the speaker’s suite, House Freedom Caucus chairman Bob Good of Virginia laid into Johnson for the $1.66 trillion price tag on the deal he struck, which largely mirrors one struck between McCarthy and President Biden last year, according to three people familiar with the meeting. Johnson and other Republicans retorted by asking Good how House Republicans get out of a possible shutdown if Senate Democrats and Republicans won’t return to the negotiating table. When Good implied that Johnson was abandoning his far-right principles, Johnson grew visibly frustrated, telling Good that no one can challenge his conservative credentials, especially when he’s trying to do the right thing by keeping the government operable.

A group of 12 Republicans protested the deal on the House floor a day later, freezing consideration of any legislation until Johnson showed willingness to understand their demands to cut spending and add border security to the fiscal fight. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican of Georgia, went further, threatening to try to remove the speaker if he pursues tying border security fixes to funding for Ukraine, which she vehemently opposes and most of the House and Senate are pursuing.

Advertisement

Still, the majority of his caucus is rooting for Johnson.

“I think he’s doing the best job he can,” Representative Kelly Armstrong of North Dakota said. “He’s learning and he’s got growing pains, and we’re here to support him. He’s got all the talent and the character to do this job.”

The reality is, Johnson currently has only a three-seat majority. Many Republican priorities have died in the Democratic controlled Senate, and the tight House margin will require Johnson to lean on Democratic votes if Republicans do not unite — a redline for the far right.

In an hourlong meeting Thursday, far-right members urged Johnson to back out of the deal until the Senate accepts Republicans’ border security demands or agrees to more spending cuts. Though he made no commitment, Johnson expressed openness to reporters after the meeting by saying they were “having thoughtful conversations about funding options and priorities.”

Johnson’s apparent willingness to consider changing the parameters of the deal squandered an entire week with a clock ticking toward a government shutdown and shook many within the conference, some of whom then met with him to urge him to stick with the deal. In a Friday meeting with over a dozen swing-district and moderate Republicans, the group confronted Johnson that his entertaining of the hard-liners’ demands suggests that his word cannot be trusted — both by those in the room and likely Democratic leaders whom they must work with. The group worked to convince him that he has their support, pledging to protect Johnson if he stuck to his deal. Hours later, Johnson made a statement saying he was committed to the deal.

But some were confused when Johnson, in a closed-door meeting, simultaneously said he would be OK with a shutdown if Republicans could get Democratic concessions. It was opposite to the message he had telegraphed repeatedly throughout the week, including to the far right, as he routinely said in private meetings that a shutdown wouldn’t be good for the country.

"Either you are for it or you're not," one moderate Republican said before adding that many colleagues have grown tired of Johnson's "I'm for it, unless" statements.

The lack of an apparent game plan in the House meant members left Washington on Friday not knowing what to tell their constituents about a possible government shutdown. Furthermore, many worry if they will ever have a united agenda to sell ahead of an election where Republicans must prove they are able to govern and deserve another term in the majority.

“If we just band together, we’d be okay,” Miller said. “The speaker has no leverage because we’re not unified ... Right now, we’re a little bit broken.”