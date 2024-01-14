Much as we might like to, we can’t take in an unlimited flow of migrants

I found David Velasquez’s story of his parents’ migration from Nicaragua 30 years ago moving and poignant (“Migrants are overloading American cities’ capacities to serve them. They deserve our help anyway,” Ideas, Jan. 7), but his suggestion of unlimited immigration runs up against the realities of global warming and its impacts.

Velasquez cites more than 2.4 million migrants crossing the southwest border of the United States in 2023. If that number remained static for the next 20 years, there would then be 48 million more people in this country. But the numbers won’t stay static. Migration caused by global warming is estimated to continue to grow in magnitude.